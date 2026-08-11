4 electric SUVs under ₹15 lakh that offer more than 400 km claimed range
- Long-range electric SUVs are becoming increasingly accessible in India, with several models now offering more than 400 km of claimed range while keeping the entry price under 15 lakh rupees.
As electric SUVs become more mainstream in India, the sub-15 lakh rupee segment is beginning to offer longer driving ranges that were once limited to significantly more expensive EVs. Buyers looking for an affordable electric SUV no longer have to compromise heavily on range, with several models now claiming over 400 km on a full charge.
Here are four models positioned below the ₹15 lakh mark while offering long-range battery options that cross the 400 km threshold:
The Tata Punch EV is currently one of the most affordable long-range electric SUVs in India. It is priced from ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered with 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery pack options. The long-range 40 kWh version delivers 127 bhp and 190 Nm of torque, with a claimed range of up to 468 km on a full charge. The 40 kWh variant, however, is priced starting at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra's XUV 3XO EV has expanded the brand's affordable EV portfolio. The SUV starts at ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a 39.4 kWh battery. The SUV produces 148 bhp and 310 Nm of torque and offers a claimed MIDC P1 range of up to 456 km. The higher-spec AX7L trim also comes under ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Tata Nexon EV remains one of the most established electric SUVs in the country. It is priced from ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available with 30 kWh and 45 kWh battery packs. The larger 45 kWh battery pack starts at ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom), develops 142 bhp with 215 Nm of torque and has a claimed MIDC range of up to 489 km.
Kia has entered the affordable electric SUV segment with the Syros EV, priced from ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered with 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs, and the larger battery version produces 169 bhp and 255 Nm of torque.
However, unlike other models on this list, the Kia Syros EV provides up to 443 km of claimed MIDC range even in its smallest battery version. The power output of the smaller battery pack is limited to 133 bhp and 255 m of torque.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.
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