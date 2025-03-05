Category Average: 998.0 - 1103.0 cc
Panigale V4: 1103.0 cc
Category Average: 14.87 kmpl
Panigale V4: 15.38 kmpl
Category Average: 215.4 ps
Panigale V4: 218.99 ps
Ducati Panigale V4 is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|218.99 PS
|Body Type
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Mileage
|15.38 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1103 cc
Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4
₹29.99 Lakhs*
₹31.26 Lakhs*
₹33 Lakhs*
₹27.73 Lakhs*
Power
218.99 PS
Power
216 PS
Power
206.6 PS
Power
220 PS
Torque
120.9 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Engine
1103 cc
Engine
1099 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1103 cc
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Kerb Weight
202 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Currently viewing
|Panigale V4 vs RSV4
|Panigale V4 vs M 1000 R
|Panigale V4 vs Panigale V4
Popular Ducati Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2025
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025