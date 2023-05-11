|Battery Capacity
Evtric Ride price starts at ₹ 94,733 and goes up to ₹ 98,100 (Ex-showroom). Evtric Ride comes in 2 variants. Evtric Ride's top variant is 39 Ah.
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|1.53-1.75 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|80 km
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|Model Name
Evtric Ride
|Ola Electric Roadster
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Bounce Infinity E1
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Okinawa iPraise+
|Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
|Gemopai Astrid Lite
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹94,733 - 98,100
₹74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
₹1.03 Lakhs
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
₹59,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹83,999
₹99,708
₹99,000
₹79,999
|Battery Capacity
1.53-1.75 kWh
2.5-16 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
2.5 kWh
1.9-2.5 kWh
3 kWh
3.3 kWh
1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
40 Ah
|Range
80 km
117-579 km
150 km
95-151 km
150-201 km
70-100 km
90 km
139 km
160-320 Km
90-200 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
No
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price