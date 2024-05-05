This iconic Mercedes has stood the test of time with 80% still cruising on road

While German cars have always been a symbol of quality, they aren't typically lauded for their longevity. However, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class stands as a notable exception. Since its debut in 1979, the G-Class has defied expectations, with the majority of its production still cruising the roads today. Despite its reputation for complexity and high maintenance costs, the G-Class has earned a reputation for durability and reliability.

Michael Schiebe, CEO of AMG and head of the G-Class and Maybach business units, shared insights on the longevity of the iconic vehicle. He emphasised that ht. Mercedes-Benz celebrated a significant milestone in 2023 with the production of the five lakh units of the G-Class.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2925 cc 2925 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 2.55 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz V-Class 2024 1950 cc 1950 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1 Cr View Details UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024 1950 cc 1950 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 80 Lakhs View Details Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2925.0 cc 2925.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 63.60 - 82.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2999.0 cc 2999.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.57 - 2.19 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift 2996 cc 2996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 80 - 84 Lakhs View Details

As Mercedes-Benz ventures into the realm of electric vehicles, with the introduction of the electric G580 featuring EQ Technology, Schiebe remains optimistic about its prospects. He highlighted the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction, aiming to cater to diverse preferences and demands within the market.

The G580 with EQ Technology puts out 579 bhp and a massive 1165 Nm of torque. This makes it even more capable off-road than its gas-powered counterparts, such as the AMG G63, Mercedes believes. The instant torque delivery of the electric motors enables a quick acceleration, with a claimed 0 to 100 kmph time of 4.6 seconds.

Also Read : Mercedes Benz is ready to make EVs beautiful. Here's how

The forthcoming 2025 model year marks a significant shift for the G-Class with the introduction of alternative powertrains beyond the traditional V-8 engine. Alongside the electric variant, the G550 offers a turbo inline-six engine supplemented with mild-hybrid technology, providing customers with a range of efficient and dynamic options.

Schiebe emphasised the importance of catering to varying customer preferences, acknowledging the enduring appeal of the V-8 engine while embracing the transition towards more environmentally friendly propulsion systems. This strategic approach reflects Mercedes-Benz's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity.

First Published Date: