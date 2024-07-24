|Battery Capacity
|8.5 kWh
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
|Range
|130 km
|Charging time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
BMW CE-04 price starts at ₹ 14.9 Lakhs .
|Body Type
|Scooters
