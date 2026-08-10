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FLYCON Grove

₹74,629 - 80,957*
*Ex-showroom price
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Flycon Grove Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 - 90 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.4 - 1.8 kWh
View All Grove SpecsView specs icon

Flycon Grove Variants

Flycon Grove price starts at ₹ 74,629 and goes up to ₹ 80,957 (Ex-showroom). Flycon Grove comes in 2 variants. Flycon Grove's top variant is 60 V, 30 Ah.
2 Variants Available
Grove 48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
25 km
60 km
Grove 60 V, 30 Ah
₹80,957*
25 Km
80 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Flycon Grove Latest Updates

Calendar icon7 Jul 2026
Auto OEMs may see strong sales in H1 FY27, but profit margins could be under pressure.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
The MG Comet EV, Tata Tiago EV, Citroen eC3, and Tata Punch EV offer various battery sizes, power outputs, and price points.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Apr 2026
Delhi's Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030 promotes electric adoption through incentives, mandates, and infrastructure improvements, phasing out ICE vehicles.Read Full Story

Flycon Grove Visual Comparison

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Flycon Grove
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Flycon Grove comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Flycon Grove
Flycon Grove image
Rs. 74,629Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy Wheels80-90 Km6-7 Hours-
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-GroveVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWGroveVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWGroveVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWGroveVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWGroveVSQC1
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WGroveVSS1 Z

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Flycon Grove Images

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Flycon Grove Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
GrovevsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
GrovevsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
GrovevsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
GrovevsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
GrovevsQC1
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
GrovevsReo

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10 Aug 2026
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  News

Flycon Grove Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.4-1.8 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range60-90 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-7 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Grove specs and features

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