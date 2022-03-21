HT Auto
Okinawa Okhi90 Right View
Okinawa Okhi90 Front View
Okinawa Okhi90 Speedometer View
Okinawa Okhi90 Headlight View
Okinawa Okhi90 Key View
Okinawa Okhi90 Shocker View
Okinawa Okhi90

Okinawa Okhi90 starting price is Rs. 1,86,006 in India. Okinawa Okhi90 is available in 1 variant and
1.86 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Okinawa Okhi90 Key Specs
Battery Capacity3.6 kWh
Max Speed90 kmph
Range160 km
Charging time5-6 Hrs.
View all Okhi90 specs and features

About Okinawa Okhi90

Latest Update

  • Okinawa shares sneak peek at upcoming Okhi90 electric scooter ahead of launch
  • Okinawa Okhi90 electric scooter to launch on March 24: What to expect

    Okinawa Okhi90 Variants & Price

    Okinawa Okhi90 price starts at ₹ 1.86 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.86 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Okinawa Okhi90 comes in 1 variants. Okinawa Okhi90's top variant is STD.

    STD
    1.86 Lakhs*
    90 Kmph
    160 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Okinawa Okhi90 Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes
    Battery Capacity3.6 kWh
    Charging Point5-6 Hrs.
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth,WiFi
    Range160 km
    Charging Time5-6 Hrs.
    View all Okhi90 specs and features

    Okinawa Okhi90 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Okinawa Okhi90
    		Okaya EV Ferrato DisruptorOdysse Electric EvoqisPURE EV eTryst 350Oben RorrSVITCH CSR 762
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.86 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹1.6 Lakhs
    ₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs
    ₹1.5 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹1.5 Lakhs
    ₹1.9 Lakhs
    Battery Capacity
    3.6 kWh
    3.97 kWh
    4.32 kWh
    3.5 kWh
    4.4 kWh
    3.6 kWh
    Range
    160 km
    129 km
    140 km/charge
    90-140 km
    187 km
    160 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Okinawa Okhi90 News

    Okinawa Okhi90 comes as the next major electric vehicle from the brand.
    Okinawa shares sneak peek at upcoming Okhi90 electric scooter ahead of launch
    21 Mar 2022
    Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
    Okinawa Okhi90 electric scooter to launch on March 24: What to expect
    12 Mar 2022
    Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
    Okinawa Okhi90 teased with triple-split LED tail lamps ahead of launch
    10 Mar 2022
    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
    13 Dec 2023
    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
    23 Nov 2023
     Okinawa Okhi90 News

    Okinawa Videos

    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Okinawa Okhi90 FAQs

    Okinawa Okhi90 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Okinawa Okhi90 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 160 km, it has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 3.6 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Okinawa Okhi90 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The Okinawa Okhi90 is an electric , powered by a high-capacity 3.6 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 160 km on a single charge.
    The Okinawa Okhi90 has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

