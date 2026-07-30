The 2026 Suzuki Access 125 continues to be one of the most reliable and practical choices in the 125 cc scooter segment in India. Combining classic retro styling with modern tech enhancements, this commuter-friendly scooter delivers a balanced package of power, efficiency, and everyday utility for urban riders and families alike.

2026 Suzuki Access 125 Overview

First introduced in 2007, the Suzuki Access 125 has built a strong reputation for smooth performance and durable build quality. The 2026 iteration introduces updated aesthetic touches, including a pointy front apron with redesigned LED headlamps and a sleek three-piece taillight inspired by Suzuki's flagship Hayabusa.

With multiple variant choices ranging from practical everyday trims to feature-packed connected and ABS editions, the scooter accommodates a wide range of commuter requirements and budgets.

2026 Suzuki Access 125 Price List and Variants

The 2026 Suzuki Access 125 is offered across six distinct variants. The ex-showroom price starts at ₹77,684 for the standard base model and goes up to ₹98,378 for the top-end Ride Connect TFT ABS variant.

Variant Engine Capacity Top Speed Ex-Showroom Price Access 125 STD 124 cc 90 kmph ₹ 77,684 Access 125 Special Edition 124 cc 90 kmph ₹ 83,826 Access 125 Ride Connect Edition 124 cc 90 kmph ₹ 88,227 Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition 124 cc 90 kmph ₹ 92,328 Access 125 Ride Connect TFT Edition 124 cc 90 kmph ₹ 93,877 Access 125 Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition 124 cc 90 kmph ₹ 98,378

Key Engine Specifications and Performance

At the core of the 2026 Suzuki Access 125 is a refined single-cylinder, air-cooled engine built to deliver low-end grunt and smooth power delivery across city traffic.

Engine Displacement: 124 cc

124 cc Maximum Power Output: 8.42 PS

8.42 PS Maximum Torque: 10.2 Nm

10.2 Nm Transmission Type: Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT)

Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT) Tested Mileage: 45 kmpl (Combined city and highway)

45 kmpl (Combined city and highway) Top Speed: 90 kmph

90 kmph Kerb Weight: 105 kg

105 kg Overall Length: 1835 mm

Advanced Tech and Modern Features

Depending on the chosen variant, the 2026 Suzuki Access 125 offers a suite of convenience and safety features tailored for urban commutes:

Digital Instrument Cluster & TFT Display: Higher-spec models come with a full-colour TFT screen or a digital Bluetooth-enabled cluster.

Higher-spec models come with a full-colour TFT screen or a digital Bluetooth-enabled cluster. Smart Connectivity: Features turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts, SMS notifications, WhatsApp updates, speed warnings, battery status indicators, and Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA).

Features turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts, SMS notifications, WhatsApp updates, speed warnings, battery status indicators, and Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA). Braking and Safety: Features Combined Braking System (CBS) across base trims, with options for front disc brakes and single-channel ABS on premium variants.

Features Combined Braking System (CBS) across base trims, with options for front disc brakes and single-channel ABS on premium variants. Suspension Setup: Telescopic front forks combined with a swingarm-mounted rear monoshock to handle everyday city roads.

2026 Suzuki Access 125 Colour Options

The scooter is available in a broad range of single-tone and dual-tone finishes to match varied preferences:

Pearl Mat Aqua Silver Q2d

Metallic Mat Black No 2 Ykv

Metallic Mat Stellar Blue Yua

Pearl Grace White

Pearl Shiny Beige Ylb

Solid Ice Green Qza

Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No.2

Pearl Mirage White

Matte Blue

Metallic Royal Bronze

Real-World User Reviews and Insights

Based on rider feedback, the Suzuki Access 125 holds a solid overall score of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

What Riders Appreciate

Refined Engine Performance: Highly rated for smooth acceleration and minimal engine vibration.

Highly rated for smooth acceleration and minimal engine vibration. Fuel Economy: Delivers a reliable real-world average around 45 kmpl.

Delivers a reliable real-world average around 45 kmpl. Ergonomics: Wide, comfortable seat and relaxed seating posture suitable for long commutes.

Wide, comfortable seat and relaxed seating posture suitable for long commutes. Low Maintenance: Affordable ownership costs and trusted mechanical reliability.

Key Considerations

Suspension Stiffness: Rear suspension can feel firm when riding solo over rough roads.

Rear suspension can feel firm when riding solo over rough roads. Braking Setup: Base drum brake variants require higher lever force compared to front disc models.

Base drum brake variants require higher lever force compared to front disc models. Rear Wheel Dynamics: The 10-inch rear wheel setup can feel light at top speeds.

2026 Suzuki Access 125 vs Key Rivals

The Access 125 competes in the popular 125 cc scooter market against several strong rivals:

Hero Destini 125: Priced from ₹ 80,450 to ₹ 91,700 (124.6 cc, 9.12 PS, 115 kg).

Priced from 80,450 to 91,700 (124.6 cc, 9.12 PS, 115 kg). Suzuki Avenis: Priced from ₹ 83,793 to ₹ 86,177 (124.3 cc, 8.7 PS, 106 kg).

Priced from 83,793 to 86,177 (124.3 cc, 8.7 PS, 106 kg). Honda Dio 125: Priced from ₹ 86,733 to ₹ 91,683.

Priced from 86,733 to 91,683. Ampere Magnus Neo: Priced from ₹ 86,999 to ₹ 89,999 (2.4 kW Electric).

Priced from 86,999 to 89,999 (2.4 kW Electric). PURE EV ETrance Neo: Priced from ₹ 79,699 to ₹ 1.06 Lakhs (Electric).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the starting price of the 2026 Suzuki Access 125?

The base variant (Access 125 STD) starts at ₹77,684 ex-showroom Delhi.

What is the real-world mileage of the Suzuki Access 125?

The scooter delivers a tested fuel efficiency of approximately 45 kmpl in combined city and highway conditions.

Does the 2026 Suzuki Access 125 feature ABS?

Yes, specific top-tier variants including the Access 125 Ride Connect ABS Edition ( ₹92,328) and Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition ( ₹98,378) come equipped with ABS.

What is the power output of the Access 125 engine?

The 124 cc air-cooled engine generates 8.42 PS of maximum power and 10.2 Nm of torque.