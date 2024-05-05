This iconic Mercedes has stood the test of time with 80% still cruising on road

HT Auto
  • Despite being highly complex and being costly to maintain, about 80 per cent of total Mercedes-Benz G-Class sold till date are still on road
2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Michael Schiebe, CEO of AMG and head of the G-Class and Maybach business stated that approximately 80 per cent of all G-Class models ever produced are still in operation
2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Michael Schiebe, CEO of AMG and head of the G-Class and Maybach business stated that approximately 80 per cent of all G-Class models ever produced are still in operation

While German cars have always been a symbol of quality, they aren't typically lauded for their longevity. However, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class stands as a notable exception. Since its debut in 1979, the G-Class has defied expectations, with the majority of its production still cruising the roads today. Despite its reputation for complexity and high maintenance costs, the G-Class has earned a reputation for durability and reliability.

Michael Schiebe, CEO of AMG and head of the G-Class and Maybach business units, shared insights on the longevity of the iconic vehicle. He emphasised that ht. Mercedes-Benz celebrated a significant milestone in 2023 with the production of the five lakh units of the G-Class.

As Mercedes-Benz ventures into the realm of electric vehicles, with the introduction of the electric G580 featuring EQ Technology, Schiebe remains optimistic about its prospects. He highlighted the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction, aiming to cater to diverse preferences and demands within the market.

The G580 with EQ Technology puts out 579 bhp and a massive 1165 Nm of torque. This makes it even more capable off-road than its gas-powered counterparts, such as the AMG G63, Mercedes believes. The instant torque delivery of the electric motors enables a quick acceleration, with a claimed 0 to 100 kmph time of 4.6 seconds.

Also Read : Mercedes Benz is ready to make EVs beautiful. Here's how

The forthcoming 2025 model year marks a significant shift for the G-Class with the introduction of alternative powertrains beyond the traditional V-8 engine. Alongside the electric variant, the G550 offers a turbo inline-six engine supplemented with mild-hybrid technology, providing customers with a range of efficient and dynamic options.

Schiebe emphasised the importance of catering to varying customer preferences, acknowledging the enduring appeal of the V-8 engine while embracing the transition towards more environmentally friendly propulsion systems. This strategic approach reflects Mercedes-Benz's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity.

