Yokohama launches Geolandar X-CV crossover SUV tyres in India

Yokohama India has expanded its premium SUV tyre portfolio with the launch of the Geolandar X-CV. Originally developed for luxury SUVs using wheel sizes above 18 inches, the tyre will now be offered from 16 inches onwards. Pricing for the new range starts at ₹9,000 and goes up to ₹30,000.

The tyre maker plans to offer 32 sizes covering 16-inch to 20-inch wheels, making it the widest dedicated tyre pattern for crossover and premium SUVs in the country.

The Geolandar X-CV is designed for compact, mid-size and premium crossover SUVs, with the new size range allowing Yokohama to address a broader section of the market. Yokohama says the tyre has been developed around a balance of wet-weather grip, comfort, durability and efficiency, with its construction also adapted to Indian road conditions. Noise reduction is another focus.

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The company has used its 5-Pitch Variation Technology to reduce tread-pattern noise and improve cabin refinement. An inaugural no-cost EMI offer will be available on the new tyre range.

Focus on grip and comfort

The tyre uses Micro Silica technology in its compound to improve wet-road grip while lowering rolling resistance. Its asymmetric tread layout combines different inner and outer shoulder block designs to improve steering response, wet traction and stability during high-speed cornering.

Four wide circumferential grooves help move water away from the contact patch, supporting wet braking and resistance to hydroplaning. Yokohama’s 2D–3D Combination Sipes are intended to add wet grip while helping the tyre wear more evenly over its service life.

Also Read : In every 3 cars sold in India, 2 are SUVs

Built for SUVs and EVs

A reinforced two-ply sidewall and Full Nylon Cover are part of the X-CV’s construction. These features are aimed at improving durability and stability, particularly under the demands of heavier SUVs and sustained high-speed driving.

The tyre is also EV compatible. Yokohama says its construction is designed to cope with the greater weight and instant torque delivery of electric SUVs while maintaining durability, tyre life and driving refinement.

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Nitin Mantri, Member of the Board and Senior Managing Officer & Co-COO of Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Chairman of Yokohama India Pvt. Ltd., said: “India continues to be one of Yokohama's most strategic markets globally. Our continued investments in manufacturing, technology and premium product development reflect our confidence in the country's long-term growth."

Harinder Singh, Managing Director and CEO of Yokohama India Pvt. Ltd., said: “The crossover SUV segment is growing rapidly and the road infrastructure improving; now motorists are seeking a balance of safety, comfort, quietness and long-lasting performance. With the Geolandar X-CV we’re bringing flagship premium tyre technology to delight a wider base of crossover SUV owners."

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