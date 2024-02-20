Hero Mavrick 440: Performance

The Hero Maverick 440 is a torque-friendly motorcycle. The 440 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled motor remains the same as the X440 but with subtle changes in the tuning. The motor develops 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Hero says 90 per cent of the torque is available right from 2,000 rpm. This is an extremely tractable motor and you will enjoy the low-end and mid-range quite strongly on the bike. You could be in sixth gear at 45 kmph and the bike will be easy to ride.

The open and traffic-free roads of Kutch, Gujarat, allowed us to stretch this engine’s legs quite a few times. The bike feels easy to ride and we do think this is one of the easiest motorcycles to ride in the sub-500 single-cylinder space. You could slot it in third gear and ride around the city at 50 kmph all day, or take it to the highway, luggage in tow, and cruise at 80 kmph. The bike behaves at its best at 80 kmph around 4,000 rpm, which is its sweet spot out on the highway. Stretch it a little more and you will find the NVH levels getting harder on the motorcycle. Vibrations start creeping in at 5,000 rpm around the foot pegs and handlebar. The bike is easy to ride with a bit of a buzz around 100 kmph, which only grows from there. We managed to hit a top speed of 130 kmph but you won’t be able to stay there for long given the mild but noticeable vibrations at triple-digit speeds.

The Mavrick 440 is a decent handler. Predictable around a corner and easy to manoeuvre in the city. Most riders will enjoy its flick-able nature

