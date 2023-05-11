Which is the top variant of Evtric Ride? The top variant of Evtric Ride is the 39 Ah.

What are the key specifications of the Evtric Ride? The Evtric Ride is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 80 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 1.53-1.75 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Evtric Ride have, and what is the price range? The Evtric Ride offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 34 Ah is priced at Rs. 94,733 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 39 Ah is priced at Rs. 98,100 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Evtric Ride? The Evtric Ride is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.53-1.75 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 80 km on a single charge.