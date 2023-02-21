



Features



Many modern features like Bluetooth connectivity, fuel injected engines, and semi-digital instrument cluster are available on these bikes and scooters. Other features like disk brakes, alloy wheels and LED lighting setup are also included in these two-wheelers.



Brands Making Bikes Under 1 Lakhs



Stylish scooters and bikes like TVS Raider 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125, Suzuki Burgman Street 125, Suzuki Avenis, and Yamaha Ray ZR are common under this price. Few electric scooters available under 1 lakh are Ola S1, TVS iQube, Hero Electric Photon, Okinawa Praise, PURE EPluto 7G, BGauss B8, Gemopai Astrid Lite, and Joy e-bike Wolf among others. Bikes Under 1 Lakhs Price List (2023) in India Model Name Price Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 ₹ 93,690 - 1.01 Lakhs Aprilia SR 125 ₹ 90,741 - 1.02 Lakhs Okinawa iPraise+ ₹ 99,708 - 1.49 Lakhs Hero XPulse 200T ₹ 94,000 - 1.18 Lakhs Komaki MX3 ₹ 95,000

Some of the finest bikes and scooters are available under the price range of 80,000 to 1 lakhs. They include low end street bikes as well as high end scooters.The bikes and scooters available within this budget have a great character with