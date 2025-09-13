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Suzuki Access 125 vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Access 125 vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Access 125 Avenis
BrandSuzukiSuzuki
Price₹ 77,684₹ 83,793
Mileage45 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124 cc
Power8.42 PS PS8.7 PS PS

Filters
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Access 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.2 L
Length
1835 mm1895 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg106 kg
Height
1155 mm1175 mm
Additional Storage
Yes21.8 L
Saddle Height
856 mm780 mm
Width
680 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
CastAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124 cc124.3 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmSwing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes21.8 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,3751,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
77,28483,793
RTO
9,7529,503
Insurance
6,3396,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0062,152

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Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki has unveiled its new Naruto-theme Avenis scooter.
Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
13 Sept 2025
There are no mechanical updates on the Avenis with this update. It continues to be powered by a 124.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of torque.
Suzuki Avenis gets new dual-tone colour option, prices start at 91,400
6 Aug 2025
Suzuki has added a new Pearl Glacier White/Metallic Oort Gray colour to the Avenis Special Edition.
Suzuki Avenis Special Edition gets a new dual-tone colour option
22 Apr 2026
Suzuki recently celebrated milestone of producing over 6 million units of the Access 125.
Access 125 and Gixxer help Suzuki record 22% growth in December 2024. Check how many units were sold
2 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
New Suzuki Access 125: 5 key things you need to know
24 Jan 2025
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8 Jan 2025
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Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
18 Jan 2025
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