In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Access 125 vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Access 125
|Avenis
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 77,684
|₹ 83,793
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|8.7 PS PS