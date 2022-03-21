|Battery Capacity
|3.6 kWh
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|Range
|160 km
|Charging time
|5-6 Hrs.
Okinawa Okhi90 price starts at ₹ 1.86 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.86 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Okinawa Okhi90 comes in 1 variants. Okinawa Okhi90's top variant is STD.
₹1.86 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
160 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|3.6 kWh
|Charging Point
|5-6 Hrs.
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth,WiFi
|Range
|160 km
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|Model Name
Okinawa Okhi90
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Odysse Electric Evoqis
|PURE EV eTryst 350
|Oben Rorr
|SVITCH CSR 762
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.86 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.6 Lakhs
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs
₹1.5 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.5 Lakhs
₹1.9 Lakhs
|Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh
3.97 kWh
4.32 kWh
3.5 kWh
4.4 kWh
3.6 kWh
|Range
160 km
129 km
140 km/charge
90-140 km
187 km
160 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
