



India Kawasaki Motors established its own factory in Chakan, Pune in 2017. Ninja 1000 was the first motorcycle to get assembled in this factory. At present, Ninja 300, Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Z650, Versys 650, Vulcan S, Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja 1000, Ninja ZX-10R and Versys 1000 are assembled in this plant. Presently, India Kawasaki sells 27 models in its 30 dealerships across the country.



Motors Pvt Ltd, the subsidiary of Kawasaki Motors Limited, Japan, was launched in 2009. The company launched Ninja 250 and Ninja 650. It entered the Indian Super Bike market in 2010. Kawasaki started assembling Z250, Ninja 300, Ninja 650, ER-6N and Versys 650 at its plant located inside the premises of Bajaj's factory in 2013. Bajaj took care of marketing, sales and service of Kawasaki. But the arrangement did not last long due to conflict of interests and Kawasaki and Bajaj decided to part ways amicably.

Kawasaki Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Kawasaki Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Kawasaki Ninja 650 ₹ 5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs Kawasaki KX 250 ₹ 7.43 Lakhs Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 ₹ 33.3 - 79.9 Lakhs Kawasaki KX 450F ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Kawasaki Ninja 300 ₹ 2.98 - 3.18 Lakhs Kawasaki Versys 650 ₹ 6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs Kawasaki W175 ₹ 1.47 - 1.49 Lakhs Kawasaki KLX 110 ₹ 3 Lakhs Kawasaki KLX 140 ₹ 4.07 Lakhs Kawasaki Z650 ₹ 5.69 - 6.24 Lakhs

Kawasaki, the Japanese motorcycle maker, has been in India since the 1990s. It was a technical alliance between Kawasaki and Bajaj when the products like KB 100 and Calibre were launched on the Indian roads. Kawasaki is in India on its own name offering some of the choicest superbikes.India Kawasaki