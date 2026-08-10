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OKINAWA Ridge

₹70,096 - 1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Okinawa Ridge Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    45 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    84 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.75 kWh
View All Ridge SpecsView specs icon

Okinawa Ridge Variants

Okinawa Ridge price starts at ₹ 70,096 and goes up to ₹ 1.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Okinawa Ridge comes in 3 variants. Okinawa Ridge's top variant is 100.
3 Variants Available
Ridge Plus
₹70,096*
45 kmph
84 km
Ridge Plus (With GPS)
₹90,606*
45 kmph
84 km
Ridge 100
₹1.15 Lakhs*
45 kmph
84 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Okinawa Ridge Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
Delhi's July 2026 EV registrations hit a record high following the new policy offering tax exemptions, incentives, and infrastructure expansion.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 May 2026
Surging fuel prices due to the Iran war have significantly boosted electric vehicle sales in Europe, transforming consumer demand.Read Full Story

Okinawa Ridge Visual Comparison

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Okinawa Ridge comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Okinawa Ridge
Okinawa Ridge image
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25 NmScooters125 kgDiscDrumAlloy165 km5 Hours 55 Minutes6 kWRidgeVSV2
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWRidgeVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWRidgeVSEpluto 7G
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WRidgeVSReo

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Okinawa Ridge Images

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Okinawa Ridge Colours

Okinawa Ridge is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Ash grey

Okinawa Ridge Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
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Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
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Vida V2

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74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
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PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
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PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
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TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
RidgevsOrbiter

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Okinawa Ridge Specifications and Features

Max Power1700 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.75 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range84 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time2-6 Hours
Max Speed45 kmph
View all Ridge specs and features

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