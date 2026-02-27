Mahindra XEV 9S: Overview

The Mahindra XEV 9S is the latest addition to the company’s premium electric SUV portfolio and debuts as a three-row offering positioned above the XEV 9e. Launched at a starting price of ₹19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV is built on Mahindra’s dedicated INGLO skateboard architecture, engineered to deliver maximum cabin room, high levels of digital integration, and a long-range touring capability suitable for Indian road conditions. The “S” in its name stands for “space,” and the model has been developed with class-leading interior volume and practicality as key priorities. Bookings for the XEV 9S will officially open on January 14, ahead of deliveries that commence on January 23, 2026.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Price

The Mahindra XEV 9S is priced from ₹19.95 lakh to ₹29.45 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the chosen battery pack and variant. The Pack One Above variant starts at ₹19.95 lakh for the 59 kWh option and ₹21.95 lakh for the 79 kWh pack. The Pack Two Above is priced at ₹24.45 lakh for the 70 kWh battery and ₹25.45 lakh for the 79 kWh version. The Pack Three is positioned at ₹27.35 lakh with the 79 kWh battery, while the top-spec Pack Three Above sits at ₹29.45 lakh, also with the 79 kWh pack. With battery-specific configurations and premium feature additions, the lineup covers a broad range catering to both family-focused buyers and long-distance EV users.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Launch Date

The Mahindra XEV 9S was launched in India in December 2025, with retail bookings scheduled to begin on January 14 and first deliveries set for January 23, 2026. The model arrives as Mahindra’s first three-row electric SUV under the XEV branding to be introduced in a full production-ready form.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Variants & Colours

Mahindra offers the XEV 9S across four variant lines: Pack One Above, Pack Two Above, Pack Three, and Pack Three Above. Each variant is paired with one of three battery sizes—59 kWh, 70 kWh, or 79 kWh—and different motor outputs depending on the chosen configuration. Exterior paint options are expected to mirror the palette offered on the XEV 9e and BE 6, including a mix of monotone and dual-tone shades. Colour details will be confirmed closer to deliveries, though the design is positioned to appeal to both family-oriented buyers and EV-first adopters.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Range

As an electric model, the XEV 9S offers MIDC-certified range figures of 521 km with the 59 kWh pack, 600 km with the 70 kWh pack, and 679 km with the 79 kWh battery. These numbers place the SUV among the highest-range EVs in the segment. Range outputs vary depending on the motor configuration and regenerative braking level selected, with the SUV offering five regen modes for improved range management in city and highway conditions.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Specs & Features

The XEV 9S is powered by a single-motor layout under the INGLO architecture, with multiple power outputs depending on the variant. The Pack One Above delivers 170 kW with the 59 kWh pack and 210 kW with the 79 kWh option. Pack Two Above offers 180 kW with the 70 kWh battery and 210 kW with the 79 kWh pack, while both Pack Three and Pack Three Above feature the 210 kW motor paired exclusively with the 79 kWh pack. Standard torque output remains 380 Nm across configurations. The architecture also supports rapid charging, with the 59 kWh variants capable of a 20-minute top-up using a 140 kW charger, the 70 kWh pack using 160 kW, and the 79 kWh variants using 180 kW.

Inside the cabin, the XEV 9S prioritises technology and passenger experience through a triple-screen dashboard, MAIA AI integration, a VisionX augmented-reality head-up display, and BYOD rear entertainment displays. The model features a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a panoramic sky roof, 65W fast-charging capability, and a configurable ambient lighting suite. Mahindra claims a cabin volume of 3,941 litres, making it among the most spacious electric SUVs in its class. A 527-litre boot and a 150-litre frunk contribute to everyday practicality. The SUV also offers sliding and reclining second-row seats, ventilated seats and a powered Boss Mode to maximise rear-seat comfort.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Safety

Safety equipment on the Mahindra XEV 9S includes Level-2+ ADAS with five radars and a vision camera, along with advanced driver monitoring through DOMS (Driver Ochlophobia Monitoring System), which features Eyedentity-based drowsiness detection. Seven airbags are standard across the range. The INGLO platform allows a completely flat-floor configuration for improved legroom across all three rows, while the high-rigidity battery integration ensures optimised structural safety. The model is also equipped with an advanced AQI purifier with VR-assisted LED monitoring for air quality management.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Offers & Deals

Mahindra India has not yet announced introductory discounts or offers for the XEV 9S. However, the brand is expected to reveal model-specific benefits closer to the commencement of deliveries in January 2026.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9S competes in the premium electric SUV space, positioned between mainstream mid-size EVs and entry-luxury electric models. Its closest rivals include the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD eMax7.