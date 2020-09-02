In India, there are 2 Benling India Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Benling India Aura, Benling India Kriti, Benling India Aura, Benling India Kriti. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 64,151.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Benling India Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Benling India Aura
|₹ 1.22 Lakhs
|Benling India Kriti
|₹ 64,151
|Benling India Aura
|₹ 1.22 Lakhs
|Benling India Kriti
|₹ 64,151