|Battery Capacity
|30-36 Ah
|Max Speed
|55-60 Kmph
|Range
|70-240 Km
|Charging time
|3-4 Hrs
Flycon Empire + price starts at ₹ 89,999 and goes upto ₹ 1.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Flycon Empire + comes in 4 variants. Flycon Empire + top variant price is ₹ 1.33 Lakhs.
₹89,999*
55-60 Kmph
70-80 Km
₹95,499*
55-60 Kmph
100-120 Km
₹1.15 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
160-180 Km
₹1.33 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
220-240 Km
