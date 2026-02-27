PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsColoursImages
MAHINDRA XEV 9S

19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
4.2
148
Mahindra XEV 9S: Overview

The Mahindra XEV 9S is the latest addition to the company’s premium electric SUV portfolio and debuts as a three-row offering positioned above the XEV 9e. Launched at a starting price of 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV is built on Mahindra’s dedicated INGLO skateboard architecture, engineered to deliver maximum cabin room, high levels of digital integration, and a long-range touring capability suitable for Indian road conditions. The “S” in its name stands for “space,” and the model has been developed with class-leading interior volume and practicality as key priorities. Bookings for the XEV 9S will officially open on January 14, ahead of deliveries that commence on January 23, 2026.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Price

The Mahindra XEV 9S is priced from 19.95 lakh to 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the chosen battery pack and variant. The Pack One Above variant starts at 19.95 lakh for the 59 kWh option and 21.95 lakh for the 79 kWh pack. The Pack Two Above is priced at 24.45 lakh for the 70 kWh battery and 25.45 lakh for the 79 kWh version. The Pack Three is positioned at 27.35 lakh with the 79 kWh battery, while the top-spec Pack Three Above sits at 29.45 lakh, also with the 79 kWh pack. With battery-specific configurations and premium feature additions, the lineup covers a broad range catering to both family-focused buyers and long-distance EV users.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Launch Date

The Mahindra XEV 9S was launched in India in December 2025, with retail bookings scheduled to begin on January 14 and first deliveries set for January 23, 2026. The model arrives as Mahindra’s first three-row electric SUV under the XEV branding to be introduced in a full production-ready form.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Variants & Colours

Mahindra offers the XEV 9S across four variant lines: Pack One Above, Pack Two Above, Pack Three, and Pack Three Above. Each variant is paired with one of three battery sizes—59 kWh, 70 kWh, or 79 kWh—and different motor outputs depending on the chosen configuration. Exterior paint options are expected to mirror the palette offered on the XEV 9e and BE 6, including a mix of monotone and dual-tone shades. Colour details will be confirmed closer to deliveries, though the design is positioned to appeal to both family-oriented buyers and EV-first adopters.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Range

As an electric model, the XEV 9S offers MIDC-certified range figures of 521 km with the 59 kWh pack, 600 km with the 70 kWh pack, and 679 km with the 79 kWh battery. These numbers place the SUV among the highest-range EVs in the segment. Range outputs vary depending on the motor configuration and regenerative braking level selected, with the SUV offering five regen modes for improved range management in city and highway conditions.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Specs & Features

The XEV 9S is powered by a single-motor layout under the INGLO architecture, with multiple power outputs depending on the variant. The Pack One Above delivers 170 kW with the 59 kWh pack and 210 kW with the 79 kWh option. Pack Two Above offers 180 kW with the 70 kWh battery and 210 kW with the 79 kWh pack, while both Pack Three and Pack Three Above feature the 210 kW motor paired exclusively with the 79 kWh pack. Standard torque output remains 380 Nm across configurations. The architecture also supports rapid charging, with the 59 kWh variants capable of a 20-minute top-up using a 140 kW charger, the 70 kWh pack using 160 kW, and the 79 kWh variants using 180 kW.

Inside the cabin, the XEV 9S prioritises technology and passenger experience through a triple-screen dashboard, MAIA AI integration, a VisionX augmented-reality head-up display, and BYOD rear entertainment displays. The model features a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a panoramic sky roof, 65W fast-charging capability, and a configurable ambient lighting suite. Mahindra claims a cabin volume of 3,941 litres, making it among the most spacious electric SUVs in its class. A 527-litre boot and a 150-litre frunk contribute to everyday practicality. The SUV also offers sliding and reclining second-row seats, ventilated seats and a powered Boss Mode to maximise rear-seat comfort.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Safety

Safety equipment on the Mahindra XEV 9S includes Level-2+ ADAS with five radars and a vision camera, along with advanced driver monitoring through DOMS (Driver Ochlophobia Monitoring System), which features Eyedentity-based drowsiness detection. Seven airbags are standard across the range. The INGLO platform allows a completely flat-floor configuration for improved legroom across all three rows, while the high-rigidity battery integration ensures optimised structural safety. The model is also equipped with an advanced AQI purifier with VR-assisted LED monitoring for air quality management.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Offers & Deals

Mahindra India has not yet announced introductory discounts or offers for the XEV 9S. However, the brand is expected to reveal model-specific benefits closer to the commencement of deliveries in January 2026.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9S competes in the premium electric SUV space, positioned between mainstream mid-size EVs and entry-luxury electric models. Its closest rivals include the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD eMax7.

Mahindra XEV 9S Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    202 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    600 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    7 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    59 - 79 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    500 litres
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    282 bhp, 380 Nm
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    170 - 210 kW
Mahindra XEV 9S Variants

Mahindra XEV 9S price starts at ₹ 19.95 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 30.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XEV 9S comes in 12 variants.
XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh
₹19.95 Lakhs*
59 kWh
202 kmph
521 km
XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger
₹20.7 Lakhs*
lithium iron phosphate, 59 kwh kWh
521 km
XEV 9S Pack One Above 79kWh
₹21.95 Lakhs*
79 kWh
202 kmph
679 km
Mahindra XEV 9S Latest Updates

22 Dec 2025
The new sub-4m SUV redefines the segment with advanced tech, luxury features, and versatile engine options.
19 Dec 2025
In 2025, India's EV market expanded with new electric SUVs, offering diverse options for buyers, from compact to large models.
11 Dec 2025
Mahindra launches the XEV 9S electric SUV, featuring spacious interiors, advanced tech, and impressive performance at ₹19.95 lakh.
30 Nov 2025
Mahindra launches the XEV 9S, an electric 7-seater SUV in India, starting at ₹19.95 lakh, with advanced features and multiple variants.
29 Nov 2025
Mahindra launches the XEV 9S, India's first three-row electric SUV, combining practicality, comfort, and advanced technology.

Mahindra XEV 9S comparison with similar cars

Mahindra XEV 9S CAR - main product image
Mahindra XEV 9S
VinFast VF7 CAR image for comparison
VinFast VF7
Tata Harrier EV CAR image for comparison
Tata Harrier EV
Mahindra BE 6 CAR image for comparison
Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra XEV 9e CAR image for comparison
Mahindra XEV 9e
Hyundai Creta EV CAR image for comparison
Hyundai Creta EV
₹19.95 Lakhs*
₹21.89 Lakhs*
₹21.49 Lakhs*
₹18.9 Lakhs*
₹21.9 Lakhs*
₹18.02 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.6
143 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
50 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
10 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
514 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
325 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
28 Minutes 10-70 %
Charging Time
25 Minutes-120 kW DC Charger
Charging Time
8 Hours
Charging Time
8 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Range
679 km
Range
510 km
Range
622 km
Range
683 km
Range
656 km
Range
510 km
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Max Motor Performance
282 bhp, 380 Nm
Max Motor Performance
349 bhp, 500 Nm
Max Motor Performance
390 bhp, 504 Nm
Max Motor Performance
282 bhp, 380 Nm
Max Motor Performance
282 bhp, 380 Nm
Max Motor Performance
169 bhp, 255 Nm

Mahindra XEV 9S Expert Review

By: Mainak Das
By: Mainak Das

Mahindra has always been a strong player in the Indian SUV space, and now, the auto OEM is increasingly becoming a major player in the electric SUV segment as well. The latest from the homegrown auto giant's stable is the Mahindra XEV 9S, which is basically the all-electric iteration of the mighty Mahindra XUV700. The carmaker already grabbed a lot of attention with the XEV 9e and BE 6, which sit in the company's Born Electric series. The latest to join the list is the XEV 9S. Price-wise, it is positioned between the BE 6 and XEV 9e. What's more interesting is that it is India's first three-row seven-seater electric SUV, born electric and born in India.

I had the opportunity to drive and test the Mahindra XUV 9S on the very same day as its launch, around the picturesque locations of Nandi Hills near Bengaluru. Here are my takeaways from the Mahindra XEV 9S first drive.

Mahindra Xev 9s: Variant-wise Price List
expand
Mahindra XEV 9S: Variant-wise price list
VariantBattery sizePrice (ex-showroom)
Pack One Above59 kWh 19.95 lakh
Pack One Above79 kWh 21.95 lakh
Pack Two Above70 kWh 24.45 lakh
Pack Two Above79 kWh 25.45 lakh
Pack Three79 kWh 27.35 lakh
Pack Three Above79 kWh 29.45 lakh

Mahindra XEV 9S: Visually different

expand
Mahindra XEV 9S comes carrying the signature design elements of both XEV 9e and XUV700, but at the same time gets its own distinctive elements.
Mahindra XEV 9S comes carrying the signature design elements of both XEV 9e and XUV700, but at the same time gets its own distinctive elements.

Mahindra XEV 9S is essentially a rebadged and slightly redesigned Mahindra XUV700 with an electric heart. The masculine and rugged appeal is still there, just like the ICE sibling. Also, despite being a more or less EV version of the XUV700, the XEV 9S is more aligned with its Born Electric series electric SUVs - XEV 9e and BE 6. The design is, of course, revamped in sync with the EV design philosophy. Beyond that, the typical EV characteristics are present, making it distinct from the ICE-powered XUV700.

Mahindra Xev 9s: Key Exterior Design Elements
expand
Mahindra XEV 9S: Key exterior design elements
Design elements
  • LED projector headlamps
  • Infinity LED DRL
  • 18-inch aero alloy wheels
  • Split LED taillights
  • 150-litre frunk
  • Front and rear skid plates
  • Rear wiper with washer

It gets an identical LED DRL and LED projector headlamps to the XEV 9e, but at the same time, it comes with tons of distinctiveness as well. While the XEV 9e is more inclined towards the premium sportiness, the XEV 9S is focused on practicality. Visual differences with the XEV 9e include the split LED taillight, which is more in sync with XUV700, but not XEV 9e, since the latter model gets a connected inverted U-shaped taillamp. Surprisingly, Mahindra has not walked the crowded way of using an LED strip to connect the taillights, a design philosophy almost every carmaker has adopted. The aero alloy wheels also stand out distinctly from both the XEV 9e and the BE 6.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Space meets premiumness

expand
Mahindra XEV 9S gets a plush cabin with premium features and design.
Mahindra XEV 9S gets a plush cabin with premium features and design.

Enter the cabin and the Mahindra XEV 9S plush vibe, without compromising the practicality. If you are not a fan of the coupe SUV design of the XEV 9e, which actually eats the headroom for the rear occupants, the XEV 9S will surely impress you. If you are familiar with the XUV700, the XEV 9S will seem identical.

Mahindra has dubbed it a family SUV, and the three-row seats, generous amount of space, and seven-seater layout - all these factors testify to that. The homegrown auto giant claims that space was the most important factor while designing the interior of the XEV 9S. From the driver's seat to the second-row seats and the third-row seats - the statement can be felt effortlessly.

Mahindra Xev 9s: Key Features Inside Cabin
expand
Mahindra XEV 9S: Key features inside cabin
Features
  • Triple digital display setup
  • Retractable panoramic sunroof
  • Premium quality seat and upholstery materials
  • Powered Boss mode
  • Sliding second-row seats
  • Head-up display (HUD)
  • Ventilated front and second-row seats
  • Wireless charging docks for front and second-row
  • Adjustable headrest for all seats
  • Adjustable centre armrest for front occupants
  • Second row centre armrest with cup holders
  • Retractable sunshade for second-row
  • Soft touch controls

The second-row occupants get ample leg room, head space and knee room. If the space doesn't feel adequate, the passenger sitting right behind the front passenger can opt for the Boss mode, something available in models like the Tata Sierra and the Hyundai Creta Electric. With this feature, the leg room for the second-row occupant can be increased significantly. Speaking of the third row, it feels cramped with minimal leg space and headroom, but it actually varies from person to person, depending on the height of the occupant. The positioning of utility storage spaces, along with the features, across the interior also portrays clever design philosophy.

The triple-screen setup on the dashboard gives an enhanced digital surface vibe.
The triple-screen setup on the dashboard gives an enhanced digital surface vibe.

The key highlight inside the cabin is the triple-screen digital display, comprising the fully digital driver display, touchscreen infotainment systems at the centre and at the front passenger side. This gives an enhanced digital surface vibe. The mammoth retractable panoramic sunroof, unlike the XEV 9e's fixed glass roof, enhances the spacious vibe, letting in more light and air if opened.

The driver's console and centre console come with a vibe that looks like it has taken inspiration from the aircraft. While the design is futuristic, the material quality is plush. For the rear occupants as well, retractable sunshades, a wireless charging mobile dock, retractable worktables for tablet or laptop, centre armrest with cup holders are practicality-focused utility features, enhancing convenience.

Mahindra XEV 9S: How is it to drive?

expand
Despite being a big SUV, the XEV 9S drives effortlessly
Despite being a big SUV, the XEV 9S drives effortlessly

The Mahindra XEV 9S is available in four broad trim choices and three battery pack options - 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh. The real-world range of the XEV 9S is expected to be up to 400 km, 450 km and 500 km, respectively, for the three battery pack options. I drove the 79 kWh battery pack-powered top-end trim of the SUV, the Pack Three Above.

Being an electric car, power delivery is smooth and linear from the very first slight push you give to the accelerator. Despite being a big SUV, the XEV 9S drives effortlessly. The steering is ultralight and very responsive.

I had the chance of driving the SUV on smooth surfaces and roads with a few patches. Also, I took the SUV to the top of a hill and came down, tackling the narrow and sharp bends. Some of the hairpin bends were pretty steep. While driving there, the Mahindra XEV 9S never disappointed me. Tried to accelerate as fast as I could amid the traffic, and there again, the XEV 9S performed pretty well. Despite being a family car, the powertrain's response is bound to give you a fun driving feeling.

I must mention the features and tech that smooth out the driving. The HUD, the front camera and reverse camera, blind-spot monitor, lane changing camera, Level 2 ADAS altogether make driving easier.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Handling and ride quality

expand

As I already mentioned, the car performed well on the patchy roads, smooth surfaces, and while climbing a hill as well. Honestly, the ride quality was smooth enough to like the SUV. The steering, being ultralight and precisely responsive, helps in effortless driving. The suspension setup, I must say, is very good, as I tried tackling a speed breaker at high speed, and didn't feel much hiccup from the SUV. In a nutshell, the suspension is tuned to offer a plush and cushioned ride. The seating position is comfortable and allows you a commanding view of the road.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Verdict

expand
For consumers seeking a family SUV with modern tech-enabled features and ample range per charge, and of course, willing to shell out about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh, this SUV perfectly fits the bill.
For consumers seeking a family SUV with modern tech-enabled features and ample range per charge, and of course, willing to shell out about 20 lakh, this SUV perfectly fits the bill.

Being a petrol driver, I have always been in love with the ICE. Also, I'm not very fond of SUVs. But the Mahindra XEV 9S has changed that with its overall proposition. The upmarket design synced with the XUV700's familiar and practical appearance, along with a spacious, feature-packed premium interior, with the practicality quotient held in high regard, a peppy powertrain promising a generous range per charge, makes the SUV a compelling proposition.

However, from the perspective of an average Indian consumer, it may not feel like a very valuable proposition, considering even the base variant costs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom). But, for the consumers seeking a family SUV with modern tech-enabled features and ample range per charge, and of course, willing to shell out about 20 lakh, this SUV perfectly fits the bill. Also, it offers a much better value proposition compared to the other Mahindra Born Electric SUV XEV 9e.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Pros and cons

expand

Mahindra XEV 9S Images

Mahindra XEV 9S Image 1
Mahindra XEV 9S Image 2
Mahindra XEV 9S Image 3
Mahindra XEV 9S Image 4

Mahindra XEV 9S Colours

Mahindra XEV 9S is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Everest White
Ruby Velvet
Stealth Black
Desert Myst
Nebula Blue
Midnight Black
Everest white

Mahindra XEV 9S User Reviews & Ratings

4.6 Engine & Performance
4.6 Features
4.7 Safety
4.6 Design
4.6 Value For Money
4.5 Comfort
Write a Review

Mahindra XEV 9S User Reviews & Ratings

What Customers say
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the spacious and well-equipped Mahindra XEV 9S, highlighting its impressive range, comfort, and technology, while expressing concerns about the third-row seating and some interior materials.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconImpressive range of 450-500 km
  • check circle iconSpacious and premium interior with good legroom
  • check circle iconAdvanced ADAS and safety features
  • check circle iconPowerful acceleration with 282 bhp
  • check circle iconFast charging capabilities with 180kW DC charger

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconCramped third row for adults
  • warning iconSome plastics feel cheap for the price
  • warning iconLaggy 360-degree camera feed
  • warning iconToo many touch controls; lacks physical buttons
  • warning iconLocal service experience may be slow
Best EV in India
The suspension is a bit firm for my liking. You feel sharp bumps inside the Mahindra XEV 9S. It handles good roads beautifully, but bad roads are not its friend.
By: Anjali Reddy (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Charging network growing
The triple screens in the Mahindra XEV 9S are lightning fast. No lag whatsoever. Connecting my phone is instant, and the interface is very intuitive to use.
By: Pradeep Goud (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Safety features galore
The Mahindra XEV 9S looks mean and futuristic. I get compliments everywhere I go. The illuminated logo and DRLs look fantastic during the evening hours.
By: Ravi Kumar Reddy (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Stylish alloy wheels
I get around 450-480km consistently on highway runs with my Mahindra XEV 9S. It's quite predictable and I don't suffer from range anxiety anymore. Reliable.
By: Sita Lakshmi Choudary (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Panoramic sunroof magic
Level 2 ADAS in the Mahindra XEV 9S is really helpful for long highway trips. It keeps the car centered and warns about potential hazards. Very safe car.
By: Venkatesh Naidu (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Mahindra XEV 9S Specifications and Features

Max Power: Yes
Body Type: SUV
Airbags: Yes
Max Torque: 380 Nm
Transmission: Automatic
Range: 521-679 km
Charging Time: 6-8 Hours
Sunroof: Yes
Rear AC Vents: Yes
Battery Capacity: 59-79 kWh
Keyless Entry: Yes
Max Motor Performance: 282 bhp, 380 Nm
Max Speed: 202 kmph
View all XEV 9S specs and features

view all specs and features