Which is the top variant of Benling India Believe? Benling India Believe comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Benling India Believe? The Benling India Believe is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70-120 km, it has a charging time of 4 Hr and a battery capacity of 3.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Benling India Believe have, and what is the price range? The Benling India Believe offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Benling India Believe? The Benling India Believe is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 70-120 km on a single charge.