Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

DUCATI Hypermotard 698 Mono

Launch Date: 8 Jul 2024
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Key Specs
Engine659 cc
Mileage20.8 kmpl
View all Hypermotard 698 Mono specs and features

About Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

Latest Update

  • Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono launched: Produces 77.5 bhp. Check details
  • Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono teased ahead of launch. Check details

    • Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Price: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is priced at Rs. 16.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono? The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is available in 1 variant - STD. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono? Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono comes with 659 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono? Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono rivals are Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Aprilia RS 660, Triumph TE-1, BMW 2021 S 1000 R, Suzuki Katana, Ducati Hypermotard 950. What is the mileage of Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono? Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono comes with a mileage of 20.8 kmpl (Company claimed).

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Alternatives

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    16.79 Lakhs
    Hypermotard 698 MonovsNinja ZX-10R
    Aprilia RS 660

    Aprilia RS 660

    13.39 Lakhs
    Hypermotard 698 MonovsRS 660
    UPCOMING
    Triumph TE-1

    Triumph TE-1

    15 Lakhs Onwards
    BMW 2021 S 1000 R

    BMW 2021 S 1000 R

    17.9 - 22.5 Lakhs
    Hypermotard 698 Monovs2021 S 1000 R
    Suzuki Katana

    Suzuki Katana

    13.65 Lakhs Onwards
    Hypermotard 698 MonovsKatana
    Ducati Hypermotard 950

    Ducati Hypermotard 950

    16 - 19.05 Lakhs
    Hypermotard 698 MonovsHypermotard 950
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Variants

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono price starts at ₹ 16.5 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹16.5 Lakhs*
    Engine
    659 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Specifications and Features

    Max Power77.4 PS
    Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
    Mileage20.8 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine659 cc
    View all Hypermotard 698 Mono specs and features

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono
    		Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RAprilia RS 660BMW 2021 S 1000 RSuzuki KatanaDucati Hypermotard 950Ducati Multistrada V2Ducati SuperSport 950BMW R 1250 RTriumph Speed Triple 1200
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹16.5 Lakhs
    ₹16.79 Lakhs
    ₹13.39 Lakhs
    ₹17.9 - 22.5 Lakhs
    ₹13.65 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹16 - 19.05 Lakhs
    ₹16.05 - 18.32 Lakhs
    ₹13.49 - 15.69 Lakhs
    ₹15.95 Lakhs
    ₹16.95 Lakhs
    Engine
    659 cc
    998 cc
    659 cc
    999 cc
    999 cc
    937 cc
    937 cc
    937 cc
    1254 cc
    1160 cc
    Mileage
    20.8 kmpl
    12 kmpl
    20.4 kmpl
    21 kmpl
    23 kmpl
    19.6 kmpl
    16.9 kmpl
    17.9 kmpl
    21 kmpl
    17.8 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    -
    -
    Yes
    Dual Channel
    -
    -
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono News

    The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is powered by a 659cc, liquid-cooled Superquadro Mono engine producing 77.5 bhp and 63 Nm of torque
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono launched: Produces 77.5 bhp. Check details
    8 Jul 2024
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono teased ahead of launch. Check details
    29 Jun 2024
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    The Hypermotard 698 Mono looks like a smaller version of the Hypermotard 950.
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled unveiled: 5 things to know
    4 Nov 2023
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled with world's most powerful single-cylinder engine
    3 Nov 2023
    Ducati Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono FAQs

    The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono offers a mileage of 20.8 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Sports Naked Bikes.
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono boasts a 659 cc engine, generating a max power of 77.4 PS.
    The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 16.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

