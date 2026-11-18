Triumph Street Triple 798 RS Key Specs
- Engine798 cc
- Mileage19.23 kmpl
- Power135 ps
- Speed220 kmph
- Max Torque86 Nm
- Kerb Weight183 kg
Triumph Street Triple 798 RS is priced at Rs. 14.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Triumph Street Triple 798 RS is available in 1 variant - STD.
Triumph Street Triple 798 RS comes in three colour options: Carnival Red, Interstellar Blue, Sapphire Black.
Triumph Street Triple 798 RS comes in petrol engine options, comes with 798 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.
Triumph Street Triple 798 RS rivals are Triumph Street Triple, KTM 890 Duke R, Yamaha YZF-R9, Ducati Monster, Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, Kawasaki Versys 1100.
Triumph Street Triple 798 RS comes with a mileage of 19.23 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Triumph Street Triple 798 RS
|Rs. 14.39 LakhsOnwards
|-
|798 cc
|135 PS
|86 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|183 kg
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminium
|Triumph Street Triple
|Rs. 10.86 LakhsOnwards
|765 cc
|120 PS
|80 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|189 kg
|2055 mm
|-
|-
|Cast Aluminium
|Street Triple 798 RSVSStreet Triple
|KTM 890 Duke R
|Rs. 14.5 LakhsOnwards
|889 cc
|121 PS
|99 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|180 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Street Triple 798 RSVS890 Duke R
|Ducati Monster
|Rs. 13.99 LakhsOnwards
|890 cc
|110.68 PS
|91.1 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|175 kg
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Street Triple 798 RSVSMonster
|Honda CB1000 Hornet SP
|Rs. 12.36 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1000 cc
|151.73 PS
|104 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|211 kg
|2140 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Street Triple 798 RSVSCB1000 Hornet SP
|Kawasaki Versys 1100
|Rs. 13.89 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1099 cc
|135 PS
|112 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|257 kg
|2270 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Street Triple 798 RSVSVersys 1100
Triumph Street Triple 798 RS is available in the 3 Colours in India.
View all Popular Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Power
|135 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|86 Nm
|Mileage
|19.23 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|798 cc
|Max Speed
|220 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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