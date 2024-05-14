The iQube ST is the top-end variant of the electric scooter.
The iQube ST is available in two variants - 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh
The 5.1 kWh version has a real range of 150 km and a charging time of 4 hr 18 m (0-80%)
It has a top speed of 82 kmph and ex-showroom price of Rs 1,85,373
The 3.4 kWh version has a real range of 100 km. It takes 2 hr 50 m (0-80%) to charge.
It is priced at Rs 1,55,555 ex-showroom and a top speed of 78 kmph
Both scooters come with 950W charger, TPMS, 32 litre of storage and connected features.
There is a 7 inch full colour TFT touchscreen, voice assistant and document storage.
TVS iQube series will now be available for deliveries across India.