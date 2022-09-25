HT Auto
Benling is a Chinese brand with production units in China and India. Started in 2003, Dongguan Benling Vehicle Technology Company is one of the pioneers in manufacturing electric motorcycles, scooters, bicycles and tricycles. It is involved in research and development, distribution and service of these electric vehicles.

    Benling India Benling Aura

    ₹73,000*Ex-showroom price
  • demo

    Benling India Benling Kriti

    ₹56,940 - 66,121*Ex-showroom price
  • demo

    Benling India Benling Icon

    ₹65,470 - 74,160*Ex-showroom price
  • demo

    Benling India Benling Falcon

    ₹62,200 - 71,248*Ex-showroom price
