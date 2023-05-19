Saved Articles

Benling India Believe

Benling India Believe starting price is Rs. 1,26,000 in India. Benling India Believe is available in 1 variant
1.26 Lakhs*
Benling India Believe Key Specs
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh
Max Speed75 kmph
Range70-120 km
Charging time4 Hr
Benling India Believe Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Believe vs Flex
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Believe vs iQube Electric
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3

Hero Electric AE-3

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Believe vs S1 Pro
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Believe vs 450x
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Believe vs Chetak

Benling India Believe Variants & Price

Benling India Believe price starts at ₹ 1.26 Lakhs .

STD
1.26 Lakhs*
75 Kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Benling India Believe Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh
Charging Point4 Hr
Range70-120 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hr
Benling India Believe comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Benling India Believe
Kinetic Green FlexTVS iQube ElectricOla Electric S1 ProAther Energy 450xBajaj Chetak
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.26 Lakhs
₹1.1 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh
3 kWh
4.56 kWh
4 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
Range
70-120 km
120 km
100 km
181-195 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Expert Ratings
4 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
-
-
ABS
No
-
-
-
-
-

    Benling India Believe News

    Demand for, and sales of, passenger vehicles in Pakistan has come down to drastically low levels. (File photo used for representational purpose)
    Crash and burn: You won't believe the number of cars sold in Pakistan in April
    19 May 2023
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
    Elon Musk thinks you are not smart if you don’t believe in Tesla’s FSD
    30 Jan 2023
    Benling Believe has a top speed of 75 kmph.&nbsp;
    Benling India launches Believe electric scooter at 97,520
    16 Aug 2022
    Self-driving technology is a key automotive technology several automakers has been working upon for quite some time.
    Tesla can make a fully autonomous car, 34% people believe so: Study
    20 Mar 2022
    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
    14 Sept 2023
    Videos

    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    Benling India Believe FAQs

    Benling India Believe comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Benling India Believe is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70-120 km, it has a charging time of 4 Hr and a battery capacity of 3.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Benling India Believe offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The Benling India Believe is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 70-120 km on a single charge.
    The Benling India Believe has a charging time of 4 Hr, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

