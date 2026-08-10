Flycon T3 Key Specs
- Speed57.5 kmph
- Range70 - 180 km
- Charging3.5 hrs
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Flycon T3
|Rs. 89,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy Wheels
|140-180 Km
|3-4 Hrs.
|2000 W
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|T3VSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|T3VSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|T3VSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|T3VS450S
|E3 Trion
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|145 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|128 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3.5 kW
|T3VSTrion
AI generated summary
Flycon T3 is praised for its eco-friendliness, sporty design, and cost efficiency, but criticized for limited range, service centers, and ergonomic issues. Users report concerns with suspension and component durability.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|30-36 Ah
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|70-180 km
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|Max Speed
|55-60 kmph
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