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FLYCON Empire +

₹89,999 - 1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Flycon Empire + Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    60 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 - 240 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.8 - 2.16 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.5 kW
View All Empire + SpecsView specs icon

Flycon Empire + Variants

Flycon Empire + price starts at ₹ 89,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Flycon Empire + comes in 4 variants. Flycon Empire +'s top variant is 60 V, 36 Ah Dual.
4 Variants Available
Empire + 60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
55 kmph
70 km
Empire + 60 V, 36 Ah
₹95,499*
55 kmph
100 km
Empire + 60 V, 30 Ah Dual
₹1.15 Lakhs*
55 kmph
160 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Flycon Empire + Latest Updates

Calendar icon28 Jul 2026
The Indian government proposes extending PUCC validity to three years for newer BS-VI vehicles, easing renewal burdens.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 May 2026
The article compares five luxury electric SUVs from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Kia, and Porsche, highlighting their specifications and prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Mar 2026
Delhi is set to launch EV Policy 2.0, offering scrappage incentives and tax exemptions for electric vehicles.Read Full Story

Flycon Empire + Visual Comparison

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Flycon Empire +
TVS iQube
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TVS iQubeSelect model
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Flycon Empire + comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Flycon Empire +
Flycon Empire + image
Rs. 89,999Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy Wheels220-240 Km3-4 Hrs.1500 W
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWEmpire +VSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-Empire +VSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.635
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Empire +VSMagnus Neo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6125
52 NmScooters118 kgDiscDrumAlloy190 km4 Hours8.5 kWEmpire +VSOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWEmpire +VS450S

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Flycon Empire + Images

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Flycon Empire + Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Empire +vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
Empire +vsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Empire +vsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Empire +vs450S
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
Empire +vsOneS Gen 2
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Empire +vsTrion

News

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Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
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10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Flycon Empire + Specifications and Features

Max Power1500 W
Battery Capacity1.8-2.16 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range70-240 km
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed60 kmph
View all Empire + specs and features

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