HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Honda Sells Over 3 Lakh Units Of Shine 100 In Just One Year

Honda sells over 3 lakh units of Shine 100 in just one year

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2024, 16:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Honda Shine uses an all-new 100 cc engine. It will be competing against the Hero Splendor Plus and TVS Star City Plus.
HMSI hosted a mega delivery event to celebrate 1st anniversary of the Shine 100.
HMSI hosted a mega delivery event to celebrate 1st anniversary of the Shine 100.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced that they sold over three lakh units of the Shine 100 in just one year of introducing it in the Indian market. To celebrate the 1st year anniversary, Honda organized a mega delivery event in several cities across the country. The manufacturer says that they have witnessed incredible growth in the 100-110cc segment in FY’24. Honda currently has over 6,000 touchpoints to cater for customers across urban and rural India.

The Shine 100 uses a new 100 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It gets fuel injection and eSP as well to improve fuel efficiency. Needless to say, the engine complies with the new upcoming BS6 RDE norms. The fuel pump is positioned outside the fuel tank and it comes with an auto choke system. It produces 7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Shine 100 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine 100
Engine Icon98.98 cc Mileage Icon65 kmpl
₹64,900
Compare
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon80.6 kmpl
₹ 75,141 - 76,486
Compare
View Offers
Hero Hf Deluxe (HT Auto photo)
Hero HF Deluxe
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹ 59,998 - 68,768
Compare
View Offers
Hero Passion Pro (HT Auto photo)
Hero Passion Pro
Engine Icon113.2 cc Mileage Icon68.21 kmpl
₹ 65,740 - 75,400
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Sport (HT Auto photo)
TVS Sport
Engine Icon109.7 cc Mileage Icon70.0 kmpl
₹ 59,431 - 70,773
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Platina 100 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 100
Engine Icon102.0 cc Mileage Icon70.0 kmpl
₹67,808
Compare

HMSI is also offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Shine 100. The motorcycle has a class-leading turning radius of 1.9 meters. The seat height of the Shine 100 is 786 mm and it comes with Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer. There is also a side-stand engine cut-off feature on offer.

Also Read : Honda Stylo 160 design patented in India. New premium scooter incoming?

The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 168 mm. In terms of design, the Shine 100 looks like a smaller version of the Shine 125. It will be offered in five colour options. The Shine 100 is equipped with a front cowl, blacked-out alloy wheels, an aluminium grab rail and a sleek muffler. There is Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes.

Watch: Honda Shine 100: First ride review

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are happy to announce that Honda Shine 100 has completed its first year with great response from our customers which reaffirms our commitment to providing affordable and reliable products. This motorcycle embodies Honda's commitment to providing exceptional value and a peace of mind ownership experience to our customers. We will continue to focus on delivering products that exceed expectations and strengthen our presence in the Indian market."

First Published Date: 23 May 2024, 16:04 PM IST
TAGS: Shine Indian Honda Honda Shine 100 Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.