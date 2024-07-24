Which is the top variant of BMW CE-04? BMW CE-04 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the BMW CE-04? The BMW CE-04 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 130 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 8.5 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the BMW CE-04 have, and what is the price range? The BMW CE-04 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 14.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for BMW CE-04? The BMW CE-04 is an electric Scooters, powered by a high-capacity 8.5 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 130 km on a single charge.