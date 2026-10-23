Ducati Formula 73 launched in India, sold out completely

Ducati has launched the Formula 73 in India at a price tag of ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom), which comes as a limited and special-edition motorcycle. The Ducati Formula 73 celebrates the iconic 1973 Ducati 750 Super Sport Desmo, which marked a defining chapter in the brand's racing heritage. The special edition motorcycle has been completely sold out, and bookings for it are closed, as Ducati stated.

The Ducati Formula 73 is a limited-series motorcycle produced globally. The motorcycle is produced in a limited number of 873 units. It combines timeless styling with modern technology. The motorcycle wears a distinctive silver and aqua green livery that draws inspiration from the original model.

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Powered by an 803 cc air-cooled L-twin engine, promising 72 bhp peak power at 8,250 rpm and 65,2 Nm of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm, the motorcycle is built on a steel trellis chassis. The motorcycle gets a 4.3-inch TFT screen, Sport and Road riding modes, full LED lights with DRL, and self-cancelling turn indicators,

It comes packed with advanced electronics, including cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, and Ducati Quick Shift, among others. The 183 kg motorcycle gets a 41 mm USD front fork and pre-load adjustable rear shock absorbers for suspension duty. For braking duty, it gets a 330 mm disc. It runs on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres.

Ducati is offering a host of accessories with this motorcycle, which include the anti-theft system, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), heated grips, and turn-by-turn navigation system, etc.

Ducati claims the new model comes as a modern version of the iconic motorcycle. In fact, the Super Sport was a replica of the 750 Imola Desmo with which Paul Smart and Bruno Spaggiari triumphed in the 1972 200 Miglia di Imola, the first European competition for production-derived motorcycles, a formula which in the 1980s would give rise to Superbike.

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