In 2026 Harley-Davidson X440 or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs. 2.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS PS & 38 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
X440 vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X440
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 2.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|45.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|440 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|27.37 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS