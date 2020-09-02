Best Benling India Bikes

In India, there are 2 Benling India Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Benling India Aura, Benling India Kriti, Benling India Aura, Benling India Kriti. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 64,151. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Benling India Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Benling India Aura ₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Benling India Kriti ₹ 64,151
Benling India Aura ₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Benling India Kriti ₹ 64,151

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Benling India Aura Front Right View
1/11

Benling India Aura

₹1.22 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh
Speed
65 kmph
Range
120 km
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Benling India Kriti Front Right View
1/9

Benling India Kriti

₹64,151
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
60 km
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