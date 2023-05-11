HT Auto
Evtric Ride

EVTRIC Ride

Launch Date: 11 May 2023
94,733 - 98,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Evtric Ride Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.53-1.75 kWh
Max Speed25 kmph
Range80 km
Charging time3 Hours 30 Minutes
About Evtric Ride

Latest Update

  • Uber's new alliance with Waymo expands driverless ride services to Austin and Atlanta
  • Ducati Diavel V4 ride review: More than just looks

    Evtric Ride Alternatives

    Ola Electric Roadster

    Ola Electric Roadster

    74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    1.03 Lakhs
    UPCOMING
    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Onwards
    Ola Electric S1 X

    Ola Electric S1 X

    89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Bounce Infinity E1

    Bounce Infinity E1

    59,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
    Evtric Ride Variants

    Evtric Ride price starts at ₹ 94,733 and goes up to ₹ 98,100 (Ex-showroom). Evtric Ride comes in 2 variants. Evtric Ride's top variant is 39 Ah.

    2 Variants Available
    ₹94,733*
    Max Power
    250 W
    Speed
    25 kmph
    Range
    80 km
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 1.53 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    ₹98,100*
    Max Power
    250 W
    Speed
    25 kmph
    Range
    100 km
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 1.75 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Ride.
    Evtric Ride
    Ola Electric Roadster
    VS
    Evtric Ride
    Select model
    Ola Electric Roadster
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Seat View
    Headlight View
    Front Left View
    Handle View
    Left View
    Right View
    Evtric Ride Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooter
    Battery Capacity1.53-1.75 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range80 km
    Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes
    Evtric Ride comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Evtric Ride
    		Ola Electric RoadsterPURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 XPURE EV Epluto 7G MaxBounce Infinity E1PURE EV Epluto 7GOkinawa iPraise+Gravton Motors Gravton QuantaGemopai Astrid Lite
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹94,733 - 98,100
    ₹74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
    ₹1.03 Lakhs
    ₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 Lakhs
    ₹59,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
    ₹83,999
    ₹99,708
    ₹99,000
    ₹79,999
    Battery Capacity
    1.53-1.75 kWh
    2.5-16 kWh
    3 kWh
    2-3 kWh
    2.5 kWh
    1.9-2.5 kWh
    3 kWh
    3.3 kWh
    1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
    40 Ah
    Range
    80 km
    117-579 km
    150 km
    95-151 km
    150-201 km
    70-100 km
    90 km
    139 km
    160-320 Km
    90-200 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Yes
    No
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Evtric Bikes

    • Popular
      Evtric Ride Pros & Cons
      Pros
      Cons

      News

      Waymo has been cautiously expanding its robotaxi service, access to which had thus far been available on an invitation-only basis.
      Uber's new alliance with Waymo expands driverless ride services to Austin and Atlanta
      14 Sept 2024
      The Ducati Diavel V4 impresses with its beautiful design and powerful V4 engine, producing 170 bhp. It offers excellent ride quality and handling, but its thrilling performance requires careful handling from its riders.
      Ducati Diavel V4 ride review: More than just looks
      14 Sept 2024
      The 2024 Yezdi Adventure witnesses improvements on nearly all fronts and promises to be a better package than before
      2024 Yezdi Adventure first ride review: Finally the right ADV for you?
      8 Aug 2024
      Knowing how to balance the bike and working the gears is just one aspect of riding a bike, there's more to it if you want to be a good rider
      Learning to ride a bike? 5 crucial tips to truly master your motorcycle
      17 Jul 2024
      Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the President of Russia, near Moscow.
      Watch: PM Narendra Modi takes a ride in electric car during Moscow visit
      9 Jul 2024
        News

      Videos

      Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
      Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
      15 Jul 2024
      Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
      8 Jul 2024
      Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
      Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
      5 Jul 2024
      The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
      Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
      26 Jun 2024
      Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
      Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
      11 Jun 2024
      Explore Other Options

      Evtric Ride FAQs

      The top variant of Evtric Ride is the 39 Ah.
      The Evtric Ride is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 80 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 1.53-1.75 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Evtric Ride offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 34 Ah is priced at Rs. 94,733 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 39 Ah is priced at Rs. 98,100 (ex-showroom).
      The Evtric Ride is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.53-1.75 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 80 km on a single charge.
      The Evtric Ride has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

