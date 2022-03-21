Which is the top variant of Okinawa Okhi90? Okinawa Okhi90 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Okinawa Okhi90? The Okinawa Okhi90 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 160 km, it has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 3.6 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Okinawa Okhi90 have, and what is the price range? The Okinawa Okhi90 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Okinawa Okhi90? The Okinawa Okhi90 is an electric , powered by a high-capacity 3.6 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 160 km on a single charge.