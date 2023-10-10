Latest Update

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R is a powerful sports bike designed for thrill-seekers. With a 399 cc engine producing 77 PS of power, it's built for speed and agility. Priced at 8.49 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers a thrilling ride at an accessible cost. Price: Ex-Showroom Price: 8.49 Lakhs Specs and Features: The Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R is a powerful sports bike designed for thrill-seekers. With a 399 cc engine producing 77 PS of power, it's built for speed and agility. Priced at 8.49 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers a thrilling ride at an accessible cost. Price: Ex-Showroom Price: 8.49 Lakhs Specs and Features: Engine: The Ninja ZX4R is equipped with a potent 399 cc engine, delivering a robust 77 PS of power, ensuring a heart-pounding acceleration.

Transmission: It comes with a manual transmission, providing riders with a hands-on, engaging experience.

Fuel Type: Powered by petrol, this bike ensures efficient fuel combustion, optimizing mileage.

Body Type: As a sports bike, the Ninja ZX4R boasts a sleek and aerodynamic design, enhancing both performance and aesthetics.

Max Torque: Generating 39 Nm of torque, it offers impressive pulling power, crucial for quick overtakes and spirited rides.

ABS: Safety is paramount, with dual-channel ABS offering enhanced braking control, a vital feature when pushing the bike's limits.

Headlight: Equipped with bright and efficient LED headlights, the Ninja ZX4R ensures excellent visibility, even during nighttime rides.

Speedometer: The digital speedometer provides accurate and easy-to-read information, allowing riders to stay informed about their speed.

Cylinders: Sporting a 4-cylinder configuration, this bike offers smooth and consistent power delivery throughout the RPM range.

Self Start: The self-start feature adds convenience to the mix, ensuring easy ignition every time. Rivals: Honda CB500X: The Ninja ZX4R competes with the Honda CB500X, offering more power and a sportier design.

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO: Compared to the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO, the Ninja ZX4R provides a higher torque output, resulting in better acceleration.

Kawasaki Z650RS: While the Z650RS is from the same manufacturer, the Ninja ZX4R offers a smaller engine but higher power, catering to different riding preferences.

Triumph Trident 660: The Ninja ZX4R matches up well with the Triumph Trident 660 in terms of power, but its price point makes it a more affordable choice.

Kawasaki W800 Street: When compared to the Kawasaki W800 Street, the Ninja ZX4R offers a more sporty and aggressive riding experience. In conclusion, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R stands out as an enticing option for riders seeking an affordable yet high-performance sports bike. With its impressive power, safety features, and competitive pricing, it's a reliable choice for those who crave the thrill of the open road. ...Read More Read Less