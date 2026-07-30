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SUZUKI Access 125

₹77,684 - 98,378*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
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The 2026 Suzuki Access 125 continues to be one of the most reliable and practical choices in the 125 cc scooter segment in India. Combining classic retro styling with modern tech enhancements, this commuter-friendly scooter delivers a balanced package of power, efficiency, and everyday utility for urban riders and families alike.

2026 Suzuki Access 125 Overview

First introduced in 2007, the Suzuki Access 125 has built a strong reputation for smooth performance and durable build quality. The 2026 iteration introduces updated aesthetic touches, including a pointy front apron with redesigned LED headlamps and a sleek three-piece taillight inspired by Suzuki's flagship Hayabusa.

With multiple variant choices ranging from practical everyday trims to feature-packed connected and ABS editions, the scooter accommodates a wide range of commuter requirements and budgets.

2026 Suzuki Access 125 Price List and Variants

The 2026 Suzuki Access 125 is offered across six distinct variants. The ex-showroom price starts at 77,684 for the standard base model and goes up to 98,378 for the top-end Ride Connect TFT ABS variant.

VariantEngine CapacityTop SpeedEx-Showroom Price
Access 125 STD124 cc90 kmph 77,684
Access 125 Special Edition124 cc90 kmph 83,826
Access 125 Ride Connect Edition124 cc90 kmph 88,227
Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition124 cc90 kmph 92,328
Access 125 Ride Connect TFT Edition124 cc90 kmph 93,877
Access 125 Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition124 cc90 kmph 98,378

Key Engine Specifications and Performance

At the core of the 2026 Suzuki Access 125 is a refined single-cylinder, air-cooled engine built to deliver low-end grunt and smooth power delivery across city traffic.

  • Engine Displacement: 124 cc
  • Maximum Power Output: 8.42 PS
  • Maximum Torque: 10.2 Nm
  • Transmission Type: Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT)
  • Tested Mileage: 45 kmpl (Combined city and highway)
  • Top Speed: 90 kmph
  • Kerb Weight: 105 kg
  • Overall Length: 1835 mm

Advanced Tech and Modern Features

Depending on the chosen variant, the 2026 Suzuki Access 125 offers a suite of convenience and safety features tailored for urban commutes:

  • Digital Instrument Cluster & TFT Display: Higher-spec models come with a full-colour TFT screen or a digital Bluetooth-enabled cluster.
  • Smart Connectivity: Features turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts, SMS notifications, WhatsApp updates, speed warnings, battery status indicators, and Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA).
  • Braking and Safety: Features Combined Braking System (CBS) across base trims, with options for front disc brakes and single-channel ABS on premium variants.
  • Suspension Setup: Telescopic front forks combined with a swingarm-mounted rear monoshock to handle everyday city roads.

2026 Suzuki Access 125 Colour Options

The scooter is available in a broad range of single-tone and dual-tone finishes to match varied preferences:

  • Pearl Mat Aqua Silver Q2d
  • Metallic Mat Black No 2 Ykv
  • Metallic Mat Stellar Blue Yua
  • Pearl Grace White
  • Pearl Shiny Beige Ylb
  • Solid Ice Green Qza
  • Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No.2
  • Pearl Mirage White
  • Matte Blue
  • Metallic Royal Bronze

Real-World User Reviews and Insights

Based on rider feedback, the Suzuki Access 125 holds a solid overall score of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

What Riders Appreciate

  • Refined Engine Performance: Highly rated for smooth acceleration and minimal engine vibration.
  • Fuel Economy: Delivers a reliable real-world average around 45 kmpl.
  • Ergonomics: Wide, comfortable seat and relaxed seating posture suitable for long commutes.
  • Low Maintenance: Affordable ownership costs and trusted mechanical reliability.

Key Considerations

  • Suspension Stiffness: Rear suspension can feel firm when riding solo over rough roads.
  • Braking Setup: Base drum brake variants require higher lever force compared to front disc models.
  • Rear Wheel Dynamics: The 10-inch rear wheel setup can feel light at top speeds.

2026 Suzuki Access 125 vs Key Rivals

The Access 125 competes in the popular 125 cc scooter market against several strong rivals:

  • Hero Destini 125: Priced from 80,450 to 91,700 (124.6 cc, 9.12 PS, 115 kg).
  • Suzuki Avenis: Priced from 83,793 to 86,177 (124.3 cc, 8.7 PS, 106 kg).
  • Honda Dio 125: Priced from 86,733 to 91,683.
  • Ampere Magnus Neo: Priced from 86,999 to 89,999 (2.4 kW Electric).
  • PURE EV ETrance Neo: Priced from 79,699 to 1.06 Lakhs (Electric).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the starting price of the 2026 Suzuki Access 125?

The base variant (Access 125 STD) starts at 77,684 ex-showroom Delhi.

What is the real-world mileage of the Suzuki Access 125?

The scooter delivers a tested fuel efficiency of approximately 45 kmpl in combined city and highway conditions.

Does the 2026 Suzuki Access 125 feature ABS?

Yes, specific top-tier variants including the Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition ( 92,328) and Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition ( 98,378) come equipped with ABS.

What is the power output of the Access 125 engine?

The 124 cc air-cooled engine generates 8.42 PS of maximum power and 10.2 Nm of torque.

Suzuki Access 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    45 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.42 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.2 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    105 kg
View All Access 125 SpecsView specs icon

Suzuki Access 125 Variants

Suzuki Access 125 price starts at ₹ 77,684 and goes up to ₹ 98,378 (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Access 125 comes in 6 variants. Suzuki Access 125's top variant is Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition.
6 Variants Available
Access 125 STD
₹77,684*
124 cc
90 kmph
Access 125 Special Edition
₹83,826*
124 cc
90 kmph
Access 125 Ride Connect Edition
₹88,227*
124 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Suzuki Access 125 Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
Residents near toll plazas can buy monthly local passes for unlimited travel using the Rajmargyatra app.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jun 2026
The Indian government approved a ₹9,585 crore scheme to replace older vehicles with cleaner alternatives in Delhi-NCR.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Apr 2026
Suzuki celebrates 20 years in India, highlighting trust, product innovation, and expansion in the two-wheeler market.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Apr 2026
Suzuki launches Access 125 scooter with ABS in India, priced at Rs 92,328, following significant sales growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Mar 2026
Suzuki Motorcycle India saw a 37% sales increase in February 2026, driven by domestic and export growth.Read Full Story

Suzuki Access 125 Visual Comparison

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Suzuki Access 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125 image
Rs. 77,684Onwards
4.5199
124 cc8.42 PS10.2 NmScooters105 kg1835 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-2.4 kW-Scooters103 kg---SteelAccess 125VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards----Scooters86 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyAccess 125VSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards--2200 W30 NmScooters76 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyAccess 125VSEpluto 7G
Suzuki AvenisSuzuki Avenis imageRs. 83,793Onwards
4.4108
124.3 cc8.7 PS10 NmScooters106 kg1895 mmDiscDrumAlloyAccess 125VSAvenis
Honda Dio 125Honda Dio 125 imageRs. 86,733Onwards
4.92
123.92 cc8.30 PS10.5 NmScooters104 kg1830 mmDiscDrumAlloyAccess 125VSDio 125

Suzuki Access 125 Images

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Suzuki Access 125 Colours

Suzuki Access 125 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Pearl Mat Aqua Silver Q2d
Metallic mat black no 2 ykv

Suzuki Access 125 Alternatives

Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700
Access 125vsDestini 125
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Access 125vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Access 125vsEpluto 7G
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
Access 125vsETrance Neo
Suzuki Avenis

Suzuki Avenis

83,793 - 86,177
Access 125vsAvenis
Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

86,733 - 91,683
Access 125vsDio 125

Suzuki Access 125 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.4Safety
4.6Design
4.5Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Suzuki Access 125 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Suzuki Access 125 excels with its refined engine and mileage, but user reviews highlight issues with build quality, braking performance, and suspension comfort.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconRefined and smooth engine performance
  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconPractical storage and design
  • check circle iconGood stability
  • check circle iconLow ownership costs

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconStiff suspension on uneven roads
  • warning iconWeak and insufficient braking performance
  • warning iconSmall fuel tank
  • warning iconPoor lighting quality
  • warning iconInconsistent service experience

User Reviews

Real-World Performance and Ownership Experience
The Suzuki Access 125 is a well-rounded family scooter that offers a smooth and refined riding experience. Its 125cc engine delivers quick acceleration, making city commuting and overtaking effortless, while minimal vibrations ensure a comfortable ride even at higher speeds. The wide, comfortable seat, soft suspension, and relaxed riding posture make it suitable for both daily commutes and occasional longer journeys.
By: Rohan (Jul 22, 2026)
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Weak Brakes and Too Stiff Suspension
The drum braking system is inadequate and requires excessive force. The suspension is ridiculously stiff when riding solo; it hurts my back on every bump. The LED headlight throw is very poor for safety at night. The smoothness of the engine is the only positive. Overpriced for the comfort and safety flaws.
By: Tushar A. (Apr 2, 2026)
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Expensive Service and Panel Rattling
The service cost is too high, and the quality is poor. The body panels around the apron and floorboard started rattling severely after $8000$ km on city roads. The $10$-inch rear wheel makes the scooter nervous at high speeds. The brakes are spongy. The smoothness is not worth the hassle of poor build quality.
By: Vinod M. (Apr 2, 2026)
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Good for Mileage, Lacks Power Punch
Mileage is great ($49$ kmpl). The engine is smooth but lacks the instantaneous bottom-end punch of some rivals. It takes time to build speed. Adequate for city, nothing exciting.
By: Sangeeta B. (Apr 2, 2026)
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Unreliable Battery and FI Issues
The battery failed within $7$ months, causing constant self-start issues. The FI warning light comes on randomly, and the dealer charges for every small inspection. The rear $10$-inch wheel is highly unstable in the rain. Service centers are unprofessional. $40$ kmpl average. I regret the high cost for this kind of unreliability.
By: Ramesh C. (Apr 2, 2026)
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Suzuki Access 125 Related News

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
New Suzuki Access 125: 5 key things you need to know
24 Jan 2025
Here are some petrol scooters that could make their debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Hero Xoom 125R to 2025 Suzuki Access 125: Petrol scooters expected to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
8 Jan 2025
Suzuki recently celebrated milestone of producing over 6 million units of the Access 125.
Access 125 and Gixxer help Suzuki record 22% growth in December 2024. Check how many units were sold
2 Jan 2025
The Suzuki Access 125 is the bestselling scooter in the 125 cc segment and also the brand's bestselling two-wheeler in India
Suzuki Access 125 hits 6 million production milestone in 18 years since launch
27 Dec 2024
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Suzuki Access 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power8.42 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque10.2 Nm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage45 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine124 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Access 125 specs and features

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