What is the mileage of Ducati Panigale V4? The Ducati Panigale V4 offers a mileage of 15.38 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Super Bikes, Sports Bikes.

Which is the top variant of Ducati Panigale V4? The top variant of Ducati Panigale V4 is the S.

What are the key specifications of the Ducati Panigale V4? The Ducati Panigale V4 boasts a 1103 cc engine, generating a max power of 218.99 PS.