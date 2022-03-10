Okinawa Okhi90 teased with triple-split LED tail lamps ahead of launch

Okinawa Okhi90 India launch will take place later in March. It will rival the Ola S1 and the Ather 450X electric scooters.

Okinawa Autotech has once again teased its upcoming Okhi90 electric scooter which is slated to go on sale in the Indian market later this month. While previously the company has shared glimpse of the scooter's LED turn signals, and headlight, now the company has provided a sneak peek on the two-wheeler's triple-split LED tail lamps.

The new high-speed electric scooter from Okinawa will come with a range of features such as an LCD instrument cluster, connected technology via an e-sim and a smartphone application, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle alerts, geo-fencing, e-call, diagnostics, ride behaviour analysis etc.

While the company is yet to share the technical information on the scooter's battery pack, expect the two-wheeler to get a fixed lithium-ion battery pack which should be good enough to return a full charge range of over 100 km.

HT Auto also previously spotted the scooter getting tested fully camouflaged doing rounds on the public roads. Spy images hint that the scooter will get a wide front cowl with integrated LED indicators, an LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running lights. Also, the previous images suggest that there will no hub mounted motor, instead the company will opt for a centrally mounted unit on the Okhi90.

It will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc. It is likely to be priced somewhere in the range of ₹1.10 lakh to ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

