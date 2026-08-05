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KAWASAKI Ninja ZX-4R

₹9.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.9
2
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Overview

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is a fully faired supersport motorcycle positioned in the premium sub-500cc segment, known for being the smallest capacity four-cylinder bike currently available in India. Slotting below the ZX-6R in Kawasaki’s lineup, the ZX-4R introduces high-revving inline-four performance in a compact chassis. It is available in two variants, Standard and ZX-4RR, offering different levels of equipment and specifications aimed at enthusiasts seeking track-focused dynamics.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Price

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R price starts at 8.79 lakh, while the ZX-4RR is available at 9.42 lakh (both ex-showroom). The higher price for the RR variant reflects the upgraded suspension and additional electronic features provided as standard.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Variants and Colours

The Ninja ZX-4R is sold in two variants—ZX-4R Standard and ZX-4RR. The standard ZX-4R is available in a single black paint option, while the ZX-4RR is offered in a more premium Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White triple-tone scheme. The ZX-4RR also benefits from additional hardware such as an upgraded rear monoshock and a standard bi-directional quickshifter, which distinguishes it from the base variant.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Mileage

The claimed mileage figures for the ZX-4R and ZX-4RR are not officially provided by Kawasaki. However, real-world efficiency for high-revving inline-four motorcycles of this displacement typically falls in the range of 18 to 22 kmpl, depending on riding conditions and usage.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Specs & Features

The ZX-4R is powered by a 399cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine. In the standard variant, it produces 74 bhp at 14,500 rpm, with a peak torque of 37.6 Nm at 13,000 rpm. When aided by a RAM air intake, output increases to 76 bhp. The ZX-4RR variant delivers a slightly higher output of 76 bhp (79 bhp with RAM air) and 39 Nm of torque. Both variants are equipped with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch, while the ZX-4RR adds a bi-directional quickshifter as standard equipment.

The motorcycle features a 4.3-inch TFT colour display with two modes: Normal and Circuit. It supports smartphone connectivity through Kawasaki’s Rideology app, offering access to ride telemetry, call alerts, and vehicle status. Riders can choose from four riding modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (customisable). The lighting system is fullly LED across all variants.

Suspension hardware differs between the two models. The ZX-4R gets 37 mm Separate Function Forks – Big Piston (SFF-BP) at the front and a standard monoshock at the rear. The ZX-4RR upgrades to Showa 37 mm SFF-BP front forks and a Showa BFRC Lite fully adjustable rear shock. Braking is handled by dual 290 mm front discs with radial calipers and a 220 mm rear disc, all governed by dual-channel ABS. The ZX-4R runs on 17-inch alloy wheels with 120/70 front and 160/60 rear tyres.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Offers & Deals

As of now, there are no official offers or discounts announced by Kawasaki India for the ZX-4R or ZX-4RR. Customers are advised to check with authorised Kawasaki dealerships for region-specific deals or introductory finance schemes.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Rivals

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R does not have any direct rivals in the Indian market, as it is the only motorcycle in the 400cc category featuring an inline-four engine. Indirect alternatives in terms of pricing and performance include the Triumph Daytona 660, Aprilia RS 457, and Suzuki GSX-8R. Additionally, buyers might also consider the Ninja 500 or the Honda CBR650R, though these differ in engine configuration and target audience.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    399 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    24.18 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    75 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    200 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    39 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    189 kg
View All Ninja ZX-4R SpecsView specs icon

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Variants

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R price starts at ₹ 9.4 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Ninja ZX-4R STD
₹9.4 Lakhs*
399 cc
200 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
SIAM retracted its letter on E20 fuel quality, citing the need for further technical validation during routine industry discussions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
Choosing the right loan tenure for a two-wheeler affects monthly payments and total borrowing costs, balancing affordability is crucial.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
India promotes ethanol as a sustainable biofuel alternative amid rising oil prices, balancing energy security and food safety concerns.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Apr 2026
To maintain bike performance in summer heat, regularly check engine oil, coolant, tyres, air filter, and battery.Read Full Story

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Visual Comparison

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R comparison with similar Bikes

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BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Images

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Colours

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Metallic Spark Black
Lime Green Ebony
Metallic spark black

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

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Honda CBR650R

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11.16 Lakhs
Ninja ZX-4RvsCBR650R
Honda CB750 Hornet

Honda CB750 Hornet

9.22 - 10.49 Lakhs
Ninja ZX-4RvsCB750 Hornet
Kawasaki Ninja 650

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users are impressed by the stunning design and refined performance of this 400cc bike with an inline 4 engine, noting it as a top choice despite its price.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStunning design
  • check circle iconRefined performance
  • check circle iconHigh revving engine (17.5k rpm)
  • check circle iconBetter appearance than larger models
  • check circle iconHighly recommended for enthusiasts

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconConsidered overpriced
  • warning iconLimited to 400cc segment
  • warning iconMay not suit budget-conscious buyers
  • warning iconCompetitive options available
  • warning iconNot for casual riders

User Reviews

The beast in the segment with its aggressive look
Many people would think that it's overpriced compared to other in the segment but it's the best 400cc in the market with inline 4 which revs 17.5k rpm . The ride feels so refined and i think it looks better than its bigger sibling in black. Everything is filled in this bike you should definitely go for it without thinking if you enjoy a good machine.
By: Shiv Priye (Aug 13, 2025)
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Great Cruiser Bike
It is absolutely awesome to look at! The first impression is mind-blowing. What a masterpiece it is?simply amazing
By: Sourav Bhattacharya (May 13, 2025)
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Related News

The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R comes inspired by the bigger siblings Ninja ZX-10R and Ninjz ZX-6R.
Kawasaki launches Ninja ZX-4R in India priced at 8.49 lakh
11 Sept 2023
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is sold in three variants in the global market.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
10 Sept 2023
Tata Motors will launch the facelift version of Nexon in its ICE and electric avatar on September 14. Kawasaki will ride in the new Ninja ZX-4R motorcycle earlier next week while Mercedes will wrap up the week with the launch of the EQE electric SUV.
Tata Nexon facelift to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Cars and bikes to launch next week
9 Sept 2023
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is sold in three variants in the global market.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R to launch on 11th September
7 Sept 2023
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R brings back the screaming 399 cc in-line four-cylinder motor with 78 bhp at a whopping 15,000 rpm and 37.6 Nm at 12,500 rpm
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R four-cylinder supersport India launch soon
5 Sept 2023
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 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Related News
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Brochure

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Specifications and Features

Max Power75 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque39 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage24.18 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine399 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed 200 kmph
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