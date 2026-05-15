Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera makes debut, gets a 77.5 hp single-cylinder

Ducati has introduced the new Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera, a fresh addition to its single-cylinder street bike portfolio. The new version brings a darker visual theme, additional standard equipment and a comprehensive electronics package aimed at both experienced and newer riders.

The motorcycle adopts a black-and-red colour scheme that sets it apart from the standard model. Most of the bodywork is finished in black, while the frame and wheels are painted in Ducati Red. Ducati has also equipped the bike with homologated Termignoni steel silencers finished in black with red detailing. Ducati Quick Shift is now offered as standard on the Nera edition.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera: Engine and performance

Powering the motorcycle is Ducati’s Superquadro Mono engine, developed using several concepts derived from the brand’s Panigale superbike platform. The single-cylinder motor uses technologies such as Desmodromic valve timing, titanium intake valves and a large 116 mm bore piston layout inspired by the 1299 Panigale.

The engine produces 77.5 hp and can rev up to 10,250 rpm. Ducati claims this makes it one of the highest-performing road-legal single-cylinder motorcycles currently available. Buyers opting for the racing Termignoni exhaust, designed exclusively for track use, can unlock an additional 7 hp.

Also Read : Ducati Desmo 450 EDS set to be unveiled globally on June 9

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera: Lightweight setup and electronics

The Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera weighs 151 kg without fuel. Ducati has used a lightweight trellis frame, aluminium-flanged brake discs and cast wheels to keep weight under control. Suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable rear shock mounted through a progressive linkage setup.

The electronics suite includes ABS Cornering with a Slide-by-brake function designed to support controlled sideways riding on track. Other rider assistance systems include Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Power Launch.

Ducati says the wheelie control system also features a dedicated mode for track riding. When paired with the racing exhaust, an additional “Wheelie Assist" function becomes available to help maintain longer wheelies through controlled torque delivery.

Also Read : Ducati opens Garage Contest for custom bike builders ahead of World Ducati Week 2026

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera: Availability

The Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera will reach Ducati dealerships across Europe from June 2026 onwards. It carries a starting price of €13,990, which converts to roughly ₹13.4 lakh before Indian taxes and import duties. However, Ducati has not yet confirmed an India launch timeline.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: