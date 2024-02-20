Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew bikesHero bikesHero Mavrick 440
1/20
2/20
3/20
4/20
5/20
View all Images
6/20

Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440 starting price is Rs. 1,99,000 in India. Hero Mavrick 440 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a 440 cc engine. Hero Mavrick 440 mileage is 30 kmpl.
1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
Hero Mavrick 440 Key Specs
Engine440 cc
Mileage30 kmpl
Max Speed110-150 kmph
View all Mavrick 440 specs and features

Hero Mavrick 440 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mavrick 440 vs Classic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mavrick 440 vs Bullet 350
UPCOMING
Honda CB350 Cruiser

Honda CB350 Cruiser

2.3 Lakhs Onwards
Check CB350 Cruiser details
View similar Bikes
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

2.25 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mavrick 440 vs 42 Bobber
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mavrick 440 vs Hness CB350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

2.03 - 2.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mavrick 440 vs Meteor 350

Hero Mavrick 440 Variants & Price

Hero Mavrick 440 price starts at ₹ 1.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.24 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hero Mavrick 440 comes in 3 variants. Hero Mavrick 440 top variant price is ₹ 2.24 Lakhs.

Base
1.99 Lakhs*
440 cc
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Mid
2.14 Lakhs*
440 cc
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Top
2.24 Lakhs*
440 cc
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
Know more

Hero Mavrick 440 Specifications and Features

Max Power27.36 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Mileage30 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine440 cc
Max Speed110-150 kmph
View all Mavrick 440 specs and features

Hero Mavrick 440 comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Hero Mavrick 440
Royal Enfield Classic 350Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Jawa 42 BobberHonda Hness CB350Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
₹1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
₹2.25 Lakhs Onwards
₹2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
₹2.03 - 2.3 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
-
3.8 out of 5
-
Engine
440 cc
349.34 cc
349-38 cc
-
348 cc
349 cc
Mileage
30 kmpl
41.5 kmpl
37 kmpl
30.6 kmpl
45.8 kmpl
41.9 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
ABS
-
-
Yes
Dual Channel
Yes
Yes
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual

Explore your vehicle

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440 Expert Review
By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

For the world’s largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp has struggled to find the same success in the premium motorcycle segment as it does in the commuter segments. But 2023 saw a turnaround for Hero MotoCorp as it ventured more courageously into newer and premium segments. Its biggest reveal was with Harley-Davidson last year in the form of the X440, a motorcycle co-developed by the brands and we now have Hero’s iteration to test out. The new Hero Mavrick 440 marks the brand’s foray into the premium motorcycle category. The Mavrick is Hero’s most powerful motorcycle yet and promises to be a torquey mile-muncher. So after riding it for about 300 km, can the Mavrick 440 be Hero’s top gun? Let’s find out.

The
The Hero Mavrick 400 looks muscular with the design being a standout feature. Fit and finish levels remain top notch too

Hero Mavrick 440: Platform and Design

expand

No points for guessing, the Harley-Davidson X440 and Hero Maverick share the same platform. The bikes were developed together and while the Harley is a traditional cruiser, the Mavrick has been designed as a neo-roadster. Both motorcycles are nothing like each other visually. The Mavrick looks more modern and with muscular lines all over. The round LED headlamp with the signature LED DRL looks great, while the bulbous fuel tank adds to the visual mass. The air shrouds on either side of the fuel tank are made out of metal and so are several parts of the motorcycle. Hero says that Mavrick gets fewer metal components over the X440, but there is a solid “build to last” feel to the motorcycle.

While the design is completely different, there are major changes underneath the body work. The Mavrick gets a shorter wheelbase with the rake more inwards and upright over the X440. The taller rake angle ensures a sportier riding experience when compared to the laidback style on the X440. The mainframe remains the same save for the attachment options for engine guards and other accessories, whereas the rear subframe has been revised to twin tubular units. Hero has got the tail section design done better than what we remember on the Harley X440. While that seemed like an afterthought, the Mavrick’s rear integrates more seamlessly.

The overall build quality, as well as fit and finish on the Mavrick is on point. Right from the welds, shut lines, and paint quality, all exude a premium feel. We were riding the top-of-the-line variant of the motorcycle, which gets a machined finish on the alloy wheels and engine casing, as well as a 3D Mavrick badge on the fuel tank.

Hero Mavrick 440: Features

expand

The Hero Mavrick 440 uses an LCD instrument console with a negative backlit display. The unit is simple, feature-rich and easy to read under direct sunlight. It’s not the fanciest of the consoles seen in the segment but certainly fulfils the utility part. All variants get Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation as standard, which is a great decision on Hero’s part, while the connected features comprising rider telemetry, geofencing, and more, are available on the top-spec variant. Interestingly, the top variant of the Mavrick is only available in matte black or gloss black colour options, while the mid variant gets the nicer gloss blue and red colours. The base trim is available only in the white shade with spoke wheels.

The
The Hero Mavrick 440 gets a tall and wide handlebar making for a comfortable and upright riding posture. The cushioning is slightly hard though

Hero Mavrick 440: Platform and Design

expand

No points for guessing, the Harley-Davidson X440 and Hero Maverick share the same platform. The bikes were developed together and while the Harley is a traditional cruiser, the Mavrick has been designed as a neo-roadster. Both motorcycles are nothing like each other visually. The Mavrick looks more modern and with muscular lines all over. The round LED headlamp with the signature LED DRL looks great, while the bulbous fuel tank adds to the visual mass. The air shrouds on either side of the fuel tank are made out of metal and so are several parts of the motorcycle. Hero says that Mavrick gets fewer metal components over the X440, but there is a solid “build to last” feel to the motorcycle.

While the design is completely different, there are major changes underneath the body work. The Mavrick gets a shorter wheelbase with the rake more inwards and upright over the X440. The taller rake angle ensures a sportier riding experience when compared to the laidback style on the X440. The mainframe remains the same save for the attachment options for engine guards and other accessories, whereas the rear subframe has been revised to twin tubular units. Hero has got the tail section design done better than what we remember on the Harley X440. While that seemed like an afterthought, the Mavrick’s rear integrates more seamlessly.

The overall build quality, as well as fit and finish on the Mavrick is on point. Right from the welds, shut lines, and paint quality, all exude a premium feel. We were riding the top-of-the-line variant of the motorcycle, which gets a machined finish on the alloy wheels and engine casing, as well as a 3D Mavrick badge on the fuel tank.

Hero Mavrick 440: Features

expand

The Hero Mavrick 440 uses an LCD instrument console with a negative backlit display. The unit is simple, feature-rich and easy to read under direct sunlight. It’s not the fanciest of the consoles seen in the segment but certainly fulfils the utility part. All variants get Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation as standard, which is a great decision on Hero’s part, while the connected features comprising rider telemetry, geofencing, and more, are available on the top-spec variant. Interestingly, the top variant of the Mavrick is only available in matte black or gloss black colour options, while the mid variant gets the nicer gloss blue and red colours. The base trim is available only in the white shade with spoke wheels.

Hero Mavrick 440: Ergonomics

expand

The Mavrick gets an upright riding posture which is great for long rides with the wide handlebar. The handlebar is also positioned closer to the rider and allows the upper half of the body to be fatigue-free, which sits well with the touring intent of the motorcycle. The lower half though gets slightly rear-set footpegs. They add a bit of a sporty touch to the riding posture but there is a sense of disconnect when you get on top of the motorcycle. We would’ve liked a slightly more dedicated riding posture instead of the pure upright stance. Given the torquey nature of the bike, it would’ve added to the riding experience.

The 803 mm seat height makes it quite accessible but you do feel like you’re sitting on a taller motorcycle given the tall handlebar. On the bright side, standing up and riding the bike feels more convenient. We would recommend getting broader footpegs though if you intend to stand on them more often.

The seat cushioning remains a major point of concern for us on the Mavrick. Despite the nearly 300 km ride, the motorcycle wasn’t as comfortable as we hoped. Hero claimed special emphasis on comfort but the “deep cushioned” seat emerged to be a bit harder than we liked. We raised this with the Hero team who told us that they were cognizant of the issue and this was specific to the pre-production bikes we were riding. The production version should get softer cushioning. The seat design itself is quite wide with decent space for the rider and pillion. However, we’d like to see how the cushioning turns out on the production bikes.

The
The 440 cc motor Hero Mavrick builds 90 per cent of torque right from 2,000 rpm, making it extremely tractable and easy to ride

Hero Mavrick 440: Performance

expand

The Hero Maverick 440 is a torque-friendly motorcycle. The 440 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled motor remains the same as the X440 but with subtle changes in the tuning. The motor develops 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Hero says 90 per cent of the torque is available right from 2,000 rpm. This is an extremely tractable motor and you will enjoy the low-end and mid-range quite strongly on the bike. You could be in sixth gear at 45 kmph and the bike will be easy to ride.

The open and traffic-free roads of Kutch, Gujarat, allowed us to stretch this engine’s legs quite a few times. The bike feels easy to ride and we do think this is one of the easiest motorcycles to ride in the sub-500 single-cylinder space. You could slot it in third gear and ride around the city at 50 kmph all day, or take it to the highway, luggage in tow, and cruise at 80 kmph. The bike behaves at its best at 80 kmph around 4,000 rpm, which is its sweet spot out on the highway. Stretch it a little more and you will find the NVH levels getting harder on the motorcycle. Vibrations start creeping in at 5,000 rpm around the foot pegs and handlebar. The bike is easy to ride with a bit of a buzz around 100 kmph, which only grows from there. We managed to hit a top speed of 130 kmph but you won’t be able to stay there for long given the mild but noticeable vibrations at triple-digit speeds.

The
The Mavrick 440 is a decent handler. Predictable around a corner and easy to manoeuvre in the city. Most riders will enjoy its flick-able nature

H ero Mavrick 440: Performance

The Hero Maverick 440 is a torque-friendly motorcycle. The 440 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled motor remains the same as the X440 but with subtle changes in the tuning. The motor develops 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Hero says 90 per cent of the torque is available right from 2,000 rpm. This is an extremely tractable motor and you will enjoy the low-end and mid-range quite strongly on the bike. You could be in sixth gear at 45 kmph and the bike will be easy to ride.

The open and traffic-free roads of Kutch, Gujarat, allowed us to stretch this engine’s legs quite a few times. The bike feels easy to ride and we do think this is one of the easiest motorcycles to ride in the sub-500 single-cylinder space. You could slot it in third gear and ride around the city at 50 kmph all day, or take it to the highway, luggage in tow, cruise at 80 kmph. The bike behaves at its best at 80 kmph around 4,000 rpm, which is its sweet spot out on the highway. Stretch it a little more and you will find the NVH levels getting harder on the motorcycle. Vibrations start creeping in at 5,000 rpm around the foot pegs and handlebar. The bike is easy to ride with a bit of a buzz around 100 kmph, which only grows from there. We managed to hit a top speed of 130 kmph but you won’t be able to stay there for long given the mild but noticeable vibrations at triple-digit speeds.

Hero Mavrick 440: Handling and Suspension

expand

For the amount of emphasis Hero made on comfort on the Maverick, I do feel it is a bit lacking when it comes to the suspension setup. This is slightly firmer than what I would’ve liked for What is supposed to be a tourer. The bike uses telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks with a 7-step preload at the rear, which Hero says was intended to bring a rugged quality to the motorcycle, which its customers like. That said, the basic suspension does not translate to a plush riding experience.

The rather firm suspension coupled with the hard cushioning further makes the ride quality rigid on the Mavrick. The suspension offers 130 mm of travel at either end but is rigid over undulations. Show it a bad stretch and most potholes will travel to the rider’s back. The rear suspension could’ve been tuned better and we think a more plush ride would certainly help the touring nature of the bike.

Cornering effort is easy and the Mavrick feels predictable around the bend. It only adds to the easy nature of the motorcycle and makes it quite manageable despite a kerb weight of 187 kg. We would like to see USD front forks on the Mavrick though, which should make the bike more planted at high speeds and also on par with most of what the competition has to offer.

Braking performance is good and the progressive nature of the front brakes is confidence-inspiring. The rear brake feels quite predictable even though the lever has some squishy feel to it. That said, the brakes work just fine without the dual-channel ABS being intrusive.

The
The Hero Mavrick 440 emerges as an fun and easy to ride motorcycle that will appeal to many, especially with its competitive pricing

Hero Mavrick 440: Verdict

expand

The Hero Mavrick comes across as a stellar deal starting at 1.99 lakh, going up to 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Those prices are fantastic prices and the most competitive in the sub-500 cc segment. A lot of customers would want to check out the Mavrick purely for its stellar price. Yes, it does get away with the lack of a few features including a TFT screen, and USD forks, but it’s still a long feature list across all three variants.

Despite the low asking price, the competition offers a lot more in terms of both equipment and performance, which the Mavrick lacks in some areas. Having said that, we do think of it as a fun motorcycle and the one that will be easiest to ride. Add to that Hero’s wide service network and there’s plenty for you to consider, especially once you factor in that delectable price tag.

READ MORE

Hero Mavrick 440 News

Deliveries for the Hero Mavrick 440 will begin from April 15 onwards, while bookings are already open
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to begin on April 15
20 Feb 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster are open.
Hero Mavrick 440 launched at 1.99 lakh, bookings open
19 Feb 2024
The Mavrick 440 is Hero's most sincere attempt at making a big bike, which pays off rather well
Hero Mavrick 440 first ride review: Hero’s Top Gun?
19 Feb 2024
The Hero Mavrick 440 is the brand's new flagship motorcycle and will be sold via the new Premia dealerships
2024 Hero Mavrick 440 Roadster: 5 things you need to know
27 Jan 2024
Both motorcycles share the same engine and brakes but the design language is different.
Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Specs comparison
26 Jan 2024
View all
 Hero Mavrick 440 News

Hero Mavrick 440 related Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
View all
 

Hero Mavrick 440 FAQs

The Hero Mavrick 440 offers a mileage of 30 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cruiser Bikes.
The top variant of Hero Mavrick 440 is the Top.
The Hero Mavrick 440 boasts a 440 cc engine, generating a max power of 27.36 PS.
The Hero Mavrick 440 offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, Base is priced at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Top is priced at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Check Latest Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha WR155R

Yamaha WR155R

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.17 - 1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

16.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Fat Bob Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Custom 1250

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Custom 1250

15 Lakhs Onwards
Check Harley Davidson Custom 1250 details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Indian Chief

Indian Chief

21.3 Lakhs Onwards
Check Chief details
View similar Bikes
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

21.39 - 24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price in Delhi
View all
 Popular Cruiser Bikes