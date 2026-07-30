Suzuki Access 125 Key Specs
- Engine124 cc
- Mileage45 kmpl
- Power8.42 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque10.2 Nm
- Kerb Weight105 kg
The 2026 Suzuki Access 125 continues to be one of the most reliable and practical choices in the 125 cc scooter segment in India. Combining classic retro styling with modern tech enhancements, this commuter-friendly scooter delivers a balanced package of power, efficiency, and everyday utility for urban riders and families alike.
First introduced in 2007, the Suzuki Access 125 has built a strong reputation for smooth performance and durable build quality. The 2026 iteration introduces updated aesthetic touches, including a pointy front apron with redesigned LED headlamps and a sleek three-piece taillight inspired by Suzuki's flagship Hayabusa.
With multiple variant choices ranging from practical everyday trims to feature-packed connected and ABS editions, the scooter accommodates a wide range of commuter requirements and budgets.
The 2026 Suzuki Access 125 is offered across six distinct variants. The ex-showroom price starts at ₹77,684 for the standard base model and goes up to ₹98,378 for the top-end Ride Connect TFT ABS variant.
|Variant
|Engine Capacity
|Top Speed
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Access 125 STD
|124 cc
|90 kmph
|₹77,684
|Access 125 Special Edition
|124 cc
|90 kmph
|₹83,826
|Access 125 Ride Connect Edition
|124 cc
|90 kmph
|₹88,227
|Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition
|124 cc
|90 kmph
|₹92,328
|Access 125 Ride Connect TFT Edition
|124 cc
|90 kmph
|₹93,877
|Access 125 Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition
|124 cc
|90 kmph
|₹98,378
At the core of the 2026 Suzuki Access 125 is a refined single-cylinder, air-cooled engine built to deliver low-end grunt and smooth power delivery across city traffic.
Depending on the chosen variant, the 2026 Suzuki Access 125 offers a suite of convenience and safety features tailored for urban commutes:
The scooter is available in a broad range of single-tone and dual-tone finishes to match varied preferences:
Based on rider feedback, the Suzuki Access 125 holds a solid overall score of 4.5 out of 5 stars.
The Access 125 competes in the popular 125 cc scooter market against several strong rivals:
The base variant (Access 125 STD) starts at ₹77,684 ex-showroom Delhi.
The scooter delivers a tested fuel efficiency of approximately 45 kmpl in combined city and highway conditions.
Yes, specific top-tier variants including the Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition ( ₹92,328) and Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition ( ₹98,378) come equipped with ABS.
The 124 cc air-cooled engine generates 8.42 PS of maximum power and 10.2 Nm of torque.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Suzuki Access 125
|Rs. 77,684Onwards
|124 cc
|8.42 PS
|10.2 Nm
|Scooters
|105 kg
|1835 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|2.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|-
|Steel
|Access 125VSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|1345 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Access 125VSETrance Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|-
|2200 W
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|1345 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Access 125VSEpluto 7G
|Suzuki Avenis
|Rs. 83,793Onwards
|124.3 cc
|8.7 PS
|10 Nm
|Scooters
|106 kg
|1895 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Access 125VSAvenis
|Honda Dio 125
|Rs. 86,733Onwards
|123.92 cc
|8.30 PS
|10.5 Nm
|Scooters
|104 kg
|1830 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Access 125VSDio 125
Suzuki Access 125 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Suzuki Access 125 excels with its refined engine and mileage, but user reviews highlight issues with build quality, braking performance, and suspension comfort.
|Max Power
|8.42 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|10.2 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124 cc
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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