Road accidents in India claimed over 1.83 lakh lives in 2025, killing 21 persons every hour

Road accidents in India surged significantly in 2025, claiming 183,382 lives. This means 21 persons were killed every hour due to road accidents in India in 2025. Also, this means every day, 502 people died across the country due to road accidents. The number of road accidents reported across the country last year surged by 5.30% to a total of 513,563. This means, on average, 59 road accidents took place every hour in the country.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in a written response to the Lok Sabha, revealed the aforementioned information. According to the data, Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of road accidents at 71,387. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of fatalities due to road accidents, at 27,550 last year.

While revealing this information, Gadkari said the Centre has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety, based on four pillars. Dubbed as 4E, these pillars are - Education, Engineering (both of roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency Care.

India is among the countries that register alarmingly high numbers of road accidents and related fatalities. A majority of these road accidents involve two-wheelers, while various reasons can be blamed for the mishaps.

In 2023, according to a document released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), a total of 480,583 road accidents were reported across the states and Union Territories (UT) of India, resulting in 172,890 fatalities and 462,825 injuries. This marked a significant increase compared to 2022. In 2024 as well, according to MoRTH data, there was a marginal year-on-year (YoY) increase in road accidents over the previous year. In 2024, a total of 487,707 road accidents were registered across India, which claimed 177,175 lives and caused injuries to 471,441 persons. Now, in 2025, the number of road accidents has further increased from 2024.

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