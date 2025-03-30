HT Auto
Kawasaki Versys 1100 Right View
UPCOMING

KAWASAKI Versys 1100

Exp. Launch on 30 Mar 2025
10 - 12 Lakhs*Expected price
Versys 1100 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 888.0 cc

Versys 1100: 1099.0 cc

About Kawasaki Versys 1100

Versys 1100 Launch Date

The Kawasaki Versys 1100 is expected to launch on 30th Mar 2025.

Versys 1100 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹10 - 12 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Kawasaki Versys 1100 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1099 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol

Versys 1100 Rivals

Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport and Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE are sought to be the major rivals to Kawasaki Versys 1100.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Alternatives

Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Triumph Tiger Sport 660

9.45 Lakhs
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

11.95 Lakhs
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

10.3 Lakhs
Kawasaki Versys 1100 Images

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Image 1
Kawasaki Versys 1100 Specifications and Features

Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Engine1099 cc

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki News

The newly launched Kawasaki Ninja 500 is only offered in a single colour option namely Metallic Carbon Gray.
Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India. Check out price, specs and features on offer
22 Jan 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 21: Ola Roadster bike production begins, Isuzu D-Max BEV concept, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched
22 Jan 2025
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 steps in place of the Ninja 400 and will take on the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India, priced at 5.29 lakh.
21 Jan 2025
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will make its debut in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in its full production form. This is the largest Indian automaker's first all-electric vehicle, and it was unveiled as the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo.
Auto recap, Jan 3: Maruti e Vitara to be sold via Nexa, Kawasaki and Honda announces offers
4 Jan 2025
Kawasaki India is offering New Year discounts of up to ₹45,000 on four motorcycles within its portfolio. Offer is valid till January 31 or until stocks last.
New Year bonanza offer: Kawasaki announces benefits up to 45,000 on most bikes amid auto industry price hikes
3 Jan 2025
Explore Other Options

Kawasaki Versys 1100 FAQs

The Kawasaki Versys 1100 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 10-12 Lakhs.
The Kawasaki Versys 1100 is expected to launch on 30th Mar 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1099 cc segment.
The Kawasaki Versys 1100 features a 1099 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
The Kawasaki Versys 1100 faces competition from the likes of Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and Triumph Tiger 850 Sport in the 1099 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs
Keeway K300 SF

Keeway K300 SF

1.69 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Scram 440

Royal Enfield Scram 440

2.08 - 2.15 Lakhs
Honda Livo

Honda Livo

83,080 - 85,878
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

21.1 - 25.6 Lakhs
Popular Bikes in India 2025

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

KTM 390 Enduro R

KTM 390 Enduro R

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Hero Karizma 400

Hero Karizma 400

2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Yamaha XSR155

Yamaha XSR155

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

Honda NX500

Honda NX500

5.9 Lakhs
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

13.75 Lakhs
Honda CB200X

Honda CB200X

1.47 Lakhs
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

22.95 - 26.25 Lakhs
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

14.75 Lakhs
