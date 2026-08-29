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KAWASAKI Z650

₹6.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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Kawasaki Z650: Overview

The Kawasaki Z650 is the most accessible streetfighter in the Japanese brand’s India portfolio. Positioned as an entry point into Kawasaki’s parallel-twin performance lineup, the Z650 offers a compelling mix of sharp styling, modern features, and usable everyday performance. Built on the same platform as the Ninja 650, it distinguishes itself with its upright ergonomics and naked bike aesthetics. With aggressive LED lighting and a full-colour TFT display, the Z650 is designed for new big-bike riders and urban enthusiasts alike.

Kawasaki Z650: Price

The Kawasaki Z650 price in India starts at 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a single, fully loaded variant.

Kawasaki Z650: Launch Date

The Z650 in its current BS6-compliant avatar was launched in India in May 2020, receiving subsequent updates to meet evolving emissions norms and incorporate modern features like Bluetooth connectivity and LED lighting.

Kawasaki Z650: Variants & Colours

The Z650 is offered in a single mechanical configuration with multiple colour options, which are updated periodically. Popular shades include Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray and Ebony with Lime Green graphics. The colour palette may vary with model years and availability. No cosmetic or feature differences exist across colour trims.

Kawasaki Z650: Mileage

The real-world fuel efficiency of the Z650 is rated between 20 to 22 kmpl, depending on riding conditions and throttle input. While not the focus of a performance streetfighter, the mileage is competitive within the middleweight segment.

Kawasaki Z650: Specs & Features

The Z650 sports a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 68PS at 8,000rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,700rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and delivers tractable power suited for both city commutes and highway rides. The engine is mounted on a lightweight steel trellis frame that contributes to the bike’s agile handling.

The suspension setup includes a conventional telescopic fork at the front and a horizontal back-link monoshock at the rear with preload adjustability. Braking is handled by twin 300mm petal discs at the front and a 220mm rear petal disc, with dual-channel ABS provided as standard. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with a 120/70-section front tyre and a 160/60-section rear tyre. The Z650 has a kerb weight of 191 kg, which contributes to its nimble character in city conditions.

Feature-wise, the Z650 is equipped with a 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument console. The screen supports Bluetooth connectivity through Kawasaki’s Rideology app, offering access to call alerts, music controls, and post-ride statistics. The motorcycle also features an all-LED lighting system, including a distinctive LED headlamp that reinforces its aggressive streetfighter stance.

Kawasaki Z650: Offers & Deals

As of July 2025, Kawasaki is offering a limited-time discount of 50,000 on the Z650. This offer has been extended and is applicable at select dealerships. Customers are advised to contact their nearest Kawasaki showroom for the latest information on availability and any dealer-level schemes or finance options.

Kawasaki Z650: Rivals

The Kawasaki Z650 competes in the middleweight naked bike segment, going up against the Triumph Trident 660 and the Honda CB650R.

Kawasaki Z650 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    649 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    19.02 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    68 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    212 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    64 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    188 kg
View All Z650 SpecsView specs icon

Kawasaki Z650 Variants

Kawasaki Z650 price starts at ₹ 6.65 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Z650 STD
₹6.65 Lakhs*
649 cc
212 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kawasaki Z650 Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 Aug 2026
Several bobber motorcycles, including models from Jawa, Royal Enfield, Honda, and Keeway, offer varying engine specs and prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Nayara Energy reduced fuel prices due to lower global oil costs, prompting questions about potential state-run OMC reductions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 May 2026
Zero depreciation car insurance reduces repair costs, but customers may still face out-of-pocket expenses due to policy conditions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Mar 2026
The Supreme Court of India will hear FADA's petition regarding blocked ₹2,500 crore compensation cess credits on March 25, 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jan 2026
Delhi lifted Stage 3 pollution restrictions due to improved air quality, but enforcement efforts will continue vigorously.Read Full Story

Kawasaki Z650 Visual Comparison

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Kawasaki Z650 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Kawasaki Z650
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CFMoto 650GTCFMoto 650GT imageRs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards-649.3 cc62.54 PS58.5 NmSports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes226 Kg2100 mmDiscDiscAlloyZ650VS650GT

Kawasaki Z650 Images

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Kawasaki Z650 Colours

Kawasaki Z650 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Candy lime green

Kawasaki Z650 Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki Ninja 650

7.77 - 7.91 Lakhs
Z650vsNinja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.66 - 5.76 Lakhs
Z650vsNinja 500
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Yamaha MT-07

Yamaha MT-07

7.5 Lakhs Onwards
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CFMoto 650GT

CFMoto 650GT

5.59 Lakhs
Z650vs650GT

Kawasaki Z650 User Reviews & Ratings

4.2Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.3Safety
4.9Design
4.3Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Kawasaki Z650 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the bike for its stylish design, smooth performance, and powerful pickup. It offers great road presence and comfort, making it ideal for sport and city riding.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and sporty design
  • check circle iconPowerful and smooth pickup
  • check circle iconExcellent performance and handling
  • check circle iconComfortable for city rides
  • check circle iconGreat road presence

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconMaintenance costs can add up
  • warning iconPrice is a bit steep
  • warning iconDecent mileage, not the highest
  • warning iconRTO purchase process is challenging
  • warning iconLimited features for some users
Amazing Sports Bike Experience
This bike is really amazing for anyone who loves sports. Its performance is top-notch, and I can't get over how cool it feels to ride it. The features it comes with are really attractive, and the sound it makes is just fantastic. Not to mention, the speed it offers makes you feel powerful and connected to nature in such a great way. Overall, it’s just a wonderful experience riding this bike.
By: Vivek Menon (Aug 25, 2025)
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Great Bike with Some Challenges
Getting a bike in Maharashtra feels like trying to buy an airplane. The hardest part is handling the corrupt RTO staff. But once you get past that, riding this bike is a real joy. You won't ever feel bored with how it performs. It looks great and runs really well. It's a compact bike that hardly makes any noise. As long as you take good care of it, it won't break the bank. So, there are plenty of good things about it, but the only downside is that the price is a bit steep.
By: Ganesh Kumbhar (Aug 17, 2025)
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Great Bike for Riders
I really enjoy biking, and this bike gives many riders what they look for: a bold design and easy controls. I absolutely loved riding it! But I do think maintenance costs and other expenses can add up.
By: Nikhil Rawat (Aug 10, 2025)
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Fantastic Bike with Great Design
This bike has an amazing design and it looks really fantastic! I took it for a full-speed test and it was truly an awesome experience. I'm super happy with this bike, and I had a great first service too. It’s just been a wonderful time riding it.
By: Pankaj Saini (Aug 10, 2025)
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My Favourite Bike So Far
This is honestly the best bike I’ve come across in this segment. The engine feels super powerful and responsive — perfect for speed lovers like me. The pickup is amazing and the braking system is top-class, gives full confidence while riding. Performance-wise, it's just superb and I haven’t faced any issues so far. I totally love the way it rides and handles on the road. If you’re looking for power and safety in one bike, this is it
By: Dhruv Wadhwa (Jul 20, 2025)
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Kawasaki Z650 Related News

The 2026 Kawasaki Z650 S breaks cover with an updated sugomi design, improved rider comfort, and more tech
2026 Kawasaki Z650 S revealed globally: What you need to know ahead of India launch
27 Oct 2025
Kawasaki Z650 RS Anniversary Edition has been launched in the Indian market.
Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India
2 Feb 2022
The new Kawasaki Z650 RS features the same exterior styling as the bigger Z900 RS motorcycle.
Kawasaki Z650 RS vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specification comparison
3 Nov 2021
The new Kawasaki Z650 RS features the same exterior styling as the bigger Z900 RS motorcycle.
Royal Enfield Interceptor rivaling Kawasaki Z650 RS launched at 6.60 lakh
2 Nov 2021
Kawasaki Z650 RS has been spotted doing testing rounds on the Indian roads, indicating its immediate launch.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rivaling Kawasaki Z650 RS spotted in India
16 Oct 2021
View all
 Kawasaki Z650 Related News
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Kawasaki Z650 Brochure

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Kawasaki Z650 Specifications and Features

Max Power68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Mileage19.02 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine649.0 cc
Max Speed212 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Z650 specs and features

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