Jawa 350 vs Honda CB350: Which retro motorcycle should you buy?

Classic Legends recently launched a new motorcycle called Jawa 350 in the Indian market. It replaces the Jawa Jawa in the manufacturer's lineup. Yes, the new motorcycle does resemble a lot of the old one but it has been comprehensively reworked. One of the main rivals to the Jawa 350 is the Honda CB350 which is also a neo-retro motorcycle that competes in the same segment.

Jawa 350 vs Honda CB350: Looks

In terms of looks, theJawa 350 looks like the Jawa 353 that used to sell until the 1970s. The motorcycle does look like a proper retro one because of the design. The brand has used a lot of chrome and old-school elements with halogen lighting elements. A special mention goes to the way, the instrument cluster has been designed.

Then there is the Honda CB350 which also looks like a retro motorcycle but uses a few modern elements such as LED lighting elements and a digi-analogue instrument cluster. However, it does come with alloy wheels and chrome.

Jawa 350 vs Honda CB350: Engine and gearbox

Jawa 350 uses a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which replaces the smaller 294 cc powerplant. The new engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch. It churns out 22 bhp of peak power and 28.2 Nm of maximum torque.

Then there is the Honda CB350, it uses a 348.36 cc, air-cooled, long-stroke engine that puts out 20.78 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 29.4 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. There is a 5-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

Also Read : Jawa 350 first ride review: Can it pose a threat to Royal Enfield Classic 350?

Jawa 350 vs Honda CB350: Price

The Jawa 350 is sold in a single variant and it costs ₹2.15 lakh ex-showroom. Honda has priced the CB350 between ₹2 lakh and ₹2.18 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: