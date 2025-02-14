hamburger icon
Kawasaki Versys 1100 Specifications

Kawasaki Versys 1100 starting price is Rs. 12,90,000 in India. Kawasaki Versys 1100 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1099 cc engine. Kawasaki Versys 1100 mileage is 17.85 kmpl.
12.9 Lakhs*
Kawasaki Versys 1100 Specs

Kawasaki Versys 1100 comes with 1099 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Versys 1100 starts at Rs. 12.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Versys 1100 sits in the ...

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
21 L
Length
2270 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm
Height
1400 mm
Kerb Weight
257 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm
Width
895 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
373.8 km

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
135 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
59 mm
Max Torque
112 Nm @ 7600 rpm
Transmission
6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four, 16 valves, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Electric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
77 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Twin-Tube Aluminium
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged shock, rebound damping, and remote spring preload adjustability
Front Suspension
Inverted fork with adjustable rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Semi-Digital
Additional Features
Power Modes, LCD Instrument Cluster
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Kawasaki Versys 1100 News

The Kawasaki Versys 110 has been launched in the Indian markets in only the standard edition option.
2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in India at 12.90 lakh
14 Feb 2025
TVS Jupiter 110 is now OBD2 compliant. There are no other changes to the scooter.
Auto recap, March 4: 2025 TVS Jupiter launched, Kawasaki announces discounts and more
5 Mar 2025
Kawasaki is offering discounts on most of its products in March including the Eliminator 500.
Kawasaki announces discounts of up to 45,000 on its bikes, valid till 31 March
4 Mar 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 18: Tesla resumes hiring in India, Mahindra's plan to tackle Tesla, Kawasaki Ninja range gets discount..
19 Feb 2025
The Kawasaki Ninja range of sports bikes is being offered with discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45,000 which can be redeemed against the ex-showroom prices. These are the three bikes that you can now get at reduced prices.
Eyeing a Japanese sports bike? Kawasaki Ninja range gets discounts of up to 45,000
18 Feb 2025
View all
 Kawasaki Versys 1100 News

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Versys 1100 price starts at ₹ 12.9 Lakhs .

12.9 Lakhs*
1099 cc
135 PS @ 9000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

