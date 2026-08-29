Kawasaki Z650: Overview

The Kawasaki Z650 is the most accessible streetfighter in the Japanese brand’s India portfolio. Positioned as an entry point into Kawasaki’s parallel-twin performance lineup, the Z650 offers a compelling mix of sharp styling, modern features, and usable everyday performance. Built on the same platform as the Ninja 650, it distinguishes itself with its upright ergonomics and naked bike aesthetics. With aggressive LED lighting and a full-colour TFT display, the Z650 is designed for new big-bike riders and urban enthusiasts alike.

Kawasaki Z650: Price

The Kawasaki Z650 price in India starts at ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a single, fully loaded variant.

Kawasaki Z650: Launch Date

The Z650 in its current BS6-compliant avatar was launched in India in May 2020, receiving subsequent updates to meet evolving emissions norms and incorporate modern features like Bluetooth connectivity and LED lighting.

Kawasaki Z650: Variants & Colours

The Z650 is offered in a single mechanical configuration with multiple colour options, which are updated periodically. Popular shades include Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray and Ebony with Lime Green graphics. The colour palette may vary with model years and availability. No cosmetic or feature differences exist across colour trims.

Kawasaki Z650: Mileage

The real-world fuel efficiency of the Z650 is rated between 20 to 22 kmpl, depending on riding conditions and throttle input. While not the focus of a performance streetfighter, the mileage is competitive within the middleweight segment.

Kawasaki Z650: Specs & Features

The Z650 sports a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 68PS at 8,000rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,700rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and delivers tractable power suited for both city commutes and highway rides. The engine is mounted on a lightweight steel trellis frame that contributes to the bike’s agile handling.

The suspension setup includes a conventional telescopic fork at the front and a horizontal back-link monoshock at the rear with preload adjustability. Braking is handled by twin 300mm petal discs at the front and a 220mm rear petal disc, with dual-channel ABS provided as standard. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with a 120/70-section front tyre and a 160/60-section rear tyre. The Z650 has a kerb weight of 191 kg, which contributes to its nimble character in city conditions.

Feature-wise, the Z650 is equipped with a 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument console. The screen supports Bluetooth connectivity through Kawasaki’s Rideology app, offering access to call alerts, music controls, and post-ride statistics. The motorcycle also features an all-LED lighting system, including a distinctive LED headlamp that reinforces its aggressive streetfighter stance.

Kawasaki Z650: Offers & Deals

As of July 2025, Kawasaki is offering a limited-time discount of ₹50,000 on the Z650. This offer has been extended and is applicable at select dealerships. Customers are advised to contact their nearest Kawasaki showroom for the latest information on availability and any dealer-level schemes or finance options.

Kawasaki Z650: Rivals

The Kawasaki Z650 competes in the middleweight naked bike segment, going up against the Triumph Trident 660 and the Honda CB650R.