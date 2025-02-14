2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in India at 12.90 lakh

Kawasaki India has launched the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 at a price of ₹12.90 lakhs (ex-showroom). The newly launched sports tourer now features a slight increase in engine capacity and is priced at about ₹1 lakh less than its predecessor. The new 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 does not feature any major updates in terms of its design.

In the global market, Kawasaki launched three variants of the Versys 1100 including a base trim, S, and SE trims which are the same as before. However, the manufacturer is only offering one variant for Indian markets called ‘Standard’. The two-wheeler gets only a single colour shade for the Indian markets named ‘Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray with Metallic Diablo Black.’

2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100: Engine

The sports-tourer has undergone a heart bypass surgery and it now gets a bigger engine capacity of 1099 cc. The unit is a liquid-cooled, inline 4-cylinder, DOHC one and features reworked intake ports to fit its modified throttle body. Moreover, the cam profiles with reduced valve lift further improve torque in the low to mid-rpm spectrum.

The engine now produces increased maximum power from 118 bhp to 133 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 112 Nm torque at 7.600 rpm. The workhorse has been mated to a 6-speed return shift transmission with a slipper and assist clutch. The flywheel of the motorbike is now heavier which helps in improving rideability, while a secondary balancer is also added to minimise excess vibration. An oil cooler is also included to maintain optimal engine temperature.

2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100: Specifications

To complement the enhanced performance, Kawasaki has also increased braking power, with the rear disc now measuring 260 mm and at the front of the bike are dual discs which measure 310 mm. The front suspension are two inverted forks with adjustable rebound damping and spring preload adjustability. Whereas at the rear, the motorbike is suspended by horizontal back-link, gas-charged shocks with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability. The fuel tank gets a capacity of 21 litres and the tourer weighs 235 kg (dry).

2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100: Features

The features of the Versys 1100 include all LED lighting, an adjustable windscreen, a handlebar-mounted USB-C socket and electronic cruise control. It also gets several technologies which help assist the rider such as the Kawasaki Corner Management Function, an Inertial Measurement Unit, a triple mode Kawasaki Traction Control, electronic throttle valves, multiple power modes, eco riding indication and Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Brake System.

