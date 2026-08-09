In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mavrick 440
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.99 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|45.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|440 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|27.36 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS