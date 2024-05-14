TVS has finally launched the iQube ST in the Indian market.

Published May 14, 2024

The iQube ST is the top-end variant of the electric scooter.

The iQube ST is available in two variants - 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh

The 5.1 kWh version has a real range of 150 km and a charging time of  4 hr 18 m (0-80%)

It has a top speed of 82 kmph and ex-showroom price of Rs 1,85,373 

The 3.4 kWh version has a real range of 100 km. It takes 2 hr 50 m (0-80%) to charge.

It is priced at Rs 1,55,555 ex-showroom and a top speed of 78 kmph

Both scooters come with 950W charger,  TPMS, 32 litre of storage and connected features.

There is a 7 inch full colour TFT touchscreen, voice assistant and document storage. 

 TVS iQube series will now be available for deliveries across India.
