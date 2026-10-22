Ducati Hypermotard V2, V2 SP launched in India; prices start at 16.53 lakh

Ducati has launched the new Hypermotard V2 and Hypermotard V2 SP in India, with prices starting at ₹16.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard Hypermotard V2 is priced at ₹16.53 lakh, while the Hypermotard V2 SP costs ₹20.78 lakh. Bookings for both motorcycles are now open across Ducati dealerships in India.

A new 890cc engine that produces 120 hp

Both motorcycles are powered by a new 890 cc Ducati V2 engine that produces 120 hp at 10,750 rpm and 94 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm. The engine features Ducati's IVT variable intake valve timing system, with 70% of the maximum torque available at 3,000 rpm. Weighing 54.4 kg, it is the lightest twin-cylinder engine produced by Ducati.

The new Hypermotard V2 features a monocoque frame that uses the engine as a structural element, along with a double-sided aluminium swingarm. These changes reduce weight by 13 kg on the standard V2 and 14 kg on the V2 SP compared with the previous generation. The standard model has a kerb weight of 180 kg without fuel, while the SP weighs 177 kg without fuel. Both motorcycles have a seat height of 880 mm.

The Hypermotard V2 gets fully adjustable 46 mm Kayaba upside-down front forks and a Kayaba rear monoshock adjustable for preload and rebound. It also features cast alloy wheels, Brembo M4.32 brake callipers and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres.

The Hypermotard V2 SP gets fully adjustable Ohlins NIX30 48 mm upside-down front forks and an Ohlins STX46 rear monoshock. It also features forged aluminium wheels, Brembo M50 brake callipers, Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres and a carbon-fibre front fender.

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Both motorcycles feature a 6-axis inertial measurement unit-based electronics package, including cornering ABS with a Slide by Brake function, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0. They also get a 5-inch full-TFT dashboard and four riding modes: Race, Sport, Road and Wet.

The Hypermotard V2 SP additionally gets Ducati Power Launch and a Pit Limiter as standard, while these features are available as accessories on the standard V2. The standard Hypermotard V2 is available in Ducati Red, while the V2 SP comes in a dedicated SP livery.

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