Shell Advance introduces new motorcycle lubricant range in India

Shell Lubricants India unveiled its upgraded portfolio of Shell Advance Motorcycle oils, promising advanced performance and riding experience to customers. The company introduced its upgraded portfolio in the new limited-edition packaging featuring brand ambassador Shahid Kapoor. Shell says its new Advance AX7 synthetic technology oil offers consumers “an extra smooth ride" with its innovative flexi molecule technology, ensuring the most effective power transfer from the engine to the wheels.

The company has also upgraded the Shell Advance AX5 premium mineral oil which now comes with refreshed Active Cleansing Technology and enhanced specifications. The changes promise more effortless starts on motorcycles and longer engine life, according to the brand.

Speaking about the upgraded Shell Advance range, Amit Ghugre, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell Lubricants India, said, “For us. ‘Rukna Mushkil Hai’ is not just an emotion but a platform to empower riders to be truly unstoppable. Last year, we teamed up with Shahid Kapoor to echo the spirit of these motoring enthusiasts, and now we are taking it a step further with portfolio upgrades to offer stronger and more impactful consumer benefits. With our special edition packs, we hope to inspire more users to fulfil their passion for riding with Shell Advance engine oils."

The new range Shell motorcycle oils will be available across the country via the company's fuel stations and other distributors.

