Ducati Panigale V4 Front Left View
JUST LAUNCHED
Ducati Panigale V4 Front View
Ducati Panigale V4 Left View
Ducati Panigale V4 Rear Left View
Ducati Panigale V4 Rear Right View
Ducati Panigale V4 Rear View
6/15

DUCATI Panigale V4

Launch Date: 5 Mar 2025
29.99 - 36.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
[object Object]
Specs
Colours
Panigale V4 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 998.0 - 1103.0 cc

Panigale V4: 1103.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 14.87 kmpl

Panigale V4: 15.38 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 215.4 ps

Panigale V4: 218.99 ps

View all Panigale V4 Specs and Features

About Ducati Panigale V4

Latest Update

  • 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 launched in India at ₹29.99 lakh
  • Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 5, 2025: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 launched in India at ₹29.99 lakh

    • Ducati Panigale V4 Price:

    Ducati Panigale V4 is priced between Rs. 29.99 - 36.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

    How many variants are there for Ducati Panigale V4?

    The Ducati Panigale V4 is available in 2 variants - STD, S.

    What are the Ducati Panigale V4 colour options?

    Ducati Panigale V4 comes in one colour options: Red.

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ducati Panigale V4?

    Ducati Panigale V4 comes with 1103 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.

    Which are the major rivals of Ducati Panigale V4?

    Ducati Panigale V4 rivals are Aprilia RSV4, BMW M 1000 R, Ducati Panigale V4.

    What is the mileage of Ducati Panigale V4?

    Ducati Panigale V4 comes with a mileage of 15.38 kmpl (Company claimed).

    Ducati Panigale V4 Alternatives

    Aprilia RSV4

    Aprilia RSV4

    31.26 Lakhs
    Panigale V4vsRSV4
    BMW M 1000 R

    BMW M 1000 R

    33 - 38 Lakhs
    Panigale V4vsM 1000 R
    Ducati Panigale V4

    Ducati Panigale V4

    27.73 - 69.99 Lakhs
    Panigale V4vsPanigale V4
    Ducati Panigale V4 Variants

    Ducati Panigale V4 price starts at ₹ 29.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 36.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Panigale V4 comes in 2 variants. Ducati Panigale V4's top variant is S.

    2 Variants Available
    ₹29.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1103 cc
    ₹36.5 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1103 cc
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Ducati Panigale V4 Images

    Ducati Panigale V4 Image 1
    Ducati Panigale V4 Image 2
    Ducati Panigale V4 Image 3
    Ducati Panigale V4 Image 4
    Ducati Panigale V4 Image 5
    Ducati Panigale V4 Image 6
    Ducati Panigale V4 Image 7
    Ducati Panigale V4 Image 8
    Ducati Panigale V4 Image 9
    Ducati Panigale V4 Image 10
    Ducati Panigale V4 Image 11
    Ducati Panigale V4 Image 12
    Ducati Panigale V4 Image 13
    Ducati Panigale V4 Image 14
    Ducati Panigale V4 Image 15

    Ducati Panigale V4 Colours

    Ducati Panigale V4 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

    Red
    Ducati Panigale V4 Specifications and Features

    Max Power218.99 PS
    Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Mileage15.38 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine1103 cc
    View all Panigale V4 specs and features

    Ducati Panigale V4 comparison with similar bikes

    Ducati Panigale V4
    Aprilia RSV4
    BMW M 1000 R
    Ducati Panigale V4
    Ducati Panigale V4
    Ducati Panigale V4
    Aprilia RSV4
    Aprilia RSV4
    BMW M 1000 R
    BMW M 1000 R
    Ducati Panigale V4
    Ducati Panigale V4
    ₹29.99 Lakhs*
    ₹31.26 Lakhs*
    ₹33 Lakhs*
    ₹27.73 Lakhs*
    Power
    218.99 PS
    Power
    216 PS
    Power
    206.6 PS
    Power
    220 PS
    Torque
    120.9 Nm
    Torque
    125 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    112 Nm
    Engine
    1103 cc
    Engine
    1099 cc
    Engine
    999 cc
    Engine
    1103 cc
    Kerb Weight
    191 kg
    Kerb Weight
    202 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    194 kg
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Super Bikes
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Currently viewingPanigale V4 vs RSV4Panigale V4 vs M 1000 RPanigale V4 vs Panigale V4
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Popular Ducati Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Ducati Bikes

    Ducati Panigale V4 News

    Ducati Panigale V4 features a new chassis along with a new swingarm and an upgraded set of electronics as well.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 launched in India at 29.99 lakh
    5 Mar 2025
    Latest news on March 5, 2025: Ducati Panigale V4 features a new chassis along with a new swingarm and an upgraded set of electronics as well.
    Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 5, 2025: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 launched in India at 29.99 lakh
    5 Mar 2025
    The Ducati Panigale V4 was first showcased to the world through the Ducati World Première episode broadcasted online and simultaneously through an event at the Misano World Circuit straight.
    Ducati Panigale V4 to launch tomorrow: Here's everything you should know
    4 Mar 2025
    The new Ducati Panigale V4 was first showcased at the Ducati World Première and will come to India on March 5th.
    The Ducati Panigale V4 comes to India soon. Here are five key things that have changed
    25 Feb 2025
    Ducati Panigale V4 was first showcased at the Ducati World Première episode broadcasted online and simultaneously through an event at the Misano World Circuit straight.
    Ducati Panigale V4 to launch in India on March 5
    22 Feb 2025
    Explore Other Options

    Ducati Panigale V4 FAQs

    The Ducati Panigale V4 offers a mileage of 15.38 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Super Bikes, Sports Bikes.
    The top variant of Ducati Panigale V4 is the S.
    The Ducati Panigale V4 boasts a 1103 cc engine, generating a max power of 218.99 PS.
    The Ducati Panigale V4 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 29.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, S is priced at Rs. 36.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

