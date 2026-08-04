Okinawa PraisePro Key Specs
- Speed56 kmph
- Range81 km
- Charging2.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.08 kWh
- Motor Power1 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Rs. 84,443Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|81 km
|2-3 Hours
|1000 W
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|PraiseProVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|PraiseProVSEpluto 7G
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Rs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|150-211 Km
|4-5 Hours
|2.2 kW
|PraiseProVSEpluto 7G Max
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|PraiseProVSETrance Neo
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|PraiseProVSOrbiter
Okinawa PraisePro is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Okinawa PraisePro for its sporty design, excellent performance, and practical features, making it a reliable urban commute option. However, battery drain in Turbo mode and lack of advanced tech are noted downsides.
|Max Power
|2.7 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.08 kWh
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|81 km
|Charging Time
|2-3 Hours
|Max Speed
|56 kmph
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