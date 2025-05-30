In India, there are 31 Kawasaki Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Kawasaki Z900, Kawasaki Ninja 300, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R, Kawasaki Vulcan S. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 3.17 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Kawasaki Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
|₹ 20.79 Lakhs
|Kawasaki Z900
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|Kawasaki Ninja 300
|₹ 3.17 - 3.34 Lakhs
|Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
|₹ 9.4 Lakhs
|Kawasaki Vulcan S
|₹ 7.59 - 8.13 Lakhs