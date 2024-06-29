Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono teased ahead of launch. Check details
- Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono uses Superquadro Mono which is the most powerful single-cylinder engine.
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is all set to launch in the Indian market soon. The manufacturer has teased the motorcycle on its social media channels. As of now, we do not know when the Hypermotard 698 Mono will be launched in India. Once launched, it can be expected that it will be priced around ₹10 lakh ex-showroom.
First Published Date: 29 Jun 2024, 10:29 AM IST
