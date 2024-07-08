Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 18.26 Lakhs.
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 18.26 Lakhs.
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R which starts at Rs. 16.79 Lakhs in Bangalore, Aprilia RS 660 which starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs in Bangalore and Moto Guzzi V9 starting at Rs. 14 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono STD ₹ 18.26 Lakhs
