Flycon Empire +

Flycon Empire + starting price is Rs. 89,999 in India. Flycon Empire + is available in 4 variant and
89,999 - 1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Flycon Empire + Key Specs
Battery Capacity30-36 Ah
Max Speed55-60 Kmph
Range70-240 Km
Charging time3-4 Hrs
Flycon Empire + Variants & Price

Flycon Empire + price starts at ₹ 89,999 and goes upto ₹ 1.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Flycon Empire + comes in 4 variants. Flycon Empire + top variant price is ₹ 1.33 Lakhs.

60 V, 30 Ah
89,999*
55-60 Kmph
70-80 Km
60 V, 36 Ah
95,499*
55-60 Kmph
100-120 Km
60 V, 30 Ah Dual
1.15 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
160-180 Km
60 V, 36 Ah Dual
1.33 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
220-240 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
Flycon Empire + Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes
Battery Capacity30-36 Ah
Charging Point3-4 Hrs
HeadlightLED
Range70-240 Km
Charging Time3-4 Hrs
View all Empire + specs and features

