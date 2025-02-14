Kawasaki Versys 1100 comes with 1099 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Versys 1100 starts at Rs. 12.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Versys 1100 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kawasaki Versys 1100 price starts at ₹ 12.9 Lakhs .
₹12.9 Lakhs*
1099 cc
135 PS @ 9000 rpm
Popular Kawasaki Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025