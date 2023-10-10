Saved Articles

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R starting price is Rs. 8,49,000 in India. Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R is available in 1 variant and
8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Key Specs
Engine399 cc
View all Ninja ZX4R specs and features

About Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Latest Update

  • Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid unveiled, is world's first mass-producsed Strong Hybrid motorcycle
  • Kawasaki ZX-4R launched in India: 5 things to know

    • The Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R is a powerful sports bike designed for thrill-seekers. With a 399 cc engine producing 77 PS of power, it's built for speed and agility. Priced at 8.49 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers a thrilling ride at an accessible cost. Price:

    • Ex-Showroom Price: 8.49 Lakhs
    Specs and Features:

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Alternatives

    Honda CB500X

    Honda CB500X

    6.87 Lakhs Onwards
    Ninja ZX4R vs CB500X
    Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

    Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

    6.89 - 7.1 Lakhs
    Ninja ZX4R vs SEIEMMEZZO
    Kawasaki Z650RS

    Kawasaki Z650RS

    6.92 - 6.99 Lakhs
    Ninja ZX4R vs Z650RS
    Triumph Trident 660

    Triumph Trident 660

    6.95 Lakhs Onwards
    Ninja ZX4R vs Trident 660
    Kawasaki W800 Street

    Kawasaki W800 Street

    6.99 - 7.26 Lakhs
    Ninja ZX4R vs W800 Street

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Variants & Price

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R price starts at ₹ 8.49 Lakhs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R comes in 1 variants.

    STD
    8.49 Lakhs*
    399 cc
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Specifications and Features

    Max Power77 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine399 cc
    View all Ninja ZX4R specs and features

    Explore your vehicle

    Popular Kawasaki Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Kawasaki Bikes

    Kawasaki News

    Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid will get unique colour schemes.
    Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid unveiled, is world's first mass-producsed Strong Hybrid motorcycle
    10 Oct 2023
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is sold in three variants in the global market.
    Kawasaki ZX-4R launched in India: 5 things to know
    12 Sept 2023
    The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R comes inspired by the bigger siblings Ninja ZX-10R and Ninjz ZX-6R.
    Kawasaki launches Ninja ZX-4R in India priced at 8.49 lakh
    11 Sept 2023
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is sold in three variants in the global market.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
    10 Sept 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the facelift version of Nexon in its ICE and electric avatar on September 14. Kawasaki will ride in the new Ninja ZX-4R motorcycle earlier next week while Mercedes will wrap up the week with the launch of the EQE electric SUV.
    Tata Nexon facelift to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Cars and bikes to launch next week
    9 Sept 2023
    Kawasaki Videos

    <p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
    Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
    5 Jan 2015
    Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
    Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
    26 Apr 2013
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
