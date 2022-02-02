HT Auto
Home Two-wheelers Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India

Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India

Kawasaki Z650 RS Anniversary Edition has been launched in the Indian market.The new special edition Z 650 gets a unique paint scheme. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2022, 12:42 PM
Kawasaki Z650 RS Anniversary Edition has been launched in the Indian market.
Kawasaki Z650 RS Anniversary Edition has been launched in the Indian market.

Just a few weeks after the global reveal, Kawasaki has announced the launch of the new Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition in the Indian market. The new special edition model has been priced at 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom), which is marginally ( 5,000) more expensive than the standard model already on sale in India.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Kawasaki Z650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z650
649 cc
₹ 5.69 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹ 54,500 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹ 56,940 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹ 62,200 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Icon
₹ 65,470 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹ 73,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The company has also opened order books for the model across the country and the deliveries are also expected to commence soon.

(Also Read: Kawasaki Z650 RS vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specification comparison)

For the extra price, the company has added a unique paint scheme on the motorcycle which commemorates the iconic Kawasaki Z1 motorcycle. The new scheme has been christened ‘Firecracker Red’ which was also a fairly popular colour back in the '80s. Apart from the new colour scheme, the bike also gets a new chrome grab rail and golden rims to further complete its retro looks.

Save for the addition of the new paint scheme the motorcycle remains more or less the same. There is the same 649cc, parallel-twin engine which churns out the same 67.3bhp of maximum power at 8,000rpm, backed up with 64Nm of peak torque at 6,700rpm. The transmission also is the same 6-speed unit.

(Also Read: Kawasaki India launches K-CARE package for MY22 Z650RS, Ninja 1000SX bikes)

The cycleparts include the same 41 mm telescopic fork with 125 mm travel, Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload with 130 mm, Dual semi-ﬂoating 300 mm discs up front backed up with a single 220 mm disc at the back. It also continues along with the same lightweight trellis frame since it is basically the same bike.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2022, 12:40 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Kawasaki India Z650 RS
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This EV maker records over 2900% YoY growth in January 2022
This EV maker records over 2900% YoY growth in January 2022
How to take care of your motorcycle's chainset
How to take care of your motorcycle's chainset
Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India
Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India
Tata Motors sells 3,000 units of Tigor & Tiago CNG in under a month since launch
Tata Motors sells 3,000 units of Tigor & Tiago CNG in under a month since launch
Indian two-wheeler market likely to recover in coming months, says ICRA
Indian two-wheeler market likely to recover in coming months, says ICRA

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city