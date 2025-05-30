Best Kawasaki Bikes

In India, there are 31 Kawasaki Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Kawasaki Z900, Kawasaki Ninja 300, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R, Kawasaki Vulcan S. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 3.17 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Kawasaki Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ₹ 20.79 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900 ₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja 300 ₹ 3.17 - 3.34 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R ₹ 9.4 Lakhs
Kawasaki Vulcan S ₹ 7.59 - 8.13 Lakhs

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31 New Kawasaki Bikes found

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Front Right View
1/11

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

4.3
26
₹20.79 Lakhs
Engine
998.0 cc
Speed
299 kmph
Mileage
12.0 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki Z900 Front Right View
1/17

Kawasaki Z900

3.0
1
₹9.99 Lakhs
Engine
948.0 cc
Speed
195 kmph
Mileage
20.83 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki Ninja 300 Front Right View
1/11

Kawasaki Ninja 300

4.5
6
₹3.17 - 3.34 Lakhs
Engine
296 cc
Speed
182 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Left Side View
1/6

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

4.5
2
₹9.4 Lakhs
Engine
399 cc
Speed
200 kmph
Mileage
24.18 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki Vulcan S Front Right View
1/8

Kawasaki Vulcan S

5.0
1
₹7.59 - 8.13 Lakhs
Engine
649 cc
Speed
186 kmph
Mileage
20.58 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki W175 Right Side View
1/10

Kawasaki W175

5.0
1
₹1.13 - 1.35 Lakhs
Engine
177 cc
Speed
110 kmph
Mileage
45 kmpl
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki Versys 650 Front Right View
1/13

Kawasaki Versys 650

4.4
100
₹8.48 - 8.63 Lakhs
Engine
649 cc
Speed
200 kmph
Mileage
20 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki Versys 1100 Left View
1/14

Kawasaki Versys 1100

₹13.89 Lakhs
Engine
1099 cc
Speed
226 kmph
Mileage
17.85 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki Z H2 Left View
1/11

Kawasaki Z H2

5.0
1
₹25.85 - 30.56 Lakhs
Engine
998.0 cc
Speed
280 kmph
Mileage
16.66 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki KLX 110RL Front Left View
1/11

Kawasaki KLX 110RL

₹2.88 Lakhs
Engine
112 cc
Speed
80 kmph
Mileage
20 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki KLX 450R Front Right View
1/9

Kawasaki KLX 450R

₹8.99 Lakhs
Engine
449.0 cc
Speed
150 kmph
Mileage
23.0 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki Z1100 Front Right View
1/18

Kawasaki Z1100

4.0
1
₹12.79 Lakhs
Engine
1099 cc
Speed
240 kmph
Mileage
17.85 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki KX 250 Front Right View
1/12

Kawasaki KX 250

₹7.99 Lakhs
Engine
249 cc
Speed
103 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki Versys X 300 Right View
1/11

Kawasaki Versys X 300

3.0
1
₹3.49 Lakhs
Engine
296 cc
Speed
140 kmph
Mileage
24.39 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki Z650RS Right View
1/10

Kawasaki Z650RS

₹7.69 - 7.83 Lakhs
Engine
649 cc
Speed
212 kmph
Mileage
23 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki KLX230 S Right View

Kawasaki KLX230 S

₹2.19 Lakhs
Engine
233 cc
Mileage
36 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki KX112 Front Right Side View
1/10

Kawasaki KX112

₹4.5 Lakhs
Engine
112 cc
Speed
80 kmph
Mileage
24.18 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Front Right View
1/17

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

3.9
100
₹14.42 Lakhs
Engine
1099 cc
Speed
249 kmph
Mileage
17.85 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki KLX 140R F Front Right View
1/10

Kawasaki KLX 140R F

₹4.11 Lakhs
Engine
144 cc
Speed
70 kmph
Mileage
60 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Front Right View
1/16

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

3.0
1
₹12.49 Lakhs
Engine
636 cc
Speed
250 kmph
Mileage
23.6 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki Z650 Front Right View
1/12

Kawasaki Z650

3.9
9
₹6.65 Lakhs
Engine
649.0 cc
Speed
212 kmph
Mileage
19.02 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Front Right View
1/11

Kawasaki Ninja 650

4.0
1
₹7.77 - 7.91 Lakhs
Engine
649.0 cc
Speed
210 kmph
Mileage
21.0 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki KLX230RS Right View
1/8

Kawasaki KLX230RS

₹1.79 - 4.81 Lakhs
Engine
233 cc
Speed
77 kmph
Mileage
14 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki KLX 230 Front Left View
1/18

Kawasaki KLX 230

₹1.84 - 2.19 Lakhs
Engine
233 cc
Speed
77 kmph
Mileage
36 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX Front Right View
1/11

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX

₹35.18 - 36.28 Lakhs
Engine
998 cc
Speed
330 kmph
Mileage
15 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

3 Upcoming Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Z400 Front Right View
1/9
UPCOMING

Kawasaki Z400

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹4 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
399.0 cc
Speed
112 Kmph
Mileage
26.0 kmpl
Check Details
Kawasaki Z500 Front Right View
UPCOMING

Kawasaki Z500

5.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹5.3 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
451 cc
Check Details
Kawasaki W230 Right View
UPCOMING

Kawasaki W230

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.2 - 2.4 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
233 cc
Check Details

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