Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Price: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is priced at Rs. 16.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono? The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is available in 1 variant - STD. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono? Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono comes with 659 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono? Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono rivals are Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Aprilia RS 660, Triumph TE-1, BMW 2021 S 1000 R, Suzuki Katana, Ducati Hypermotard 950. What is the mileage of Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono? Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono comes with a mileage of 20.8 kmpl (Company claimed).