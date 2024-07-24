HT Auto
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

Launch Date: 24 Jul 2024
14.9 Lakhs*Get on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Colours
Colours
Variants
Variants
BMW CE-04 Key Specs
Battery Capacity8.5 kWh
Max Speed120 kmph
Range130 km
Charging time3 Hours 30 Minutes
View all CE-04 specs and features

BMW CE-04 Variants

BMW CE-04 price starts at ₹ 14.9 Lakhs .

1 Variant Available
₹14.9 Lakhs*
Max Power
31 W
Speed
120 kmph
Range
130 km
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 8.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel ABS
Reverse Assist
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
BMW CE-04 Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity8.5 kWh
Charging PointYes
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range130 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes
View all CE-04 specs and features

BMW CE-04 Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons

BMW News

BMW Motorrad India forays into the electric two-wheeler segment with the new CE 04 premium electric scooter.
BMW CE 04 hits Indian showrooms as most expensive electric scooter: Key facts
29 Jul 2024
The BMW CE 04 is the most expensive electric two-wheeler to be sold in India, three times more expensive than the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
BMW CE 04 launched as India’s most expensive electric scooter. How much? Check here
24 Jul 2024
BMW will officially launch the CE 04 electric scooter in India on July 24. Ahead of the price announcement, the German auto giant has opened bookings for the EV.
BMW CE 04 all set for launch today: Here's what to expect
23 Jul 2024
BMW will officially launch the CE 04 electric scooter in India on July 24. Ahead of the price announcement, the German auto giant has opened bookings for the EV.
BMW opens booking for CE 04, India's most expensive electric scooter, ahead of launch
17 Jul 2024
BMW CE 04 will be the most expensive electric scooter in the Indian market.
BMW CE 04 electric scooter with 129 km of range to launch on 24th July
22 Jun 2024
View all
  News

BMW Videos

BMW Motorrad has launched the CE 04 electric scooter at a cost which can buy an SUV in India. The price is high because it will arrive through the CBU route.
BMW CE 04 is India's most expensive electric scooter: What does it offer
25 Jul 2024
Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President at BMW Group for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, seen standing next to the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase launched in India on July 24, 2024.
Watch: BMW not worried about Chinese challenge in EV segment, says global boss
26 Jul 2024
The 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is the third LWB model from the German auto giant in India. It is offered with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.
BMW 5 Series LWB review: XL size luxury under 80 lakh
25 Jul 2024
Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
12 Feb 2024
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
View all
 
BMW CE-04 FAQs

BMW CE-04 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The BMW CE-04 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 130 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 8.5 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
The BMW CE-04 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 14.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The BMW CE-04 is an electric Scooters, powered by a high-capacity 8.5 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 130 km on a single charge.
The BMW CE-04 has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

