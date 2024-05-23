HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Hero Motocorp & Harley Davidson To Expand Partnership With New Models: Reports

Hero MotoCorp & Harley-Davidson to expand partnership with new models: Reports

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2024, 12:36 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The premium motorcycle market in India is expanding, and Harley-Davidson executives have expressed their satisfaction with the joint venture with Hero
...
Harley-Davidson X440
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson Inc. are set to expand their partnership by introducing more Harley-Davidson models to India, driven by the tremendous success of the X-440, a report by ET stated. The companies are nearing an agreement to extend their existing collaboration beyond the current single model.

The report suggested that the expansion could also involve manufacturing Harley-Davidson models in India for export to other markets. A formal announcement regarding the partnership extension is expected within weeks, the report added.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.40 - 2.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson Nightster 440 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Nightster 440
Engine Icon440 cc
₹ 2.90 Lakhs
View Details
Hero Mavrick 440 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Mavrick 440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson Custom1250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Custom1250
Engine Icon1250.0 cc Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 16 - 17 Lakhs
View Details
Harley-davidson Nightster (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Nightster
Engine Icon975 cc Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 12.24 - 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson Bronx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Bronx
Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details

The premium motorcycle market in India is on the rise, and Harley-Davidson executives are pleased with their partnership with Hero MotoCorp. Hero MotoCorp currently produces the X-440 range at its Neemrana facility in Rajasthan. Priced at around 2.4 lakh, the X-440 was the inaugural product developed through this collaboration between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson.

In addition to the X-440, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson opened bookings last month for the 2024 models of the Street Glide and Road Glide in India. According to the company, these new motorcycles are anticipated to be more powerful, lighter, and more dynamic, featuring all-new visual design elements.

Also Read : 2024 Harley-Davidson premium motorcycle range launched, priced from 13.4 lakh

The partnership between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson began with a licensing agreement in October 2020. This agreement granted Hero MotoCorp the rights to produce the Harley-Davidson X-440 model in India, along with the rights to distribute and maintain Harley-Davidson motorcycles, parts, accessories, and merchandise. These offerings are accessible through both exclusive Harley-Davidson dealerships and Hero MotoCorp's established dealership network in India.

Hero MotoCorp also offers its own version of the X-440 under the Mavrick brand. In the previous financial year, the company sold 14,837 units of the X-440 and Mavrick models combined. This achievement positioned Hero MotoCorp as the third-largest seller of motorcycles in the premium segment (with engine capacities between 350cc and 500cc) in India, following Bajaj Auto and Royal Enfield.

First Published Date: 23 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Harley-Davidson Hero Bajaj hero motocorp harley davidson hero mavrick 440 harley davidson x440

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.