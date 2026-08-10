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FLYCON T3

₹89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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Variants

Flycon T3 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    57.5 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 - 180 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
View All T3 SpecsView specs icon

Flycon T3 Variants

Flycon T3 price starts at ₹ 89,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Flycon T3 comes in 3 variants. Flycon T3's top variant is 60 V, 30 Ah Dual.
3 Variants Available
T3 60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
55 kmph
70 km
T3 60 V, 36 Ah
₹95,499*
55 kmph
90 km
T3 60 V, 30 Ah Dual
₹1.15 Lakhs*
55 kmph
140 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Flycon T3 Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 May 2026
The government will allocate Rs 503 crore to install EV chargers as part of a Rs 2,000-crore initiative.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Feb 2026
Delhi-NCR carmakers face a crucial meeting on a proposal requiring half of new car sales to be electric by 2026.Read Full Story

Flycon T3 Visual Comparison

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Flycon T3 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Flycon T3
Flycon T3 image
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Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
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Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWT3VS450S
E3 TrionE3 Trion imageRs. 99,999Onwards-145 NmScooters-DrumDrumAlloy128 km3 Hours 30 Minutes3.5 kWT3VSTrion

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Flycon T3 Images

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Flycon T3 Alternatives

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96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
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Ampere Magnus Neo

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86,999 - 89,999
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UPCOMING
Ather Energy Konarc

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Flycon T3 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.4Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Flycon T3 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Flycon T3 is praised for its eco-friendliness, sporty design, and cost efficiency, but criticized for limited range, service centers, and ergonomic issues. Users report concerns with suspension and component durability.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSporty design and vibrant colors
  • check circle iconEco-friendly with zero emissions
  • check circle iconCost-efficient with low charging cost
  • check circle iconStable and comfortable ride
  • check circle iconModern tech features like digital display

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited range for long trips
  • warning iconLimited underseat storage for larger items
  • warning iconSuspension struggles on uneven roads
  • warning iconComponent durability concerns
  • warning iconFewer authorized service centers
Just fine for city
Low charging cost is the only main highlight of flycon t3 model. Advanced BMS dashboard works fine. Shock absorbers are very hard over expansion joints. Overall ownership service assistance needs quick turnaround.
By: Hemant Rawat (Jul 27, 2026)
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Moderate electric scooter
Flycon t3 lithium ion pack delivers moderate everyday efficiency. Clear digital speed indicators. Pillion footrest positioning is slightly awkward for female riders wearing traditional clothing.
By: Lalit Bisht (Jul 27, 2026)
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Standard commuting choice
Provides average transportation utility for senior citizens. Flycon t3 automatic transmission is lag free. Heavy duty chassis handles load but scooter feels underpowered on steep inclined roads.
By: Rohan Khatri (Jul 27, 2026)
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Run of mill EV
Suspension is fine on flat city highways but struggles on broken concrete patches. Flycon t3 smart features function basic. Charging socket flap feels brittle and might break off if handled roughly.
By: Devashish Bora (Jul 27, 2026)
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Acceptable daily vehicle
The external styling body graphics of flycon t3 look nice. Upright seating position is fine. Acceleration response feels lazy after crossing 45kmph top speeds. Horn sound is weak for overtaking heavy trucks.
By: Adarsh Negi (Jul 27, 2026)
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Flycon T3 Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity30-36 Ah
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range70-180 km
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed55-60 kmph
View all T3 specs and features

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