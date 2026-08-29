Kawasaki Z650 Key Specs
- Engine649 cc
- Mileage19.02 kmpl
- Power68 ps
- Speed212 kmph
- Max Torque64 Nm
- Kerb Weight188 kg
The Kawasaki Z650 is the most accessible streetfighter in the Japanese brand’s India portfolio. Positioned as an entry point into Kawasaki’s parallel-twin performance lineup, the Z650 offers a compelling mix of sharp styling, modern features, and usable everyday performance. Built on the same platform as the Ninja 650, it distinguishes itself with its upright ergonomics and naked bike aesthetics. With aggressive LED lighting and a full-colour TFT display, the Z650 is designed for new big-bike riders and urban enthusiasts alike.
The Kawasaki Z650 price in India starts at ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a single, fully loaded variant.
The Z650 in its current BS6-compliant avatar was launched in India in May 2020, receiving subsequent updates to meet evolving emissions norms and incorporate modern features like Bluetooth connectivity and LED lighting.
The Z650 is offered in a single mechanical configuration with multiple colour options, which are updated periodically. Popular shades include Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray and Ebony with Lime Green graphics. The colour palette may vary with model years and availability. No cosmetic or feature differences exist across colour trims.
The real-world fuel efficiency of the Z650 is rated between 20 to 22 kmpl, depending on riding conditions and throttle input. While not the focus of a performance streetfighter, the mileage is competitive within the middleweight segment.
The Z650 sports a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 68PS at 8,000rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,700rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and delivers tractable power suited for both city commutes and highway rides. The engine is mounted on a lightweight steel trellis frame that contributes to the bike’s agile handling.
The suspension setup includes a conventional telescopic fork at the front and a horizontal back-link monoshock at the rear with preload adjustability. Braking is handled by twin 300mm petal discs at the front and a 220mm rear petal disc, with dual-channel ABS provided as standard. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with a 120/70-section front tyre and a 160/60-section rear tyre. The Z650 has a kerb weight of 191 kg, which contributes to its nimble character in city conditions.
Feature-wise, the Z650 is equipped with a 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument console. The screen supports Bluetooth connectivity through Kawasaki’s Rideology app, offering access to call alerts, music controls, and post-ride statistics. The motorcycle also features an all-LED lighting system, including a distinctive LED headlamp that reinforces its aggressive streetfighter stance.
As of July 2025, Kawasaki is offering a limited-time discount of ₹50,000 on the Z650. This offer has been extended and is applicable at select dealerships. Customers are advised to contact their nearest Kawasaki showroom for the latest information on availability and any dealer-level schemes or finance options.
The Kawasaki Z650 competes in the middleweight naked bike segment, going up against the Triumph Trident 660 and the Honda CB650R.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Kawasaki Z650
|Rs. 6.65 LakhsOnwards
|649 cc
|68 PS
|64 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|188 kg
|2055 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|Rs. 7.77 LakhsOnwards
|649 cc
|68 PS
|62.1 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|196 kg
|2115 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Z650VSNinja 650
|Kawasaki Ninja 500
|Rs. 5.66 LakhsOnwards
|451 cc
|45.4 PS
|42.6 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|171 kg
|1995 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Z650VSNinja 500
|CFMoto 650GT
|Rs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
|-
|649.3 cc
|62.54 PS
|58.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|226 Kg
|2100 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Z650VS650GT
Kawasaki Z650 is available in the 1 Colour in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the bike for its stylish design, smooth performance, and powerful pickup. It offers great road presence and comfort, making it ideal for sport and city riding.
|Max Power
|68 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
|Mileage
|19.02 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|649.0 cc
|Max Speed
|212 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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