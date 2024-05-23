Honda sells over 3 lakh units of Shine 100 in just one year

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced that they sold over three lakh units of the Shine 100 in just one year of introducing it in the Indian market. To celebrate the 1st year anniversary, Honda organized a mega delivery event in several cities across the country. The manufacturer says that they have witnessed incredible growth in the 100-110cc segment in FY’24. Honda currently has over 6,000 touchpoints to cater for customers across urban and rural India.

The Shine 100 uses a new 100 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It gets fuel injection and eSP as well to improve fuel efficiency. Needless to say, the engine complies with the new upcoming BS6 RDE norms. The fuel pump is positioned outside the fuel tank and it comes with an auto choke system. It produces 7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

HMSI is also offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Shine 100. The motorcycle has a class-leading turning radius of 1.9 meters. The seat height of the Shine 100 is 786 mm and it comes with Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer. There is also a side-stand engine cut-off feature on offer.

The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 168 mm. In terms of design, the Shine 100 looks like a smaller version of the Shine 125. It will be offered in five colour options. The Shine 100 is equipped with a front cowl, blacked-out alloy wheels, an aluminium grab rail and a sleek muffler. There is Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are happy to announce that Honda Shine 100 has completed its first year with great response from our customers which reaffirms our commitment to providing affordable and reliable products. This motorcycle embodies Honda's commitment to providing exceptional value and a peace of mind ownership experience to our customers. We will continue to focus on delivering products that exceed expectations and strengthen our presence in the Indian market."

