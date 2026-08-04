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OKINAWA PraisePro

₹84,443*
*Ex-showroom price
4.7
3
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Okinawa PraisePro Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    56 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    81 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    2.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.08 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1 kW
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Okinawa PraisePro Variants

Okinawa PraisePro price starts at ₹ 84,443 .
1 Variant Available
PraisePro STD
₹84,443*
2.5 kW
56 kmph
81 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Okinawa PraisePro Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
Delhi's new EV policy boosts July 2026 electric vehicle registrations to 10,719, offering tax exemptions and incentives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 May 2026
Surging oil prices due to the Iran war boost electric vehicle demand in Europe, prompting increased sales and production plans.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Mar 2026
Delhi plans to enhance EV charging infrastructure by engaging automakers, aiming for 7,000 new stations under a revised policy.Read Full Story

Okinawa PraisePro Visual Comparison

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Okinawa PraisePro comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Okinawa PraisePro
Okinawa PraisePro image
Rs. 84,443Onwards
4.73
-Scooters-DiscDiscAlloy81 km2-3 Hours1000 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-PraiseProVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWPraiseProVSEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G MaxPURE EV Epluto 7G Max imageRs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy150-211 Km4-5 Hours2.2 kWPraiseProVSEpluto 7G Max
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWPraiseProVSETrance Neo
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWPraiseProVSOrbiter

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Okinawa PraisePro Images

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Okinawa PraisePro Colours

Okinawa PraisePro is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Glossy Blue Black
Glossy Red Black
Glossy Sparkle Black
Glossy blue black

Okinawa PraisePro Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
PraiseProvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
PraiseProvsEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
PraiseProvsEpluto 7G Max
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
PraiseProvsETrance Neo
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
PraiseProvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
PraiseProvsQC1

Okinawa PraisePro User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.7Safety
4.7Design
4.7Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Okinawa PraisePro User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Okinawa PraisePro for its sporty design, excellent performance, and practical features, making it a reliable urban commute option. However, battery drain in Turbo mode and lack of advanced tech are noted downsides.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent performance
  • check circle iconSporty design with premium finish
  • check circle iconGood mileage in Eco mode
  • check circle iconRemovable battery for easy charging
  • check circle iconVariety of useful features

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconTurbo mode drains battery quickly
  • warning iconNo advanced touchscreen or app features
  • warning iconLimited range in Turbo mode
  • warning iconNo additional storage options
  • warning iconHeavier than some competitors

User Reviews

My 3-Year Experience with Okinawa Praise Pro
The Praise Pro caught my eye with its sharp, sporty design and LED lights—it definitely looks more premium than many in this price range. It offers all the essential features: digital speedometer, reverse mode, Eco/Sport/Turbo modes, anti-theft alarm, and a USB charger. No fancy touchscreen or app like Ola or Ather, but I haven’t really missed those. The removable lithium-ion battery is easy to charge at home, taking around 3–4 hours. I get 80–90 km in Eco mode, which is ideal for daily city rides. Turbo mode gives good pickup but drains the battery faster.
By: Yashvi Nilesh Shah (Jul 21, 2025)
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Perfect Bike for Girls
Great bike with the best performance! Made with high-quality fiber and offers excellent mileage.....
By: Lokenath Mukherjee (Feb 12, 2025)
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A Feature-Packed Electric
The Okinawa PraisePro is an electric scooter designed for urban commuting, offering a balance of performance, features, and practicality. As one of the more premium options in Okinawa's lineup, it caters to riders seeking a reliable and efficient alternative to petrol scooters. In this review, we?ll take a closer look at its performance, design, features, ride quality, and overall value to help you determine if it?s the right choice for you
By: Bharat (Feb 5, 2025)
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Okinawa PraisePro Related News

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Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
13 Dec 2023
Okinawa has introduced eight new colours across the Praise family to keep the models fresh
Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options
28 Mar 2023
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 Okinawa PraisePro Related News

Okinawa PraisePro Specifications and Features

Max Power2.7 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.08 kWh
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range81 km
Charging Time2-3 Hours
Max Speed56 kmph
View all PraisePro specs and features

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