Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs 8.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX4R engine makes power and torque 77 PS @ 14500 rpm & 39 Nm @ 13000 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The Ninja ZX4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.