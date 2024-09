Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is priced at Rs. 16.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is available in 1 variant - STD.Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono comes with 659 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono rivals are Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono comes with a mileage of 20.8 kmpl (Company claimed).