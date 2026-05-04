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HomeCompare BikesMavrick 440 vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc349.34 cc
Power27.36 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Mavrick 440 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Headlight
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L13 L
Length
2100 mm2145 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1388 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg195 kg
Height
1112 mm1090 mm
Saddle Height
803 mm805 mm
Width
868 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc349.34 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC Engine4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & SlipperWet, multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
6 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
79.6 mm72 mm
Body Graphics
Telescopic Front Fork-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Rear twin shox swingarm mountTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Gear Shift IndicatorAir Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8812,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0001,93,080
RTO
15,92015,946
Insurance
20,96110,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0704,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
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Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
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