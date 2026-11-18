Triumph Street Triple 798 RS Price:

Triumph Street Triple 798 RS is priced at Rs. 14.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Triumph Street Triple 798 RS?

The Triumph Street Triple 798 RS is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Triumph Street Triple 798 RS colour options?

Triumph Street Triple 798 RS comes in three colour options: Carnival Red, Interstellar Blue, Sapphire Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Street Triple 798 RS?

Triumph Street Triple 798 RS comes in petrol engine options, comes with 798 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Triumph Street Triple 798 RS?

Triumph Street Triple 798 RS rivals are Triumph Street Triple, KTM 890 Duke R, Yamaha YZF-R9, Ducati Monster, Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, Kawasaki Versys 1100.

What is the mileage of Triumph Street Triple 798 RS?

Triumph Street Triple 798 RS comes with a mileage of 19.23 kmpl (Company claimed).