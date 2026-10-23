Ducati Hypermotard V2 vs Hypermotard V2 SP: What do you get for an additional 4.25 lakh?

Ducati has launched the new Hypermotard V2 and Hypermotard V2 SP in India, bringing its latest supermotard motorcycle to the market in two variants. Both versions share the same 890cc V2 engine, performance figures and core electronics package, but the SP gets several premium hardware upgrades aimed at riders seeking a more track-focused experience.

The standard Ducati Hypermotard V2 is priced at ₹16.53 lakh, ex-showroom, while the Hypermotard V2 SP costs ₹20.78 lakh, ex-showroom. This puts a price difference of ₹4.25 lakh between the two variants. Here is a closer look at what the more expensive SP offers over the standard motorcycle.

Ducati Hypermotard V2 vs V2 SP: Price and engine specifications

Both motorcycles are powered by Ducati's new 890cc V2 engine, which produces 120 hp at 10,750 rpm and 94 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm. The engine uses an IVT variable intake valve timing system and delivers 70% of its maximum torque at 3,000 rpm.

There is no difference in the engine's claimed output between the two variants. Buyers opting for the SP are therefore paying the premium primarily for upgraded suspension, lighter wheels, more powerful braking hardware and additional equipment, rather than extra performance from the engine.

Upgraded suspension

One of the biggest differences between the two variants is their suspension setup. The standard Hypermotard V2 gets fully adjustable 46mm upside-down Kayaba front forks, along with a Kayaba rear monoshock adjustable for preload and rebound.

The Hypermotard V2 SP, meanwhile, comes equipped with fully adjustable Öhlins NIX30 48mm upside-down front forks and an Öhlins STX46 rear monoshock. This premium suspension package is designed to offer riders greater scope for fine-tuning the motorcycle to suit different riding conditions and track requirements.

Forged wheels and upgraded brakes

The Hypermotard V2 SP gets forged aluminium wheels instead of the cast light-alloy wheels fitted to the standard V2. Both versions use 17-inch wheels, measuring 3.50 inches at the front and 5.50 inches at the rear.

The lighter forged wheels on the SP reduce rotational inertia, which can help the motorcycle change direction more quickly. This is particularly relevant for a supermotard-style motorcycle designed around agility and rapid transitions.

Braking hardware is another area where the SP gets an upgrade. The standard V2 uses Brembo M4.32 brake calipers, while the SP gets Brembo M50 calipers. The latter also rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres, whereas the standard version gets Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. Both use 120/70-section front and 190/55-section rear tyres.

These upgrades give the SP a more performance-oriented hardware package, particularly for riders who prioritise braking performance, tyre grip and handling precision.

Electronics: Most features are shared

Both variants receive a comprehensive electronics package built around a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The suite includes cornering ABS with a Slide by Brake function, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and the Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 system.

The motorcycles also feature a new 5-inch full-TFT instrument display with Road, Road Pro and Track information modes. Both offer Race, Sport, Road and Wet riding modes.

However, the Hypermotard V2 SP gets Ducati Power Launch and a Ducati Pit Limiter as standard. These features are available as accessories on the standard Hypermotard V2, meaning buyers of the regular model can add them separately, subject to availability and additional cost.

Other differences between the two variants

The SP further distinguishes itself with a carbon fibre front fender, a dedicated SP livery and a lithium battery. The standard V2 gets Ducati Red paint and a lead-acid battery.

Weight is another point of difference. The Hypermotard V2 SP has a stated kerb weight of 177 kg without fuel, compared to 180 kg for the standard V2. The three-kilogram reduction, combined with the lighter forged wheels, is aimed at making the SP feel more agile.

Both motorcycles feature a monocoque frame that uses the engine as a structural element, along with a double-sided aluminium swingarm. Ducati says the new platform has helped reduce weight significantly compared with the previous generation.

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