Okinawa Ridge Key Specs
- Speed45 kmph
- Range84 km
- Charging4 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.75 kWh
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Okinawa Ridge
|Rs. 70,096Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|84 km
|5-6 Hours
|800 W
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|RidgeVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|RidgeVSMagnus Neo
|Vida V2
|Rs. 74,000Onwards
|25 Nm
|Scooters
|125 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|165 km
|5 Hours 55 Minutes
|6 kW
|RidgeVSV2
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|RidgeVSETrance Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|RidgeVSEpluto 7G
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|RidgeVSReo
Okinawa Ridge is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|1700 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.75 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|84 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|2-6 Hours
|Max Speed
|45 kmph
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