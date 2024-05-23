Hero MotoCorp & Harley-Davidson to expand partnership with new models: Reports

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson Inc. are set to expand their partnership by introducing more Harley-Davidson models to India, driven by the tremendous success of the X-440, a report by ET stated. The companies are nearing an agreement to extend their existing collaboration beyond the current single model.

The premium motorcycle market in India is expanding, and Harley-Davidson executives have expressed their satisfaction with the joint venture with Hero

The report suggested that the expansion could also involve manufacturing Harley-Davidson models in India for export to other markets. A formal announcement regarding the partnership extension is expected within weeks, the report added.

The premium motorcycle market in India is on the rise, and Harley-Davidson executives are pleased with their partnership with Hero MotoCorp. Hero MotoCorp currently produces the X-440 range at its Neemrana facility in Rajasthan. Priced at around ₹2.4 lakh, the X-440 was the inaugural product developed through this collaboration between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson.

In addition to the X-440, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson opened bookings last month for the 2024 models of the Street Glide and Road Glide in India. According to the company, these new motorcycles are anticipated to be more powerful, lighter, and more dynamic, featuring all-new visual design elements.

The partnership between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson began with a licensing agreement in October 2020. This agreement granted Hero MotoCorp the rights to produce the Harley-Davidson X-440 model in India, along with the rights to distribute and maintain Harley-Davidson motorcycles, parts, accessories, and merchandise. These offerings are accessible through both exclusive Harley-Davidson dealerships and Hero MotoCorp's established dealership network in India.

Hero MotoCorp also offers its own version of the X-440 under the Mavrick brand. In the previous financial year, the company sold 14,837 units of the X-440 and Mavrick models combined. This achievement positioned Hero MotoCorp as the third-largest seller of motorcycles in the premium segment (with engine capacities between 350cc and 500cc) in India, following Bajaj Auto and Royal Enfield.

