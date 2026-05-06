Ducati opens Garage Contest for custom bike builders ahead of World Ducati Week 2026

Ahead of World Ducati Week, Ducati has opened registrations for another edition of its bike customisation competition - the Garage Contest. To be held as part of the festival, the unique contest celebrates the spirit of customisation among enthusiasts and motorcycle builders. The best creations will be displayed before thousands of fans during World Ducati Week – Centenary Edition.

The contest is open to Ducati Specials built on a model produced from 2006 onwards. Riders and custom bike owners from around the world can enter by going to the dedicated section of the Ducati website, reading the rules, filling out the entry form and sending it with two photos of their bike. The deadline is 26 May 2026.

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How finalists will be chosen

Once entries close, a technical jury made up of Ducati executives, designers and engineers will review the submissions. Their task is to pick the ten finalist motorcycles. Ducati says it will look for the most daring, original and distinctive builds.

Those ten bikes will then be put on display in a dedicated area during World Ducati Week 2026. The event will give visitors a chance to see some of the most creative Ducati-based custom machines from across the globe.

Also Read : Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally now available with ‘Factory Made’ customisation programme

Winners and voting process

The competition does not end with the technical selection. A public jury made up of World Ducati Week attendees will vote to choose the three best special models. In addition, a technical jury and a jury of Ducati riders will each select their own winner.

The five creators of the motorcycles chosen from the ten finalists will receive their prizes on Sunday morning during the event, in front of Ducatisti from around the world.

Also Read : 7 upcoming Ducati motorcycles that will launch in India

World Ducati Week dates

World Ducati Week – Centenary Edition will run from 3 to 5 July 2026 at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli" and across the Romagna Riviera. Ducati says the three-day gathering will bring together tens of thousands of enthusiasts for celebrations, experiences and entertainment. Tickets are already available through the Ducati website.

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