Benling India has more than 100 dealers and 100 service centers across India. Some of the major cities with showrooms are Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore and Delhi. Benling India offers four models at present namely Aura, Kriti, Icon and Falcon. Kriti is the entry level vehicle with a top speed of 25kmph and a battery range of 60 km. This electric scooter has the option of a lithium battery or lead-acid battery. Aura is the top-end model with a top speed of 60 kmph and a battery range of 120 km. The price range of these vehicles varies from Rs 56,000 to Rs 92,000.



and tricycles are exported to more than 50 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. The electric scooter manufacturer entered the Indian market in the year 2018. Benling's India plant is situated in Haryana's Manesar. The company is planning to turn it into a full-fledged manufacturing facility. The company is also planning to open some more manufacturing facilities in the country.Benling India has more than 100 dealers and 100 service centers across India. Some of the major cities with showrooms are Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore and Delhi. Benling India offers four models at present namely Aura, Kriti, Icon and Falcon. Kriti is the entry level vehicle with a top speed of 25kmph and a battery range of 60 km. This electric scooter has the option of a lithium battery or lead-acid battery. Aura is the top-end model with a top speed of 60 kmph and a battery range of 120 km. The price range of these vehicles varies from Rs 56,000 to Rs 92,000.It requires no registration and license to ride these electric scooters. With more than 96,000 electric scooters sold in the Indian market, the manufacturers say that their vehicles are non-pollutant and affordable. Benling India Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Benling India Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Benling India Benling Aura ₹ 73,000 Benling India Benling Kriti ₹ 56,940 - 66,121 Benling India Benling Icon ₹ 65,470 - 74,160 Benling India Benling Falcon ₹ 62,200 - 71,248

Benling is a Chinese brand with production units in China and India. Started in 2003, Dongguan Benling Vehicle Technology Company is one of the pioneers in manufacturing electric motorcycles, scooters, bicycles and tricycles. It is involved in research and development, distribution and service of theseBenling electric motorcycles, scooters, bicycles