SMK Agnar Revv helmet launched in India at 6,700

SMK has launched its previously available Agnar full-face helmet series with new Revv graphics. Priced at ₹6,700 (MRP, inclusive of taxes), similar to other Agnar models, it comes in six colours and sizes XS to XXL through authorised dealers.

Graphics and shell construction

Its decal pairs lines across the crown with angular contrasting panels, evoking a rev counter. SMK branding sits on the sides and Agnar lettering on the chin bar. Six colourways are offered in gloss and matte, from dark shells with orange, red or blue accents to lighter grey and white.

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Unlike helmets that use one outer shell and adjust fit with liners and padding, the Revv uses two shell moulds. Though costlier to tool, SMK makes multi-shell construction standard across its full-face range, aiming for better proportions, less bulk, improved aerodynamics and consistent safety across sizes.

Ventilation and visor features

The helmet has 21 stainless-steel vents linked by internal channels that direct air through the shell and out again. The channelling also helps reduce wind noise. Its dual-visor setup pairs a scratch-resistant outer visor with one-touch quick release and a retractable inner sun visor.

India gets a Pinlock 30 anti-fog lens as standard; the visor also supports a Pinlock 70 lens, standard in some international markets and available separately in India.

Designed in Europe, made in India

SMK develops its helmets at a European design studio and manufactures them at its own facilities in India. The Agnar uses more individual components than most helmets in the brand’s full-face range, making it take roughly two-and-a-half to three times longer to produce.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Varun Chopra, Vice President- IT & Creative Design at SMK, said, “Since its introduction, the Agnar has become one of the key products in our portfolio, reflecting our focus on combining distinctive design with certified safety, a sturdy build, and high-airflow ventilation. With the Agnar Revv, we are elevating the lineup by introducing vibrant decals with a fresh identity. Modern riders expect new global drops from a brand like ours, and the Agnar Revv bridges aggressive aesthetics with uncompromised daily comfort. We believe it will further strengthen our product portfolio and appeal to riders who demand bold styling without compromising on real-world protection."

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