Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Hero Electric Flash LX

1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9
63,073*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Hero Electric Flash Key Specs
Max Speed25 kmph
Range85 km
View all Flash specs and features

Flash LX Latest Updates

Flash falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Flash LX (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 63,073. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Clock,

  • Range: 85 km
  • Max Speed: 25 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 1.536 kWh
    • ...Read More

    Hero Electric Flash LX Price

    LX
    ₹ 63,073*On-Road Price
    25 Kmph
    85 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    59,640
    Insurance
    3,433
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    63,073
    EMI@1,356/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Hero Electric Flash LX Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Kerb Weight
    69 kg
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Range
    85 km
    Max Speed
    25 kmph
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Rear Suspension
    Telescopic Suspension
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Suspension
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    4-5 Hrs.
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Warranty
    3 Years
    Battery Capacity
    1.536 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Bulb
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    Hero Electric Flash LX EMI
    EMI1,220 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    56,765
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    56,765
    Interest Amount
    16,441
    Payable Amount
    73,206

    Hero Electric Flash Alternatives

    Yulu Wynn

    Yulu Wynn STD

    55,555
    Check Latest Offers
    Flash vs Wynn
    Ampere Magnus

    Ampere Magnus Pro

    49,999 - 65,990
    Check Latest Offers
    Flash vs Magnus
    Hero Electric Nyx

    Hero Electric Nyx NYX LI

    0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Flash vs Nyx
    Okinawa R30

    Okinawa R30 STD

    58,992
    Check Latest Offers
    Flash vs R30
    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV LoEV STD

    59,900
    Check Latest Offers
    Flash vs BattRE Elect...

    Popular Scooters

    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    76,234 - 82,734
    Check Latest Offers
    Activa 6G Price in Delhi
    Suzuki Access 125

    Suzuki Access 125

    79,899 - 90,500
    Check Latest Offers
    Access 125 Price in Delhi
    TVS NTORQ 125

    TVS NTORQ 125

    84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    NTORQ 125 Price in Delhi
    TVS Jupiter

    TVS Jupiter

    73,340 - 89,748
    Check Latest Offers
    Jupiter Price in Delhi
    Honda Activa 125

    Honda Activa 125

    79,806 - 88,979
    Check Latest Offers
    Activa 125 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Scooters

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Popular Hero Electric Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Hero Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    69,990 - 74,990
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Xtreme 125R

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    95,000 - 99,500
    Check Latest Offers
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    1.38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda NX500

    Honda NX500

    5.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    CFMoto 250SR

    CFMoto 250SR

    2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Bajaj Avenger 400

    Bajaj Avenger 400

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details