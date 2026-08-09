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HomeCompare BikesMavrick 440 vs Hness CB350

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Honda Hness CB350

In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs Hness CB350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Hness cb350
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl45.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc348 cc
Power27.36 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Mavrick 440 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Model Name
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L15 L
Length
2100 mm2163 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm166 mm
Wheelbase
1388 mm1441 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg181 kg
Height
1112 mm1107 mm
Saddle Height
803 mm800 mm
Width
868 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm90.5 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc348.36 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & SlipperMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
79.6 mm70 mm
Body Graphics
Telescopic Front Fork-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Rear twin shox swingarm mountTwin Hydraulic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Gear Shift IndicatorHazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time Mileage
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8812,19,755
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0001,92,435
RTO
15,92015,394
Insurance
20,96111,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0704,723
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350RS
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs Meteor 350
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs 350

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