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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles 4 Electric Suvs Under 15 Lakh That Offer More Than 400 Km Claimed Range

4 electric SUVs under 15 lakh that offer more than 400 km claimed range

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2026, 16:28 pm
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  • Long-range electric SUVs are becoming increasingly accessible in India, with several models now offering more than 400 km of claimed range while keeping the entry price under 15 lakh rupees.

Kia Syros EV vs Tata Punch EV
The Kia Syros EV and the Tata Punch EV offer over 400 km claimed range in the affordable electric SUV segment among other options.
Kia Syros EV vs Tata Punch EV
The Kia Syros EV and the Tata Punch EV offer over 400 km claimed range in the affordable electric SUV segment among other options.

As electric SUVs become more mainstream in India, the sub-15 lakh rupee segment is beginning to offer longer driving ranges that were once limited to significantly more expensive EVs. Buyers looking for an affordable electric SUV no longer have to compromise heavily on range, with several models now claiming over 400 km on a full charge.

Here are four models positioned below the 15 lakh mark while offering long-range battery options that cross the 400 km threshold:

1 Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
EMI starting at just
₹12,700/ month
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The Tata Punch EV is currently one of the most affordable long-range electric SUVs in India. It is priced from 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered with 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery pack options. The long-range 40 kWh version delivers 127 bhp and 190 Nm of torque, with a claimed range of up to 468 km on a full charge. The 40 kWh variant, however, is priced starting at 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
Mahindra 3XO EV
Mahindra 3XO EV
EMI starting at just
₹18,200/ month
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Mahindra's XUV 3XO EV has expanded the brand's affordable EV portfolio. The SUV starts at 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a 39.4 kWh battery. The SUV produces 148 bhp and 310 Nm of torque and offers a claimed MIDC P1 range of up to 456 km. The higher-spec AX7L trim also comes under 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
EMI starting at just
₹16,400/ month
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The Tata Nexon EV remains one of the most established electric SUVs in the country. It is priced from 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available with 30 kWh and 45 kWh battery packs. The larger 45 kWh battery pack starts at 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom), develops 142 bhp with 215 Nm of torque and has a claimed MIDC range of up to 489 km.

4 Kia Syros EV
Kia Syros EV
Kia Syros EV
EMI starting at just
₹17,700/ month
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Kia has entered the affordable electric SUV segment with the Syros EV, priced from 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered with 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs, and the larger battery version produces 169 bhp and 255 Nm of torque.

However, unlike other models on this list, the Kia Syros EV provides up to 443 km of claimed MIDC range even in its smallest battery version. The power output of the smaller battery pack is limited to 133 bhp and 255 m of torque.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2026, 16:28 pm IST
TAGS: MG Windsor EV Citroen eC3X Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Tata Nexon EV Kia Syros EV MG Windsor EV Citroen eC3X Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Tata Nexon EV Kia Syros EV

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