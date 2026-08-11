4 electric SUVs under 15 lakh that offer more than 400 km claimed range

As electric SUVs become more mainstream in India, the sub-15 lakh rupee segment is beginning to offer longer driving ranges that were once limited to significantly more expensive EVs. Buyers looking for an affordable electric SUV no longer have to compromise heavily on range, with several models now claiming over 400 km on a full charge.

Here are four models positioned below the ₹15 lakh mark while offering long-range battery options that cross the 400 km threshold: