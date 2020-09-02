Best Benling India Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Benling India Aura ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Benling India Kriti ₹ 64,151 Benling India Aura ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Benling India Kriti ₹ 64,151

In India, there are 2 Benling India Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Benling India Aura, Benling India Kriti, Benling India Aura, Benling India Kriti. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 64,151. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.