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Okinawa Ridge Front Left View
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Okinawa Ridge Front Right View
2/10
Okinawa Ridge Front View
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Okinawa Ridge Rear View
4/10
Okinawa Ridge Right View
5/10
Okinawa Ridge Battery View
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Okinawa Ridge Plus

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
73,813*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ridge Plus

Ridge Plus Prices

The Ridge Plus, is priced at ₹73,813 (ex-showroom).

Ridge Plus Range

The Ridge Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ridge Plus Colours

The Ridge Plus is available in 3 colour options: Ash Grey, Cloud Silver, Magic Blue.

Ridge Plus Battery & Range

Ridge Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Ridge Plus include the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs and the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.

Ridge Plus Specs & Features

The Ridge Plus has Mobile Application, Low Battery Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Anti Theft Alarm and Display.

Okinawa Ridge Plus Price

Ridge Plus

₹ 73,813*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,096
Insurance
3,717
On-Road Price in Delhi
73,813
EMI@1,587/mo
Add to Compare
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Okinawa Ridge Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1740 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Height
680 mm
Additional Storage
17 L
Saddle Height
735 mm
Width
1075 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
84 km
Max Speed
45 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Continious Power
800 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote Start
Motor Power
1700 W
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technology

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Gradeability
7 Degree
Console
Digital
Additional Features
E-ABS, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, Find My Scooter Function, ICAT/ARAI Approved
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
17 L
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
2-3 Hours

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Battery Type
Li-ion
Okinawa Ridge Plus EMI
EMI1,428 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
66,431
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
66,431
Interest Amount
19,241
Payable Amount
85,672

Okinawa Ridge other Variants

Ridge Plus (With GPS)

₹ 94,689*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,606
Insurance
4,083
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,689
EMI@2,035/mo
Add to Compare
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Ridge 100

₹1.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,311
Insurance
4,337
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,19,648
EMI@2,572/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Okinawa Ridge Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
RidgevsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
RidgevsMagnus Neo
Vida V2

Vida V2

74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
+1
RidgevsV2
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
RidgevsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
RidgevsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
RidgevsOrbiter

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