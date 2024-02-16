Flash falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Flash LX (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 63,073. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Clock, Flash falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Flash LX (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 63,073. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Clock, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and specs like: Range: 85 km Max Speed: 25 kmph Battery Capacity: 1.536 kWh ...Read MoreRead Less