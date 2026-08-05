Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Overview

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is a fully faired supersport motorcycle positioned in the premium sub-500cc segment, known for being the smallest capacity four-cylinder bike currently available in India. Slotting below the ZX-6R in Kawasaki’s lineup, the ZX-4R introduces high-revving inline-four performance in a compact chassis. It is available in two variants, Standard and ZX-4RR, offering different levels of equipment and specifications aimed at enthusiasts seeking track-focused dynamics.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Price

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R price starts at ₹8.79 lakh, while the ZX-4RR is available at ₹9.42 lakh (both ex-showroom). The higher price for the RR variant reflects the upgraded suspension and additional electronic features provided as standard.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Variants and Colours

The Ninja ZX-4R is sold in two variants—ZX-4R Standard and ZX-4RR. The standard ZX-4R is available in a single black paint option, while the ZX-4RR is offered in a more premium Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White triple-tone scheme. The ZX-4RR also benefits from additional hardware such as an upgraded rear monoshock and a standard bi-directional quickshifter, which distinguishes it from the base variant.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Mileage

The claimed mileage figures for the ZX-4R and ZX-4RR are not officially provided by Kawasaki. However, real-world efficiency for high-revving inline-four motorcycles of this displacement typically falls in the range of 18 to 22 kmpl, depending on riding conditions and usage.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Specs & Features

The ZX-4R is powered by a 399cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine. In the standard variant, it produces 74 bhp at 14,500 rpm, with a peak torque of 37.6 Nm at 13,000 rpm. When aided by a RAM air intake, output increases to 76 bhp. The ZX-4RR variant delivers a slightly higher output of 76 bhp (79 bhp with RAM air) and 39 Nm of torque. Both variants are equipped with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch, while the ZX-4RR adds a bi-directional quickshifter as standard equipment.

The motorcycle features a 4.3-inch TFT colour display with two modes: Normal and Circuit. It supports smartphone connectivity through Kawasaki’s Rideology app, offering access to ride telemetry, call alerts, and vehicle status. Riders can choose from four riding modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (customisable). The lighting system is fullly LED across all variants.

Suspension hardware differs between the two models. The ZX-4R gets 37 mm Separate Function Forks – Big Piston (SFF-BP) at the front and a standard monoshock at the rear. The ZX-4RR upgrades to Showa 37 mm SFF-BP front forks and a Showa BFRC Lite fully adjustable rear shock. Braking is handled by dual 290 mm front discs with radial calipers and a 220 mm rear disc, all governed by dual-channel ABS. The ZX-4R runs on 17-inch alloy wheels with 120/70 front and 160/60 rear tyres.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Offers & Deals

As of now, there are no official offers or discounts announced by Kawasaki India for the ZX-4R or ZX-4RR. Customers are advised to check with authorised Kawasaki dealerships for region-specific deals or introductory finance schemes.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Rivals

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R does not have any direct rivals in the Indian market, as it is the only motorcycle in the 400cc category featuring an inline-four engine. Indirect alternatives in terms of pricing and performance include the Triumph Daytona 660, Aprilia RS 457, and Suzuki GSX-8R. Additionally, buyers might also consider the Ninja 500 or the Honda CBR650R, though these differ in engine configuration and target audience.