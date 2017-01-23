The Ridge Plus, is priced at ₹73,813 (ex-showroom).
The Ridge Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ridge Plus is available in 3 colour options: Ash Grey, Cloud Silver, Magic Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Ridge Plus include the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs and the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.
The Ridge Plus has Mobile Application, Low Battery Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Anti Theft Alarm and Display.