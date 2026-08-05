Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Key Specs
- Engine399 cc
- Mileage24.18 kmpl
- Power75 ps
- Speed200 kmph
- Max Torque39 Nm
- Kerb Weight189 kg
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is a fully faired supersport motorcycle positioned in the premium sub-500cc segment, known for being the smallest capacity four-cylinder bike currently available in India. Slotting below the ZX-6R in Kawasaki’s lineup, the ZX-4R introduces high-revving inline-four performance in a compact chassis. It is available in two variants, Standard and ZX-4RR, offering different levels of equipment and specifications aimed at enthusiasts seeking track-focused dynamics.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R price starts at ₹8.79 lakh, while the ZX-4RR is available at ₹9.42 lakh (both ex-showroom). The higher price for the RR variant reflects the upgraded suspension and additional electronic features provided as standard.
The Ninja ZX-4R is sold in two variants—ZX-4R Standard and ZX-4RR. The standard ZX-4R is available in a single black paint option, while the ZX-4RR is offered in a more premium Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White triple-tone scheme. The ZX-4RR also benefits from additional hardware such as an upgraded rear monoshock and a standard bi-directional quickshifter, which distinguishes it from the base variant.
The claimed mileage figures for the ZX-4R and ZX-4RR are not officially provided by Kawasaki. However, real-world efficiency for high-revving inline-four motorcycles of this displacement typically falls in the range of 18 to 22 kmpl, depending on riding conditions and usage.
The ZX-4R is powered by a 399cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine. In the standard variant, it produces 74 bhp at 14,500 rpm, with a peak torque of 37.6 Nm at 13,000 rpm. When aided by a RAM air intake, output increases to 76 bhp. The ZX-4RR variant delivers a slightly higher output of 76 bhp (79 bhp with RAM air) and 39 Nm of torque. Both variants are equipped with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch, while the ZX-4RR adds a bi-directional quickshifter as standard equipment.
The motorcycle features a 4.3-inch TFT colour display with two modes: Normal and Circuit. It supports smartphone connectivity through Kawasaki’s Rideology app, offering access to ride telemetry, call alerts, and vehicle status. Riders can choose from four riding modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (customisable). The lighting system is fullly LED across all variants.
Suspension hardware differs between the two models. The ZX-4R gets 37 mm Separate Function Forks – Big Piston (SFF-BP) at the front and a standard monoshock at the rear. The ZX-4RR upgrades to Showa 37 mm SFF-BP front forks and a Showa BFRC Lite fully adjustable rear shock. Braking is handled by dual 290 mm front discs with radial calipers and a 220 mm rear disc, all governed by dual-channel ABS. The ZX-4R runs on 17-inch alloy wheels with 120/70 front and 160/60 rear tyres.
As of now, there are no official offers or discounts announced by Kawasaki India for the ZX-4R or ZX-4RR. Customers are advised to check with authorised Kawasaki dealerships for region-specific deals or introductory finance schemes.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Rivals
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R does not have any direct rivals in the Indian market, as it is the only motorcycle in the 400cc category featuring an inline-four engine. Indirect alternatives in terms of pricing and performance include the Triumph Daytona 660, Aprilia RS 457, and Suzuki GSX-8R. Additionally, buyers might also consider the Ninja 500 or the Honda CBR650R, though these differ in engine configuration and target audience.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
|Rs. 9.4 LakhsOnwards
|399 cc
|75 PS
|39 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|189 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
|Rs. 9.42 LakhsOnwards
|-
|399 cc
|77 PS
|39 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|189 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Ninja ZX-4RVSNinja ZX-4RR
|Honda CB650R
|Rs. 10.3 LakhsOnwards
|649 cc
|95.17 PS
|63 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|205 kg
|2120 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Ninja ZX-4RVSCB650R
|Honda CBR650R
|Rs. 11.16 LakhsOnwards
|649 cc
|95.17 PS
|95.17 PS
|Sports Bikes
|209 kg
|2120 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Ninja ZX-4RVSCBR650R
|Honda CB750 Hornet
|Rs. 9.22 LakhsOnwards
|-
|755 cc
|91.77 PS
|75 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|196 kg
|2090 mm
|-
|-
|-
|Ninja ZX-4RVSCB750 Hornet
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|Rs. 7.77 LakhsOnwards
|649 cc
|68 PS
|62.1 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|196 kg
|2115 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Ninja ZX-4RVSNinja 650
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is available in the 2 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users are impressed by the stunning design and refined performance of this 400cc bike with an inline 4 engine, noting it as a top choice despite its price.
|Max Power
|75 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|39 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|24.18 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|399 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|200 kmph
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