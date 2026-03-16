F1 cancels April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabian due to regional tension

Formula 1 and its governing body, the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), have confirmed that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will not take place in April. The decision comes amid rising security concerns linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The announcement was made in Shanghai ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix weekend. Tensions in the region escalated after strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. Tehran’s response has led to attacks affecting parts of the wider Middle East, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Formula 1 was scheduled to race in Bahrain on April 12. The championship was then set to move to Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on April 19. In a statement, Formula 1 said that the races will not be held in April. It also confirmed that no replacement events will be organised during that period.

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Safety remains the key factor

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula One Group, said the decision was difficult but necessary. “While this was a difficult decision to take, it is unfortunately the right one at this stage considering the current situation in the Middle East," he said.

The FIA echoed the same position. “The FIA will always place the safety and well-being of our community and colleagues first," said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Calendar could face a long gap

The governing bodies did not use the words “cancel" or “postpone". That leaves the possibility that the races could still be rescheduled later in the season. However, the Formula 1 calendar is already tightly packed. Finding new dates could prove difficult.

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If the races are not rescheduled, the season will see a five-week gap. The Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled for March 29. The next race after that is the Miami Grand Prix on May 3. That would effectively reduce the championship to 22 races, making it the shortest Formula 1 calendar since 2023.

Teams support the decision

Drivers and teams have supported the move. Many said safety must remain the priority. Kimi Antonelli, who qualified on pole in Shanghai, said his thoughts were with those affected by the conflict.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Wheatley, team principal of Audi F1, said teams would follow the guidance of Formula 1 and the FIA. Formula 1 has previously cancelled races due to extraordinary circumstances.

(With inputs from AP)

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